 Bundesliga: Werder Bremen deal Paderborn a deadly blow to keep survival hopes alive | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 13.06.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Sports

Bundesliga: Werder Bremen deal Paderborn a deadly blow to keep survival hopes alive

Davy Klaassen scored twice to make up for Milot Rashica’s missed penalty as Werder Bremen kept their Bundesliga survival hopes alive with a third consecutive away win. Relegation rivals Paderborn are now all but down.

Deutschland Paderborn | Bundesliga | SC Paderborn 07 - SV Werder Bremen (Getty Images/ F. Vogel)

SC Paderborn 1-5 Werder Bremen
(Sabiri 66' - Klaassen 20' 39', Osako 34', Eggestein 59', Füllkrug 90+2')

Listening to Florian Kohfeldt in recent weeks, one could have been forgiven for assuming that Werder Bremen were safe in mid-table and counting down the games until the end of the season.

In his weekly interviews and press conferences, the 37-year-old has remained calm and collected, responding to increasingly serious questions with a smile on his face.

Why do Werder have the worst chance conversion in the Bundesliga? Why are Werder so vulnerable from headers and set pieces? Why had no Werder substitute scored a goal this season or even contributed an assist?

And most pressingly: can the 2004 German double winners avoid a first relegation from the Bundesliga in 39 years? Kohfeldt's simple answer ahead of kick-off in Paderborn on Saturday: "Ja."

That confidence didn't seem misplaced as his team raced into a 3-0 half-time lead, ultimately running out 5-1 winners and effectively relegating Paderborn back to the second division.

Encouraging signs for Bremen

Deutschland Bundesliga - Werder Bremen v VfL Wolfsburg (picture-alliance/Witters/gumzmedia/nordphoto)

Florian Kohfeldt is remaining calm and confident

As for Werder, their survival hopes are still very much alive and, encouragingly, key players are rediscovering their form just in time.

Davy Klaassen netted a first-half brace, including a brilliant header from beyond the same penalty spot where Milot Rashica had seen a penalty saved just moments earlier.

Soon after, Yuya Osako scored for the first time in 17 games, stroking home a rebound after neat work from Josh Sargent, whose all-round performance earned him a special clap on the shoulder from Kohfeldt as the players left the field at half-time.

In the second half, Maximilian Eggestein scored his first goal of the season before Niclas Füllkrug marked his first appearance since September with a goal – the first this season by a Bremen substitute, correcting that worrying statistic.

Werder's continuing vulnerability from set-pieces was exposed again when Abdelhamid Sabiri pulled one back for Paderborn, but Juri Pavlenka pulled off a series of good saves late on to ensure that the improvements to his team's goal difference weren't thrown away.

It was a day where everything finally clicked for Werder, all over the pitch. And there was an added boost after the full-time whistle when news of Borussia Dortmund's late win over Fortuna Düsseldorf filtered through.

Bremen are now level on points with Düsseldorf and only one goal worse off with three games to play. And Florian Kohfeldt is still smiling.

Related content

Deutschland Bundesliga - Werder Bremen v VfL Wolfsburg

Bundesliga: Perfect storm leaves Werder Bremen staring into the abyss 07.06.2020

After 39 straight seasons in the top-flight, one of the Bundesliga’s founding members and Germany’s most storied clubs are teetering on the edge of relegation. How did it come to this for Werder Bremen?

Fußball Bundelsiga | FC Bayern Muenchen v Fortuna Duesseldorf

Bundesliga Bulletin: Bayern Munich formidable again, Werder Bremen still alive 01.06.2020

Bayern Munich showed no sign of slowing down after their midweek win over Borussia Dortmund. But with the title race run, the battle to avoid relegation is proving dramatic — Bremen's upturn leaves Düsseldorf in bother.

Deutschland Bundesliga - Werder Bremen v VfL Wolfsburg

Bundesliga teams take a knee to support Black Lives Matter movement 07.06.2020

A week after Weston McKennie, Jadon Sancho and others delivered individual statements of support to the Black Lives Matter movement, Bundesliga clubs showed their collective solidarity.

Advertisement
Instagram Logo Neu (Instagram)

DW Kick Off on Instagram

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Deutschland Negativ-Journalistenpreis «Verschlossenen Auster» geht an Facebook (picture alliance/dpa/K. Nietfeld)

DW Kick off on Facebook

This is the place to come to find all of our Bundesliga and other football-related content on Facebook.  

Social Media Twitter Logo Symbolbild (picture alliance/ANP)

DW Sports on Twitter

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Fussball 1.Bundesliga Saison 17/18 - FC Bayern Muenchen vs Hannover 96 (picture-alliance/Pressefoto ULMER/Markus Ulmer)

DW Bundesliga on Alexa

Want to hear what we think about the latest Bundesliga matchday? Just ask your Alexa device to play the audio of our opinion piece.  