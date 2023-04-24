  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Paris OlympicsRussia's war in UkraineIsrael-Hamas
ConflictsBurkina Faso

Burkina Faso: Dozens of civilians killed in village raid

April 24, 2023

The attackers reportedly donned army uniforms in the incident, which comes amid a spike in attacks by insurgents with links to al-Qaida and the so-called "Islamic State" group.

https://p.dw.com/p/4QTG4
A village in northern Burkina Faso
Villages near the border of Burkina Faso and Mali have been increasingly targeted by Islamist groupsImage: Michele Cattani/AFP/Getty Images

Dozens of civilians have been killed in during an attack on a village in northern Burkina Faso, authorities said late on Sunday night.

The attack occurred on Thursday in the village of Karma in Yatenga province, near the border with Mali — an area that has been in the midst of an insurgency led by Islamist groups linked to al-Qaida and the so-called "Islamic State" group.

What we know about the attack

"About 60 people were killed by people wearing the uniforms of our national armed forces," said Lamine Kabore, a prosecutor in the provincial capital Ouahigouya.

Residents told the AFP news agency that more than 100 people on motorbikes and pickup trucks raided the village.

Burkina Faso's military junta recently declared a "general mobilization" to combat insurgency that rights groups say has left more than 10,000 people dead over the last decade.

Since 2022, attacks by armed groups on civilians have surged while state security forces and volunteer defense troops have also been accused of human rights violations, according to Human Rights Watch.

zc/jsi (AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Logo of the French International news TV channel France 24. Picture taken on May 3, 2011 in Issy-Les-Moulineaux, a south-western Paris suburb.

Burkina Faso suspends France 24 over interview with jihadi

Burkina Faso suspends France 24 over interview with jihadi

The country's ruling accused the French broadcaster of "acting as a mouthpiece" for an al-Qaeda affiliated group. France 24 has denied the allegation and condemned the move.
MediaMarch 27, 2023
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken poses for a photograph with Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum during their meeting at the presidential palace in Niamey, Niger

US announces aid for Sahel amid Russia expansion

US announces aid for Sahel amid Russia expansion

Niger, one of the world's poorest nations, has resisted a recent spate of coups and inroads by Russian mercenaries seen in neighboring countries and is set to benefit from millions in US aid.
PoliticsMarch 17, 2023