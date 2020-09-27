Bundesliga: Weary Bayern Munich suffer first loss in 2020

Hoffenheim 4-1 Bayern Munich, PreZero Arena

(Bicakcic 16, Dabbur 24', Kramaric 77', 90+2' pen. - Kimmich 36')

For the first time this year, Bayern Munich looked tired from winning.

Their game on Sunday against Hoffenheim came three days after securing their fourth piece of silverware in 2020 with the UEFA Super Cup. It showed, with Hoffenheim running the treble winners off the park to hand them their first loss of the year. It was Bayern's first Bundesliga loss since December 7, 2019.

Bayern's passes were flat. Running appeared to be a chore. When Hoffenheim exposed their high line, the Bavarians had no answer.

And so ends their unbeaten run in 2020, with heads hung and legs tired.