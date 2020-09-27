 Bundesliga: Weary Bayern Munich suffer first loss in 2020 | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 27.09.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Sports

Bundesliga: Weary Bayern Munich suffer first loss in 2020

Days after securing the Super Cup, Bayern Munich were run out of Sinsheim, suffering their first loss of December 2019. With fixtures galore in the coming weeks, the treble winners showed they may struggle to keep up.

Bayern Munich were left chasing the game against Hoffenheim, again

Hoffenheim 4-1 Bayern Munich, PreZero Arena
(Bicakcic 16, Dabbur 24', Kramaric 77', 90+2' pen. - Kimmich 36')

For the first time this year, Bayern Munich looked tired from winning.

Their game on Sunday against Hoffenheim came three days after securing their fourth piece of silverware in 2020 with the UEFA Super Cup. It showed, with Hoffenheim running the treble winners off the park to hand them their first loss of the year. It was Bayern's first Bundesliga loss since December 7, 2019.

Bayern's passes were flat. Running appeared to be a chore. When Hoffenheim exposed their high line, the Bavarians had no answer.

And so ends their unbeaten run in 2020, with heads hung and legs tired.

Advertisement
Instagram Logo Neu (Instagram)

DW Kick Off on Instagram

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Deutschland Negativ-Journalistenpreis «Verschlossenen Auster» geht an Facebook (picture alliance/dpa/K. Nietfeld)

DW Kick off on Facebook

This is the place to come to find all of our Bundesliga and other football-related content on Facebook.  

Social Media Twitter Logo Symbolbild (picture alliance/ANP)

DW Sports on Twitter

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Fussball 1.Bundesliga Saison 17/18 - FC Bayern Muenchen vs Hannover 96 (picture-alliance/Pressefoto ULMER/Markus Ulmer)

DW Bundesliga on Alexa

Want to hear what we think about the latest Bundesliga matchday? Just ask your Alexa device to play the audio of our opinion piece.  