Burkina Faso: Junta supporters rally as UN condemns coup

Supporters of Burkina Faso's military rallied in the capital Tuesday, one day after army officers detained President Roch Kabore and dissolved the West African country's government.

Several hundred people gathered in the center of the capital Ouagadougou, waving flags and sounding horns in support of the junta, led by Lieutenant-Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba.

Junta supporters on the streets of the capital told AFP news agency that the Kabore's government had been "incompetent" and said the army had "liberated" them.

A pro-military "activist" group on Monday announces that the junta has taken control

President Kabore under pressure

For months, Kabore's government has been under pressure over its handling of militant Islamists, who carry out frequent attacks that have left hundreds of people dead.

Kabore was first elected in 2015, and was reelected in 2020, attempting several reforms in an attempt to defuse people's anger over the escalating violence.

Popular support for Kabore has steadily eroded amid accusations that the government has not done enough to stop the threat. Many protesters had called for his resignation.

The military takeover on Monday had been preceded by days of demonstrations against Kabore's government.

A junta spokesman announces the takeover of power on television Monday evening

International condemnation of coup

The military takeover of Burkina Faso's government has been widely condemned across the world.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Tuesday that armies in West Africa should focus on defending their countries rather than fighting for political power.

"My appeal is for the armies of these countries to assume their professional role of armies to protect their countries and re-establish democratic institutions," Guterres said in a statement.

The UN's human rights office said it "deeply deplores the military takeover of power," and called on the junta to release Kabore and other detained officials.

"We urge a swift return to constitutional order," said a spokesperson for UN human rights commissioner Michelle Bachelet.

The West African bloc ECOWAS on Tuesday said it "firmly condemns" what it called a "coup," as Kabore's resignation had been "obtained under threat, intimidation and pressure from soldiers after two days of mutiny."

French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday also condemned the coup, also saying that he had been informed that Kabore was "in good health."

Germany responds

Germany's Foreign Ministry said in a statement Tuesday that the "violent overthrow" of Burkina Faso's government "represents a serious blow" to the constitution and democracy that "Burkinabe people won in 2015."

The Foreign Office said the military should return to its barracks and restore constitutional order to "avoid further escalation."

"This includes the immediate release of democratically elected President Kabore and all those detained," the statement added.

"Germany has stood by the people of Burkina Faso for over sixty years. We will evaluate and adapt our further cooperation with the country in the interests of the people," the statement said.