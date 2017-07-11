Burkina Faso: Foreign NGO workers go missing after ambush

Four people are missing in Burkina Faso following an armed ambush on an anti-poaching patrol on Monday. Local officials also said three other people were injured in the attack.

What do we know so far?

The missing included two Spanish citizens and an Irish national, along with a member of the Burkinabe armed forces. The three Europeans were reportedly working for an NGO dedicated to protecting the environment.

The attack occurred during the daytime in the Fada N'Gourma-Pama area in eastern Burkina Faso.

No group has yet claimed responsiblity for the kidnapping.

Local authorities or the Spanish Foreign Ministry have not yet commented on the kidnapping, but the Irish Foreign Ministry said it "was aware of the reports and is liasing closely with international partners regarding the situation on the ground."

What's the security situation in Burkina Faso?

Burkina Faso faces a precarious security situation due to the presence of jihadist groups such as al-Qaida and the "Islamic State" (IS) in the Sahel region.

more to come...

