Bundesliga: Youssoufa Moukoko's moment of history cannot save Borussia Dortmund in Berlin

Union Berlin 2-1 Borussia Dortmund, Stadion An der Alten Försterei

(Awoniyi 57', Friedrich 78' — Moukoko 60')

Two set-piece goals were enough for Union Berlin to beat Borussia Dortmund and finish a sensational first half of the season.

After a tense first half, Taiwo Awoniyi finally got the goal his effort deserved, heading in at the back post.

Sixteen year old Youssoufa Moukoko scored a great equalizer just minutes later, to become the youngester ever Bundesliga scorer (16 years, 28 days).

After the equalizer, Dortmund look destined to go on and win the game but Marvin Friedrich leapt unmarked to head home just outside the final 10 minutes.

Union Berlin finish the first half of the season with one point fewer (21) than Dortmund.