Bundesliga: US international goalkeeper Zack Steffen joins Düsseldorf

— July 9

Newly promoted Fortuna Dussldorf have signed US international goalkeeper Zack Steffen on loan from Premier League champions Manchester City, the Bundesliga club announced on Tuesday. The 24-year-old, who began his career with Freiburg's reserves before moving on to the Columbus Crew of Major League Soccer, has signed a one-year contract in Düsseldorf. Steffen has made 14 appearances for the United States, including in the final of the recent Gold Cup, which the Americans lost 1-0 to Mexico.

"I am very happy to come back to Germany and be a part of this tradition-rich club," Steffen said in a statement posted on Fortuna Dusseldorf's homepage.

— July 5

Schalke have completed the free transfer of highly-rated goalkeeper Markus Schubert from Dynamo Dresden. Schubert is already established in Germany's U21 setup, and Schalke believe they have a star of the future in the 21-year-old. The deal means Ralf Fährmann moves to Premier League side Norwich City on a season long loan.

One of the most drawn-out transfers of the summer has finally been concluded - and it involves Schalke again. They have completed the signing of 24-year-old winger Benito Raman from Fortuna Düsseldorf. Reports suggest that Schalke paid €13m ($14.5m) for Raman. The Belgian has signed a five-year contract after impressing for the newly-promoted side. As part of the deal, Fortuna Düsseldorf confirm the loan signing of Bernard Tekpetey, who impressed on loan at Paderborn last season. The 21-year-old attacker is on loan at the club until 2021 and Fortuna have an option to buy Tekpetey during that time (for how much though, Düsseldorf kept quiet).

— July 4

Union Berlin make a huge signing, one that boosts their hopes of Bundesliga survival. Neven Subotic, former Borussia Dortmund defender, has joined the newly-promoted side on a contract until 2021 - one that is also valid for the second division. Subotic, 30, said he is excited about this new adventure. He joins the club on a free after his contract with Saint-Etienne ran out this summer.

— July 3

Eintracht Frankfurt have announced the signing of full back Erik Durm on a free transfer from Huddersfield Town.

The 27-year-old former Dortmund player has agreed a four-year contract in Germany's financial hub.

"Erik Durm doesn't only increase our options, he is a strong character and superb team player," Fredi Bobic, Frankfurt's head of football said.

Although he only has seven international caps, Durm happens to have been part of the Germany squad that won the World Cup in Brazil in 2014. Frankfurt's newest signing, who was unveiled at a press conference on Wednesday, left Huddersfield after they were relegated from the Premier League this past season.



— July 1

Borussia Dortmund's busy summer window has continued, with the signing of Barcelona academy graduate Mateu Morey. The 19-year-old has long been linked with the Bundesliga runners up, but the club confirmed the transfer on Monday.

‘‘Mateu Morey is a top defensive talent from the Barcelona academy, who possesses exceptional technical quality," said BVB sporting director Michael Zorc. "We see this transfer as one for the future and we are greatly looking forward to developing Mateu as part of our first-team squad.’’

Morey, who joins Dortmund on a free, follows Julian Brandt, Mats Hummels, Thorgan Hazard and Nico Schulz in joining Lucien Favre's side ahead of the 2019-20 season and will link up with fellow Spanish youth international Sergio Gomez, who made the same journey in January.

‘‘Borussia Dortmund are a fantastic club, that place a lot of emphasis on youth," the young right back said. "I’m confident that, with my individual qualities, I will have a lot to offer the club in the years to come. I want to integrate myself quickly, support my team and, above all, learn the language. Doing the latter will certainly make everything easier!’’

With long-serving right back Lukasz Piszczek having recently turned 34, Morey may well be hoping to fill the Polish international's boots before too long.

— June 30

Ozan Kabak's future destination has been decided with the 19-year-old signing a five-year deal with Schalke, joining from Bundesliga 2 outfit Stuttgart following their relegation last season. The highly-rated Turkish center-back had been linked with the likes of AC Milan and Bayern Munich, but becomes the Royal Blues' third signing of the summer.

“We’re delighted to have been able to bring one of the biggest young talents in Europe to Schalke 04," said sporting director Jochen Schneider. "Ozan Kabak chose to join us despite competition from a number of other clubs."

— June 28

Max Kruse's future has been in doubt for a while. Now it is clear. the 31-year-old has signed a three-year deal with Fenerbahce. He is set to have his medical next week. "I'm really excited about the new challenge at a traditional club with passionate fans," Kruse is quoted as saying in a club statement. This marks the end of Kruse's three years at Werder Bremen, where he scored 32 goals and assisted 27 more in 84 games for the club.

— June 28

Borussia Mönchengladbach have captured the signing of Switzerland international Breel Embolo on a four-year deal from Bundesliga rivals Schalke. In three injury-hit seasons with the Royal Blues, the striker made just 61 appearances in all competitions, scoring 12 times in the process, but is looking for a fresh start with the Foals.

"I've only ever head positive things about Borussia from my teammates in the national team," said Embolo. "That's why I'm delighted to have been given the chance to play for this club."

"We're convinced that we can provide him with a chance for a new start and are expecting to have a lot of fun with him," sporting director Max Eberl told the club's website. "He's a fast and powerful striker with a real goal threat who fits very, very well with our current squad."

— June 27

Sow signs for Frankfurt

Versatile forward Djibril Sow has returned to the Bundesliga! Two years after leaving Borussia Mönchengladbach having failed to make the breakthrough, the 22-year-old has signed a five-year deal with Eintracht Frankfurt, moving from BSC Young Boys.

"Djibril Sow is a player who caught the eye with his performances in Europe recently," said sporting director Fredi Bobic. "He was highly sought after which makes it all the sweeter that he chose Eintracht Franfkurt."

Augbsurg pounce on Pedersen

Denmark Under-21 international left-back Mads Pedersen has joined Augsburg after putting pen to paper on a five-year deal with Die Fuggerstädter.

"The Bundesliga is one of the best leagues in the world. I’m pleased that I’ve got the chance in Augsburg to prove myself in the Bundesliga," Petersen told fcaugsburg.de. "FCA is a club where I can really develop further as a young player."

— June 26

Wolfsburg have completed their fourth signing of the summer, snapping up Austrian international Xaver Schlager from Red Bull Salzburg. A four-time Austrian champion and boasting UEFA Europa League experience, the 21-year-old has signed a four-year contract with the Wolves.

"Now is the time for a change," Schalger said. "Wolfsburg offers a professional and familiar environment and I'm convinced that I can continue to develop as best I can here."

— June 24

Borussia Mönchengladbach and Switzerland striker Josip Drmic (26) will join Premier League side Norwich City on July 1, the English club have announced. He joins on a free and has signed a three-year deal. The 26-year-old Swiss striker leaves the Bundesliga having scored 31 goals in 107 appearances for 4 clubs over the last 6 years. A question of what might have been were it not for those injuries. Perhaps this will be the turning point in his career.

— June 19

Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich have confirmed that former national team defender Mats Hummels is returning to BVB on a three-year contract. Neither club gave any details on the financial details, but German media are reporting that the transfer fee could be as high as €38 million ($42.5 million) including bonuses. Hummels' move in the opposite direction just over three years ago was for a reported €35 million. Hummels, 30, who was dropped from the national team along with Jerome Boateng and Thomas Müller following last year's World Cup in Russia, previously played 306 competitive matches for Dortmund between 2008 and 2016. The deal is provisional and is to be confirmed once Hummels has passed his medical at BVB.

— June 18

Ruben Vargas becomes the latest Swiss youngster to bring his talents to the Bundesliga after agreeing to a five-year deal with Augsburg. The 20-year-old midfielder joins from Swiss side FC Luzern.

"In Ruben Vargas we've managed to sign a big Swiss talent, who was attracting interest from several top European clubs,. We're convinced he'll strengthen our side," said spoting director Stefan Reuter.

— June 17

Bayer Leverkusen head coach Peter Bosz has landed one of the players at the top of his summer shopping list aftersnapping up Daley Sinkgraven from Dutch double-winners Ajax. The 23-year-old has put pen to paper on a contract lasting until 2023 with Die Werkself where he links up with his former coach.

"Daley Sinkgraven is a technically gifted player.," said sporting director Simon Rolfes. "His intelligence and footballing qualities make him the perfect fit for our squad."

— June 14

Frankfurt snap up Jovic replacement

Eintracht Frankfurt have signed a young Serbian striker. Yes, again. 19-year-old Dejan Joveljic will join the Eagles from Red Star Belgrade, replacing compatriot Luka Jovic who joined Real Madrid earlier this month.

Dejan Joveljic has been brought into replace Luka Jovic.

Diaby joins Leverkusen

Deal number two of the summer sees Bayer Leverkusen snap up talented French forward Moussa Diaby from the Paris Saint-Germain. The 19-year-old has joined on a five-year deal.

"Moussa is already very advanced at the age of 19. He played 34 games last season, an impressive number for a top European club like PSG. He's one of the really big French talents who will find ideal conditions here with us in Leverkusen to develop into an absolutely top player," said sporting director Simon Rolfes.

— June 12

Borussia Dortmund have announced the departure of 19-year-old Swedish striker Alexander Isak to Real Sociedad in Spain, where he has signed a five-year contract.

Isak, who joined Dortmund from AIK Solna for a reported €8.6 million in January 2017, spent the past half season at Willem II in the Dutch first division, where he scored 13 goals in 16 league games. A Spanish media report suggests that Dortmund have secured a buy-back clause as part of the deal, but that has not been confirmed.

— June 10

Schalke have announced the signing of Jonjoe Kenny. The English right-back joins the Gelsenkirchen club on a season-long loan from Premier League side Everton. Kenny is a member of England’s U21 national team, where he has 14 caps to his name.



— June 4

It's a biggie. Luka Jovic's move to Real Madrid is officially a done deal. The Spanish club announced the signing of the Serbian international forward from Eintracht Frankfurt on Tuesday afternoon.

Jovic, 21, only joined The Eagles permanently earlier in the off season for about €7 million after a prolific loan spell from Benfica saw the poacher rack up 27 goals in 48 games, including 10 on the German side's run to the last four of the Europa League.

The fee is thought to be in the region of €65 million but is likely to rise. "For a sporting point of view Luka Jovic is a great loss for us. His explosiveness and goal threat have been talked about throughout Europe. But it was clear to us that there was a financial reality to it," said Frankfurt Sporting Director Fredi Bobic.





— May 31

Augsburg’s Jonathan Schmid has signed for Freiburg, the club where he started his professional career. The French midfielder has expressed his wishes to move closer to his home region of Elsass, close to the German border. Third Freiburg-related transfer update, and it's indeed a charm!

— May 28

Another day, another Freiburg transfer - this time an outgoing one. Florian Niederlechner (28) has signed for Augsburg on a three-year deal. The fee is undisclosed but it seems that it might well see Jonathan Schmid (a former Freiburg player) move in the other direction. "I only wanted to join Augsburg and blocked all other enquiries," Niederlechner said on the club's website. He will add some firepower to Augsburg's attack, but his numbers are modest. In the Bundesliga he has just 17 goals in 80 games.

— May 27

Freiburg have made a bit of a splash in the transfer market by securing the services of 20-year-old left back Gian-Luca Itter from Wolfsburg. Itter couldn't get past Jerome Roussillon this season and so made the move to get more first-team football. Itter was voted Germany's best U17 footballer of the year in 2016 and will be keen to get back to that quality at Freiburg. Christian Streich and the Black Forest club is the perfect place for young talent to develop, and Freiburg have apparently had their eye on Itter for the last three years.

Jadon Sancho staying put as Borussia Dortmund get business done early

After missing out on the Bundesliga title on the final day, Borussia Dortmund acted quickly to wrap up several deals which had already been in the pipeline they hope will help them maintain their challenge next season.

In Julian Brandt (pictured above) from Bayer Leverkusen (for a reported €25 million, $28 million) and Thorgan Hazard (a reported €25.5 million) from Borussia Mönchengladbach), the Black and Yellows have snapped up two of the Bundesliga's top attacking talents, while defensive reinforcement has also arrived in the shape of Nico Schulz ( reportedly €25.5 million from Hoffenheim).

Paco Alcacer has already made his loan deal from Barcelona permanent while CEO Hans-Joachim Watze has categorically ruled out selling English teenager Jadon Sancho, especially with Christian Pulisic having already joined Chelsea.

Despite interest from his home country, Jadon Sancho is staying in Dortmund for the time being

Bayern Munich's transition continues - is Leroy Sane next?

With Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery having played their final games for Bayern Munich, the big transition is well underway in Bavaria. This season has already seen Joshua Kimmich, Niklas Süle, Serge Gnabry, Kingsley Coman and Leon Goretzka establish themselves and the German double winners aren't finished yet.

The Bavarians have already concluded deals for 23-year-old French World Cup-winning center backs Lucas Hernandez (a reported €80 million from Atletico Madrid) and Benjamin Pavard (reportedly €35 million from Stuttgart), while youthful potential will also arrive in the form of teenager Jann-Fiete Arp (reportedly €3 milllion from Hamburg).

Brazilian fullback Rafinha and Colombian midfielder James are both expected to leave the club, while German media outlets seem increasingly confident that Manchester City winger Leroy Sane is the next target. Reports in Manchester however suggest that the English champions are looking to extend the German international's contract. Watch this space ...

Is Leroy Sane next on Bayern's wish list?

Kerem Demirbay (Hoffenheim to Bayer Leverkusen)

With Julian Nagelsmann Leipzig-bound, Hoffenheim are also set to lose a key figure on the pitch. Kerem Demirbay has come on leaps and bounds since moving to Sinsheim in 2016, having a hand in 38 goals (12 goals and 26 assists) in 87 appearances in all competitions, and wants to take the next step in Leverkusen with a view to adding to his two caps for the German national team.

Filip Kostic (Hamburg to Eintracht Frankfurt)

After being relegated with Stuttgart in 2016 and Hamburg in 2018, few would have expected Kostic to be a contender for "signing of the season" when he joined Frankfurt on a two-year loan deal. The Serbian has been a revelation in Adi Hütter's system, playing in 45 of a possible 49 games in all competitions, making Eintracht's decision to trigger the buy-out clause a no-brainer.

Finally found a home: Filip Kostic is enjoying life in Frankfurt

Ihlas Bebou (Hannover to Hoffenheim)

Heavily linked with a move to Borussia Mönchengladbach, there was a surprise twist in the tale for Ihlas Bebou when it was announced he had signed a contract until 2023 with Hoffenheim. The 25-year-old forward, who has 41 Bundesliga outings to his name, scored four goals and laid on three assists, but was limited to just 11 appearances due to torn thigh tendons.

Niclas Füllkrug (Hannover to Werder Bremen)

A product of Bremen's academy, Füllkrug (right) is set to return just under five years since he left to join Nuremberg. The striker's 14 goals helped Hannover survive the 2017-18 campaign, but cartilage damage in his knee restricted him to just 14 games and two goals this past season. Nevertheless, Werder were willing to take the risk.