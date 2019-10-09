 Bundesliga: Vulnerable Bayern Munich in a state of flux | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 20.10.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Sports

Bundesliga: Vulnerable Bayern Munich in a state of flux

Bayern Munich’s issues both on and off the pitch are a hark back to times when the club were no longer invulnerable. With none of their competitors capitalizing though, their title defence remains intact for now.

Fussball-Bundesliga - FC Augsburg vs. Bayern München (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Puchner)

In an era of unprecedented dominance, rarely have Bayern Munich's state of affairs been in more disarray than they have at the start of the 2019-20 campaign.

Saturday's 2-2 draw in Augsburg was the fourth time this season the reigning champions have dropped points in the Bundesliga and, with the pressure mounting, Bayern are looking more vulnerable than they have in a long time.

 "This is the weakest Bayern side since Louis van Gaal picked up a club in shambles a decade ago," Michel Munger, chief editor of the Bayern blog Straight Red, told DW. The Dutch tactician was also tasked with overseeing a period of transition, but unlike Kovac, brought a wealth of experience with him when he accepted the job.

"However, what you see today is the continuation of last year's struggles despite an improved squad," continued Munger. "Possession tactics are out of date, there is a cruel lack of finish in front of goal and Kovac's coaching has failed to improve a defense that is shaky."  

A costly 'lack of cohesion'

The German record titleholders have not maintained the high standards they have set in recent seasons, and nowhere is that more evident than in a backline which has already had five different iterations in eight league games. 

News of Niklas Süle's ACL tear could not have come at a worse time. As the most composed and consistent defender in Bayern's ranks, the 24-year-old's absence is a huge problem. In the eyes of Bavarian Football Works' writer Philipp Quinn, it will further expose Bayern's greatest flaw.

"The inability to stop opponents from scoring is the biggest and most pressing issue facing Bayern," Quinn told DW. "Five teams have conceded fewer goals than Bayern this year after the first eight games, and with Süle likely to be out for months, it's hard to see Bayern's defense improving dramatically in the interim." 

With Benjamin Pavard and Lucas Hernandez still settling in, Jerome Boateng reportedly past his prime and Javi Martinez a makeshift option, replacing Süle will only unsettled Bayern's backline more.

"Injuries, combined with Kovac's tinkering, haven't given the team stability along the backline this season, and that lack of cohesion is showing itself in the club's results."

Niko KOVAC (Trainer Bayern Muenchen) and Thomas MUELLER (picture-alliance/Frank Hoermann/SvenSimon)

#KovacOut was a trending topic on Twitter following Bayern's 2-2 draw with Augsburg

#KovacOut

Owning the Bundesliga's most high-pressured position, Kovac has had to do more defensive work off the pitch than his side have on it.

His decision-making has been publicly questioned by players and his recent ill-advised statement about Thomas Müller's role did little to help his standing in an environment where player power is prevalent. Bayern have rarely ever thrived when uncertainty has surrounded the head coaches' influence and position.

While Quinn fears that "the Bayern Munich train could veer off the track at any time with one bad decision", he also stressed that "any mistakes made in panic would be silly" - especially so early on in the season.

"The club doesn't need to make a short-term decision that would have a negative long-term impact," the Bavarian Football Works' writer said. "We're only eight matches into a 34-match season, and if I've learned anything from the Bundesliga, it's that anything is possible. My only hope is that, if any moves are made, they are not made in haste."

Social media campaigns are never going to force Bayern's hand, but with #KovacOut trending on Twitter in Germany after the Augsburg draw, the lack of cohesion has also filtered into the fan base.

'Change of mindset may be needed'

There is no precedent for Bayern to panic either when you consider they're only one point worse off than they were at this stage of last season, which ended with them lifting the Bundesliga title for a 28th time.

Eight games into the 2019/20 season, Bayern are one of nine teams separated by just two points in the top half of the table. With Germany's top flight enjoying one of its most competitive campaigns to date, the titleholders can take solace in the sides who pose the greatest threat to their title defense failing to capitalize on their early-season setbacks.

Bayern also have Robert Lewandowski to thank for scoring at record-breaking pace. Without the prolific Pole's 12 goals in eight games, the German record titleholders would be just two points above the drop zone. As a result, fans like Michel Munger are calling for change.

"The team needs a rebalancing of the tactical playbook in favor of counterattacking football since the possession scheme has become predictable and easy to figure out, even for the most overmatched opposition," said the Straight Red blog's chief editor. "But I'm afraid that if Kovac doesn't have that freedom, a change of mindset is needed, and that may be the hardest thing to pull off."

History suggests that Bayern will overcome the hurdles when the campaign concludes, but with the lingering concerns from last season carrying over, challenging times lie ahead for the German record titleholders and their fans.

  • default

    Bundesliga Matchday 8: In pictures

    Cologne 3-0 Paderborn

    On a wet afternoon, Cologne finally got their first home win of the season and dragged themselves out of the relegation zone. Terodde pounced on a chance to score a goal that was only confirmed after nearly three minutes of VAR review. The brightest thing about Paderborn was their away kit, as they still sit on one point after eight games. Schaub and Bornauw headed in a goal each to seal it.

  • default

    Bundesliga Matchday 8: In pictures

    Hoffenheim 2-0 Schalke

    It seems that every time David Wagner's side are presented with a chance to take top spot in the Bundesliga, they choose otherwise. In a game they largely controlled and where Daniel Caligiuri hit the post, Schalke paid the price when Andrej Kramaric put in the rebound following great work by Ihlas Bebou. The winger scored the second as Schalke sought an equalizer that never came.

  • Bundesliga FC Augsburg gegen Bayern München | Jubel Felix Uduokhai (Getty Images/Bongarts/A. Hassenstein)

    Bundesliga Matchday 8: In pictures

    Augsburg 2-2 Bayern Munich

    Alfred Finbogason scored a late equalizer to secure a surprise point for Augsburg against Bayern. Marco Richter scored on 27 seconds to put the hosts ahead and Bayern suffered a further blow when Niklas Süle limped off, but equalized through Lewandowski. They seemed on course for victory when Serge Gnabry scored a fine second, but Finbogason’s late strike raised the roof.

  • default

    Bundesliga Matchday 8: In pictures

    Dortmund 1-0 Gladbach

    In a thrilling late game, Dortmund edged out league-leaders Gladbach thanks to a goal from former Foal Marco Reus. Dortmund had two goals ruled out by VAR, but Reus neat finish after the hour mark proved enough to get the win. Dortmund lost Roman Bürki to injury, and were fortunate not to concede a penalty (although VAR did not step in), but the win puts them back in a tight title race.

  • Deutschland RB Leipzig gegen VfL Wolfsburg | Tor Wout Weghorst (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Woitas)

    Bundesliga Matchday 8: In pictures

    RB Leipzig 1-1 Wolfsburg

    Wout Weghorst’s 82 minute strike salvaged a point for Wolfsburg against Leipzig, maintaining the Wolves‘ unbeaten start to the season. After a goalless first half, Leipzig struck through Timo Werner, who showed good strength to reach Peter Gulacsi’s long ball and finish. But Weghorst’s close-range strike earned Wolfsburg a point.

  • Bundesliga | Fortuna Düsseldorf - 1. FSV Mainz 05 (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Weihrauch)

    Bundesliga Matchday 8: In pictures

    Fortuna Düsseldorf 1-0 Mainz

    A thumping late header by Rouwen Hennings secured a crucial victory for Düsseldorf against fellow strugglers Mainz, who played the second half with ten men. Edimilson Fernandes was shown a second yellow card in first half stoppage time for a high challenge, and Düsseldorf eventually made the extra man count eight minutes from time through Hennings.

  • Bundesliga | Werder Bremen vs Hertha (Imago Images/foto2press)

    Bundesliga Matchday 8: In pictures

    Werder Bremen 1-1 Hertha Berlin

    Bremen and Hertha shared the points in a competitive contest at Weserstadion. Josh Sargent’s deflected shot gave the hosts a seventh minute lead, which they held until half time. But Hertha leveled in the 70th minute through Dodi Lukebakio, who cut in from the left and drilled a low shot into the bottom corner.

  • Eintracht Frankfurt - Bayer Leverkusen (picture alliance/dpa)

    Bundesliga Matchday 8: In pictures

    Eintracht Frankfurt 3-0 Bayer Leverkusen

    Goncalo Paciencia starred under the Friday night lights in Frankfurt, as they swept Leverkusen aside in emphatic fashion. Paciencia scored two in the opening 17 minutes — the first a fine finish from Bas Dost's pass and the second a penalty — as the hosts raced into the lead. Leverkusen tested Frederik Ronnow early in the second half, but Dost sealed the win with a late third.

    Author: Michael Da Silva


DW recommends

Bundesliga: Thomas Müller not happy with Bayern Munich situation

After playing just 67 minutes in the last five Bundesliga games, Thomas Müller is not happy, with some reports even linking him with a move away from Bayern. The situation on Säbener Strasse remains delicate. (09.10.2019)  

Bundesliga Bulletin: Bayern Munich slip up again in open title race

The Bundesliga action returned with a bang. Bayern Munich conceded in the first and last minute, while Borussia Dortmund managed to break their form of conceding late. There are currently two points between the top nine. (20.10.2019)  

Bundesliga Matchday 8: In pictures

After Bayern Munich missed the chance to win in Augsburg, a fortunate Borussia Dortmund squeezed out a much-needed win to open things up at the top. There were also important wins for Union, Fortuna and Cologne. (20.10.2019)  

Related content

1. Bundesliga 07. Spieltag | FC Bayern München vs. TSG 1899 Hoffenheim | Müller & Kovac

Bundesliga: Thomas Müller not happy with Bayern Munich situation 09.10.2019

After playing just 67 minutes in the last five Bundesliga games, Thomas Müller is not happy, with some reports even linking him with a move away from Bayern. The situation on Säbener Strasse remains delicate.

Bundesliga - FC Augsburg v Bayern München Niklas Süle

Bundesliga Bulletin: Bayern Munich slip up again in open title race 20.10.2019

The Bundesliga action returned with a bang. Bayern Munich conceded in the first and last minute, while Borussia Dortmund managed to break their form of conceding late. There are currently two points between the top nine.

Deutschland RB Leipzig gegen Bayern München l Robert Lewandowski

Bundesliga: Bayern Munich held in Leipzig 14.09.2019

Early on in the season, Julian Nagelsmann's undefeated RB Leipzig side took on the defending champions Bayern Munich. In a thrilling, end-to-end game, there was somehow no winner. Both goalkeepers impressed.

Advertisement
Instagram Logo Neu (Instagram)

DW Kick Off on Instagram

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Deutschland Negativ-Journalistenpreis «Verschlossenen Auster» geht an Facebook (picture alliance/dpa/K. Nietfeld)

DW Kick off on Facebook

This is the place to come to find all of our Bundesliga and other football-related content on Facebook.  

Social Media Twitter Logo Symbolbild (picture alliance/ANP)

DW Sports on Twitter

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Fussball 1.Bundesliga Saison 17/18 - FC Bayern Muenchen vs Hannover 96 (picture-alliance/Pressefoto ULMER/Markus Ulmer)

DW Bundesliga on Alexa

Want to hear what we think about the latest Bundesliga matchday? Just ask your Alexa device to play the audio of our opinion piece.  