Bundesliga: Why are Diaby and Nkunku tearing up the league this season?

After coming off the bench to score the winner against Bochum on Sunday, Christopher Nkunku is the league's fifth-top scorer with 14 goals. The Frenchman has already scored more goals than he did last season, and with seven assists isn't shy when it comes to helping others either.

Nkunku has been one of the stars of RB Leipzig's season, even through their torrid start under sacked coach Jesse Marsch. Playing as a forward in a 3-4-1-2 formation, Nkunku is used next to a physically strong striker – either Andre Silva or Yussuf Poulsen – where he can drift wide if needed.

With Leipzig using two forwards, the 24-year-old can move around freely since the remaining striker occupies the space between both center backs and pins them back.

This allows Nkunku to take part in Leipzig's link-up play as he is technically gifted and and an effective decision-maker. He has improved since becoming a striker instead of a clear winger, while retaining the capabilities required to play his former position. He evolved from being a very quick one-on-one player into an offensive all-rounder with a wide range of skills that include strong pressing ability, dribbling, creating and finishing.

Moussa Diaby has made a similar breakthrough this season. The Leverkusen star is the league's sixth-top scorer with 12 and has the same amount of assists (7) as Nkunku. Occupying a slightly different position to his fellow Frenchman, Diaby plays either as a winger in a 4-2-3-1 formation where he takes part in Leverkusen's build-up play by cutting inside or staying wide. He's a very capable creator and finisher especially following Leverkusen's intense press. The team's rapid counterattacks help him get into spaces or positions where he can use his pace.

The 22-year-old has provided almost a third of Leverkusen's goals in the Bundesliga, including a man-of-the-match performance against Bielefeld. In front of goal, he is more clinical than often considered. In the 2021-22 season, only four of his attempts in the league have been off target (as shown below).



Both Nkunku and Diaby came from the PSG academy and both are fitting into their respective teams after a couple of years of tactical tweaking. Despite being two years apart, the pair share a number of individual qualities. They both make chances for themselves due to their excellent one-on-one ability and create plenty for their teammates. Additionally, they are intelligent and effective in their space awareness which allows them to efficiently attack the open areas.

Despite their offensive threat, they also have defensive strengths; both are very capable of pressing in a way that forces their opponents to make errors and lose possession. After this action, they can be used in their team's counterattacks because of their speed. Diaby and Nkunku are also smart in blocking passes and how they position themselves to cut off opponents.

These attributes are in demand in the league because the Bundesliga is shifting its focus towards speed, transitions and higher-pressing intensity. Players need to be capable of not only being clinical in front of goal but also taking part in their team's link-up play, counterattacks and pressing all at the highest possible pace.

We can expect to see more of these types of players move into the German top tier as the style of play evolves. For now though, Nkunku, Diaby and even Bayern Munich's Kingsley Coman, are the prototypes of this new wave of Bundesliga player.

