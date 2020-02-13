Bundesliga: Union Berlin leave an unsually quiet Waldstadion with all three points

Eintracht Frankfurt 1 - 2 Union Berlin

(Hübner og. 79' - Andersson 49', Ndicka og. 67')

There have been a number of protests against Monday matches in organized by the hard-core fans in the Bundesliga, and one of the more memorable came in Frankfurt just over two years ago, when at the start of the second half of a match against RB Leipzig they threw thousands of tennis balls onto the pitch, causing a delay of several minutes.

Two years on, they took a completely different approach this Monday night, with the stand at the end where some of the hard-core supporters would usually sing and chant from start to finish remaining empty. There was nothing but a large banner in the middle with the word Montag (Monday) crossed out. You can't make your point much clearer than that.

It must have been a strange feeling for Eintracht's Kevin Trapp, as he took his place in goal for the first half with none of those supporters behind him in the Nordwestkurve - and little could he have known what an unpleasant day at the office this would turn out to be. What he saw in front of him, for the first 45 minutes was a largely uneventful battle, with the only half chances coming mainly from corners on both sides.

The closest either side came to breaking the deadlock came on halftime, when Union center back Florian Hübner's attempted headed clearance beat goaklkeeper Rafal Giekiwicz and fell just wide of the post to his left.

During the break, former Eintracht captain Marco Russ, who is still recovering from an Achilles injury, expressed understanding for the fans' position, but he also said it meant his teammates were lacking the boost Frankfurt normally take from their home support.

It was a night to forget for Kevin Trapp (second from right) and the rest of Eintracht Frankfurt

"The fans have every right to express their displeasure about something that bothers them, no question," he said. "But it also takes a bit away from us in terms of energy."

Still, Russ promised that his team would pick things up in the second half - and they did, though not right away.

That this was to be Union's night, first became apparent in the 49th minute, when Christopher Lenz attempted a pass that David Abraham partially intercepted on the edge of the area - but not completely. Neither Abraham nor Erik Durm managed to deal with the rolling ball - something that the usually so solid Trapp realized too late. Lenz ran onto what was effectively his own pass, playing it square to Sebastian Andersson for the easy tap in to make it 1-0 for Union.

Just under 20 minutes later, the visitors added another, as Trapp bobbled a low cross into the feet of the on-running Andersson. Adding insult to injury, the ball actually went off of defender Evan Ndicka for an own goal.

It was only after going down by two that Frankfurt, now playing towards the empty stand, really turned things on as minutes later, Goncalo Pacienca was put in alone on Giekiwicz - who was forced into a sharp save.

In the 79th minute, Frankfurt were rewarded for their efforts, which at first glance looked like it had come on a neat back heel by Andre Silva, who had come on just before Union's second goal. However it was Florian Hübner who got the decisive touch on what would turn out to be nothing but a consolation marker for the home side.

The away win sees Union move to 10th in the standings, slipping past Frankfurt, whose hopes of qualifying for Europe next season are gradually slipping away.

However, they still have this season, and coach Adi Hütter will be expecting to see a completely different performance on Thursday, when Frankfurt take a 4-1 advantage into the second leg of their round-of-32 tie with Salzburg in the Europa League.