Bundesliga transfers: RB Leipzig lose a striker, Schalke sign left back

— September 1

Leipzig are short of a striker now, after Jean-Kevin Augustin left to join Monaco on loan (with an option to buy).

— August 30

Schalke have completed the signing of Juan Miranda on a two-year loan deal from Barcelona. The 19-year-old left back was a key player in Spain's U19 European championship victory this summer. With Jonjoe Kenny playing on the right, this now means Schalke have two young wingbacks with huge potential. The hope, at least for their own fans and those involved, is that they deliver.

— August 27

Tuesday brings another return, this time to Mainz. The ZeroFivers have agreed a deal to sign Hungarian striker Adam Szalai from Hoffenheim. Mainz were Szalai's first professional club in Germany, between 2010 and 2013, and he returns after a season at Schalke and 100 Bundesliga appearances (23 goals) over four years with Hoffenheim.

"Adam was with TSG for five years with a short break, [on loan at Hannover] this is a long association in the increasingly fast-paced football business," said Hoffenheim sporting director Alexander Rosen. "During this time together, Adam has scored some important goals for us, such as the 3-1 win against Borussia Dortmund in the last match of the 2017-18 season, which significantly contributed to the club's first ever Champions League appearance."

Szalai has moved on a free and should be available to make his Mainz debut against Bayern Munich in the Allianz Arena on Saturday. Sandro Schwarz' side are still seeking their first points of 2019-20 after back-to-back losses.

— August 26

Eintracht Frankfurt have moved to repalce some of the goals they lost with the offseason departures of Luka Jovic and Sebastian Haller by securing the signature of towering Dutch striker Bas Dost.

The 30-year-old joins the Eagles after scoring 76 goals in 83 league games for Sporting Lisbon. Before moving to the Portuguese capital, Dost had a four year spell at Wolfsburg, where he won a Germany Cup in 2015. He's also picked up 18 caps for his country.

Frankfurt looked to have had the deal tied up some time ago but finally tweeted the news on Monday, adding that Dost had signed a deal until 2022.

"With his stature and eye for goal, he's an important building block in our squad," said the club's sporting director Fredi Bobic. "His goal ratio is very strong and, of course, we want him to be as dangerous for us as possible."

— August 23

Bayern Munich and Renato Sanches - the marriage is finally over. Sanches, still just 22, has ended what can only be summed up as a nightmare spell at Bayern by joining French side Lille. This comes after a frustrated and public comment about his lack of game time following Bayern's opener. He leaves for a reported €25m ($27.8m) and signs a five-year deal, with the hope of getting his development back on track. Bayern's work is reportedly not done yet, with the club rumored to be close to signing Spanish defensive midfielder Marc Roca from Espanyol. The summer window continues, even after the season has started.

— August 20

A day after signing Stephan Lichtsteiner, Augsburg have again dipped into the transfer market for a defender, bringing in Croatia international Tin Jedvaj on a season-long loan for an undisclosed fee.

"Over the past few seasons, I have seen FCA as a club that has successfully facilitated the development of a number of players, and they have made a real effort to get me on board. I’m really happy to be here and I can’t wait to put on the Augsburg colours," the 23-year-old Jedvaj said in a club statement.

"We’re absolutely delighted that Tin has decided to join Augsburg. Despite being so young he is already vastly experienced, with more than 20 appearances for Croatia, and he knows the Bundesliga really well," said sporting director Stefan Reuter.

— August 19

Augsburg have signed Swiss international Stephan Lichtsteiner to a one-year contract. The 35-year-old full-back, who has 105 caps for his country, had been released by Premier League club Arsenal at the end of last season.

"We’re really happy that such an experienced player like Stephan Lichtsteiner has decided to join us. He has had such an influential career in Switzerland, France, Italy and England as well as with the Swiss national side and through his experience, he can really bring some extra quality to our team," said Augsburg's sporting director,Stefan Reuter said in a club statement announcing the signing.

"FC Augsburg are a team that have really been developing in recent years. This will be a real challenge for me, but one that I wanted after my time in England," Lichtsteiner said. "I feel that I can bring a lot to this young and hungry side and I’m feeling looking forward to doing so."

— August 18

Bayern have acquired 20-year-old French midfielder Michael Cuisance from Borussia Moenchengladbach on a five-year deal for a fee upwards of €10 million. Cuisance was one of the rising stars at Gladbach last season and will provide cover for Thiago Alcantara and Corentin Tolisso in the middle.

Cuisance made his Bundesliga aged 18, becoming Gladbach's youngest ever player, and featured 24 times in his debut season for the Foals — and he ended that season as the fans' player of the season. Cuisance has represented France at U20 level and Bayern hope he can become a long term option in central midfield.

"Now our squad is as complete or as well positioned as we had imagined," Hoeness said. "At the beginning of July we had too small a squad. We have filled it up with three transfers in the last few weeks or days, and I think it's filled up with quality."





— August 15

Hoffenheim might well have inched themselves up a few notches in the bookmakers' estimations with this important late signing to bolster the center of midfield. Diadie Samassekou joins after three inordinately successful seasons in Austria with the all-conquering RB Salzburg. Now 23, he's signed a five-year deal at Hoffenheim, moving for a fee thought to be in the region of €14 million ($15.5 million), a club record. Samassekou is an accomplished defensive midfield disruptor who can contribute on the ball and has a fine right foot. He even scored direct from a corner for Mali in the African Cup of Nations, the first international goal of his career.

"We have often stressed in recent weeks that we would take action on the transfer market again if an opportunity presented itself that convinced us in every regard," Hoffenheim's director of football Alexander Rosen said. "Diadie is 100 percent a player who belongs in that category."

"I consciously decided on this club," Samassekou said on Thursday. "Hoffenheim's reputation for promoting, strengthening and developing talents is known beyond Germany's borders."

— August 14

Borussia Mönchengladbach have signed Algerian defender Ramy Bensebaini on a four-year contract from Ligue 1 side Stade Rennes. The 24-year-old was part of the Algeria team that won this year's Africa Cup of Nations. A statement released by Gladbach announcing the move did not give a transfer fee, but it is reported to be around €7 million ($7.8 million)

"Ramy is the player we have still been looking for in our squad. He can play as a left-back or central defender and brings a lot of experience with him from three successful years at a very good club in Ligue 1," said Gladbach's sporting director, Max Eberl.

Bensebaini is a versatile left-footer but is most comfortable in the back four, left or center

— August 13

Bayern Munich have signed Inter Milan and Croatia winger Ivan Perisic on a one-year loan deal with an option to purchase, the club confirmed on Tuesday.

"Ivan will help us from the start with his extensive experience at a top international level," Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic said. "He has good technique and he's flexible in attack. I'm sure Ivan will settle in quickly as he knows both the Bundesliga and our coach Niko Kovac well."

No transfer fee was given, but according to Bild, Bayern are paying around €5 million ($5.6 million) for the loan and the purchase price at the end of the season would be about €20 million.



— August 11

Despite a strong performance in the Super Cup win against Bayern Munich, Ömer Toprak is another deemed surplus to requirements at Borussia Dortmund and the Turkish international has joined Werder Bremen on loan.

The experienced central defender, 30, said another former BVB man, Nuri Sahin, convinced him to join the Green and Whites. "We spoke about it a lot and he was really enthusiastic about the club. He put in a great word for Werder but it did not take much to persuade me,” said Toprak.

Bremen will be Toprak's fourth Bundesliga clubs after spells at Dortmund, Freiburg and Bayer Leverkusen.

— August 9

Just two hours after Dortmund announced Philipp's move, the Bundesliga outfit confirmed that Shinji Kagawa would join La Liga side Real Zaragoza.

The Japanese playmaker was an influential figure in his first spell at Dortmund, picking up two league titles in his two seasons at the club before his move to Manchester United in 2012. But neither that move, nor his return to Dortmund in 2014 have seen him recapture that form.

“Shinji is a deserving Black & Yellow who has won titles with our club and always put himself at the service of the team. He’s a role model in terms of professionalism and a wonderful person who will always have a second home and many friends in Dortmund. It was his explicit wish to move to Spain during his playing career. We’ve obviously granted this wish,” said Borussia Dortmund’s CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke and sporting director Michael Zorc.

Kagawa, who had a loan spell at Besiktas at the back end of last season, made made 148 Bundesliga appearances for BVB.

Borussia Dortmund have also reached a deal that will see Maximilian Philipp moved to Russian Premier League club Dynamo Moscow, where he has signed a four-year contract.

The 25-year-old striker had arrived in Dortmund from Freiburg in 2017 and made 51 appearances over the past two seasons, scoring 11 goals.

"It was something special for me to play for Borussia Dortmund. I would like to express my thanks to the black-yellow family for their support over the past two years," Philipp said in a BVB statement. “It is my top priority at my age to get as many minutes as possible on the pitch, that is why I am now looking forward to the new challenges I will face."

No transfer fee has been announced, but German media put it at about €20 million ($22 million), which is about the same as what Dortmund reportedly paid to acquire his services from Freiburg for two years ago. Philipp is the second BVB player to move to Russia this summer, after Andre Schürrle signed with Spartak Moscow last month.

— August 8

Just over a week before the start of the new Bundesliga season, Fortuna Düsseldorf and Mainz have increased their defensive squad depth.

Düsseldorf have acquired Kasim Adams from Hoffenheim on a one-year loan agreement. Fortuna was a bit thin in defense after Marcin Kaminski returned to Stuttgart after spending last season in Düsseldorf on loan.

The Ghanaian international joined Hoffenheim before last season Young Boys, a Swiss side based in Bern. He made just 16 appearances under Julian Nagelsmann last term, including 14 starts. However, the 24-year-old did participate in this year's Africa Cup of Nations, playing in three of Ghana's four games at the tournament.

Mainz, meanwhile, have signed Dutch international defender Jeremiah St. Juste from Rotterdam-based club Feyenoord for a reported €9 million. The 22-year-old has signed a four-year contract until June 2023.

St. Juste, 22, made 26 appearances for Feyenoord last season and started in the Dutch side's 2-2 draw in Sunday's Rotterdam derby with Sparta Rotterdam.

Kevin Trapp has returned to Frankfurt after a one-year loan spell last season

— August 7

Kevin Trapp is back at Eintracht Frankfurt, this time for good. After spending last season on loan with the Eagles, the German international goalkeeper has completed a permanent transfer from Paris Saint-Germain for a reported €10 million, signing a five-year contract until June 2024.

The 29-year-old made 45 appearance for Frankfurt last season while on loan from the French champions, playing in all but one Bundesliga game for the Eagles. He also helped them reach the Europa League semifinals before they to Chelsea on penalties.

Trapp first joined Frankfurt from Kaiserslautern in 2015 and made 96 appearances over three seasons before completing a €9 million move to PSG. He made 91 appearances for the Parisian giants and eventually lost his starting spot to French international Alphonse Areola.

With the addition, Frankfurt solidifies a spot that has been in flux since the departure of Lukas Hradecky to Leverkusen in 2018.

— August 3

Wolfsburg have added Manchester City and Germany under-21 talent Lukas Nmecha on a one-year loan agreement.

The German-English forward made three appearances for Germany in June's U21 Euros in Italy and San Marino, including one off the bench in Germany's 2-1 loss to Spain in the final.

The 20-year-old spent last season on loan at English second tier side Preston North End, where he recorded three goals and eight assists in 44 appearances.

Born in Hamburg, Nmecha moved to England with his family in 2007, and he and his brother, Felix, joined Manchester City's youth setup three years later.

Midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin (middle) has joined English side Everton after spending three seasons at Mainz

— August 2

The deal of the day saw Jean-Philippe Gbamin become the latest Bundesliga star to swap Germany for the English Premier League. The 23-year-old defensive midfielder racked up 86 Bundesliga appearances during his three seasons at Mainz and has become Everton's fourth summer signing, joining for a fee believed to be €28 million. Gbamin has 11 caps for the Ivory Coast.

— August 1

Hertha Berlin have been relying on Vedad Ibisevic and Salomon Kalou for goals for several seasons now, but the two Bundesliga veterans could be set to be relieved after the Berliners completed the signing of Dodi Lukebakio for a reported €20m.

The Belgian 21-year-old, who had been under contract at Premier League side Watford, spent last season on loan at Fortuna Düsseldorf, where he notched up ten league goals - including famous strikes against Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund. He also found the net four more times as Fortuna reached the last-16 of the cup.

"Dodi is a dynamic offensive player who doesn't only score goals but has an eye for his teammates, too," said Hertha CEO Michael Preetz. "He proved his quality in the Bundesliga last season."

After Dedryck Boyata, Eduard Löwen and Daishawn Redan, Lukebakio becomes the Old Lady's fourth summer signing.

— July 31

Borussia Dortmund seem to have been trying to get his wages off the books for years now and they've finally found a club for Andre Schürrle, for this season at least.

The man who claimed the assist for Mario Götze's World Cup winning goal has agreed to join Spartak Moscow on loan for 2019-20 and may face his fellow World Cup winner Benedikt Howedes, who now plays for Lokomotiv Moscow.

Schürrle spent a largely unhappy spell on loan in the Premier League and the 28-year-old is yet to spend more than two years at a club since making his professional debut for Mainz.

"We wish Andre Schürrle all the best for his time in Moscow and the maximum possible success," said BVB sporting director Michael Zorc.

Another German international on the move is Sebastian Rudy. The midfielder moved to Schalke in a big money move from Bayern Munich last year but failed to register a goal or assist in a miserable season with the Royal Blues. He'll be hoping a year long loan at Hoffenheim, where he enjoyed a productive spell between 2010 and 2017, will reignite his career.

— July 30

While Hoffenheim have shepherded a few new players through the door, the spine of the side who impressed under Julian Nagelsmann's guidance continues to be stripped away. Nadiem Amiri has joined Bayer Leverkusen for a fee of around €11 million and follows Nico Schulz, Joelinton and Kerem Demirbay in leaving the club in this window.

Amiri came through the ranks in Sinsheim and the 22-year-old was part of Germany's under-21 Euros winning side in 2017. The midfielder has won 24 caps for his country at that level.

With the departures of Julian Brandt and Dominik Kohr, the Werkself looked a little light in midfield but the club may also have one eye on the future, with Kai Havertz not expected to stay at the Bay Arena much beyond this season.

— July 28

Hoffenheim have announced the signing of 23-year old Denmark striker Robert Skov from FC Copenhagen. The Bundesliga club were in the market for attacking reinforcements following the depature of Joelinton to Premier League club Newcastle for a record fee of €40 million ($44.5 million).

He becomes their fifth close-season signing after the arrivals of Philipp Pentke, Konstantinos Stafylidis, Sargis Adamyan and forward Ihlas Bebou.

— July 27

Following a loan spell in the second half of last season, Sebastian Rode has signed a permanent deal with Eintracht Frankfurt, who he played for between 2010 and 2014.

The central midfielder's time at Borussia Dortmund was plagued by injury but he showed glimpses of the ability that convinced Bayern Munich to sign him five yearBayern Munich signing Ivan Perisic: Second choice but smart move?s ago.

"I've seen how strong Eintracht have become in the last six months," Rode said. "I'm happy to remain a part of that.".

— July 25

At the risk of repeating ourselves, today brings confirmation of another Premier League player moving to the Bundesliga, this time permanently.

Ademola Lookman, 21, has moved from Everton to RB Leipzig, where he enjoyed a productive loan spell at the back end of the 2017-18 season. The wide forward has long been courted by the German club and, after struggling to break in to the Premier League side's first team, makes the permanent move to Julian Nagelsmann's side.

“I’m very happy to be back here and would like to pick up where I left off in the first half of 2018," Lookman said. "I’m looking forward to seeing my new teammates again of course and want to help the team celebrate even more success."

Leipzig's sporting director Markus Krösche is excited to have Looman back. "Ademola convinced us immensely during his time on loan here and will now quickly re-integrate and further enhance our attacking play with his dynamic ability.”

— July 24

Another day, another British player joins the Bundesliga. Lewis Baker, who spent the second half of last season on loan at second tier Reading, has signed for Fortuna Düsseldorf, with the German club announcing that having the option to snap up the 24-year-old for a pre-agreed price.

Baker came through the ranks at Chelsea but never made a senior appearance for the Blues but the central midfielder has already played for six clubs on loan.

— July 22

Borussia Mönchengladbach weren't far behind, announcing that they've signed French forward Marcus Thuram from French side Guingamp.

The 21-year-old can play across the front line and is the son of French 1998 World Cup winner Lilian. Though born in Italy, Marcus has represented France at youth level.

Thuram has been given the No. 10 shirt vacated by Thorgan Hazard's move to Borussia Dortmund and is thought to have cost the Foals about €12 million.

— July 22

After a quiet weekend on the transfer front, RB Leipzig are out the blocks first this week with the year-long loan signing of 18-year-old Ethan Ampadu from Chelsea.

The English-born teen has won eight caps for Wales, is highly regarded in the UK and comfortable playing at the base of midfield or in defense. It's not clear whether the loan has a purchase price.

"Despite many offers from England, Ethan has decided to join us," said Leipzig sporting director Markus Krösche. "we now have another top talent in our ranks that is versatile enough to give our squad even more variation."

Amapadu follows in the footsteps of Arsenal's Emile Smith Rowe, who joined Leipzig on loan last season, while Everton's Jonjoe Kenny has joined Schalke for the season and will play alongside Ampadu's national teammate Rabbi Matondo.

"I want to get to know the team as quickly as possible and integrate myself," Ampadu said. "I've been following the club in recent years and saw how fantastic young players have come to develop here and what potential there is in this club. So it's the perfect step for me. "

— July 19

Not exactly a move this one, but it could turn in to one before too long. RB Leipzig and Germany striker Timo Werner, who has just a year remaining on his contract, should make a decision on his future before the club's first league game on August 18, says the clubs's CEO Oliver Mintzlaff.

"We don't want to set an ultimatum, but eventually we need a decision," he told German tabloid Bild. "It is desirable that we have a solution before the league starts."

Werner, who moved to Leipzig from Stuttgart in 2016, has reportedly drawn interest from both Liverpool and Bayern Munich.

— July 18

Another move that has long been in the making is now over the line. PSG's 21-year-old French midfielder Christopher Nkunku has joined RB Leipzig for a reported €13m (+€2m bonus) on a five-year deal.

"I'm really excited to wear the RB Leipzig colors. I've heard so much about the club and I think the style of play here fits me well," Nkunku said at his unveiling.

That Tyler Adams - Nkunku in a Julian Nagelsmann midfield sounds good, doesn't it?

— July 17

As expected, West Ham have confirmed the signing of Sebastien Haller for a record fee of €50m. "It means a lot to be the record signing," Haller is quoted as saying in a statement on the club's website. "It proves the club really wanted me for a long time... I know there is a lot of expectation around me and I just want to make people proud of this transfer."

Frankfurt's Fredi Bobic said the following in a club statement on the website: "Of course the departure of a player is a sporting loss, but Sebastien was always open and fair with his ambitions. And for us, there are of course economic pain barriers."

Was this move a good one for all parties? DW's James Thorogood argues the case that Frankfurt should have stood firm in the face of finance.

— July 16

This has been a while coming, and although it's not done it finally looks like only a matter of time rather than just speculation. Frankfurt are selling Sebastien Haller to Premier League side West Ham United for a reported fee of around €50 million. That is a lot of money, and if you add to that the €60m they sold Luka Jovic for earlier this summer then they've had quite the productive summer. That being said, that is two big holes left in Frankfurt's attack now. I'm sure Fredi Bobic has a plan. The 25-year-old right-footed striker made 60 appearances for Frankfurt, scoring 24 goals and assisting 13.

— July 9

Newly promoted Fortuna Dussldorf have signed US international goalkeeper Zack Steffen on loan from Premier League champions Manchester City, the Bundesliga club announced on Tuesday. The 24-year-old, who began his career with Freiburg's reserves before moving on to the Columbus Crew of Major League Soccer, has signed a one-year contract in Düsseldorf. Steffen has made 14 appearances for the United States, including in the final of the recent Gold Cup, which the Americans lost 1-0 to Mexico.

"I am very happy to come back to Germany and be a part of this tradition-rich club," Steffen said in a statement posted on Fortuna Dusseldorf's homepage.

— July 5

Schalke have completed the free transfer of highly-rated goalkeeper Markus Schubert from Dynamo Dresden. Schubert is already established in Germany's U21 setup, and Schalke believe they have a star of the future in the 21-year-old. The deal means Ralf Fährmann moves to Premier League side Norwich City on a season long loan.

One of the most drawn-out transfers of the summer has finally been concluded - and it involves Schalke again. They have completed the signing of 24-year-old winger Benito Raman from Fortuna Düsseldorf. Reports suggest that Schalke paid €13m ($14.5m) for Raman. The Belgian has signed a five-year contract after impressing for the newly-promoted side. As part of the deal, Fortuna Düsseldorf confirm the loan signing of Bernard Tekpetey, who impressed on loan at Paderborn last season. The 21-year-old attacker is on loan at the club until 2021 and Fortuna have an option to buy Tekpetey during that time (for how much though, Düsseldorf kept quiet).

— July 4

Union Berlin make a huge signing, one that boosts their hopes of Bundesliga survival. Neven Subotic, former Borussia Dortmund defender, has joined the newly-promoted side on a contract until 2021 - one that is also valid for the second division. Subotic, 30, said he is excited about this new adventure. He joins the club on a free after his contract with Saint-Etienne ran out this summer.

— July 3

Eintracht Frankfurt have announced the signing of full back Erik Durm on a free transfer from Huddersfield Town.

The 27-year-old former Dortmund player has agreed a four-year contract in Germany's financial hub.

"Erik Durm doesn't only increase our options, he is a strong character and superb team player," Fredi Bobic, Frankfurt's head of football said.

Although he only has seven international caps, Durm happens to have been part of the Germany squad that won the World Cup in Brazil in 2014. Frankfurt's newest signing, who was unveiled at a press conference on Wednesday, left Huddersfield after they were relegated from the Premier League this past season.



— July 1

Borussia Dortmund's busy summer window has continued, with the signing of Barcelona academy graduate Mateu Morey. The 19-year-old has long been linked with the Bundesliga runners up, but the club confirmed the transfer on Monday.

‘‘Mateu Morey is a top defensive talent from the Barcelona academy, who possesses exceptional technical quality," said BVB sporting director Michael Zorc. "We see this transfer as one for the future and we are greatly looking forward to developing Mateu as part of our first-team squad.’’

Morey, who joins Dortmund on a free, follows Julian Brandt, Mats Hummels, Thorgan Hazard and Nico Schulz in joining Lucien Favre's side ahead of the 2019-20 season and will link up with fellow Spanish youth international Sergio Gomez, who made the same journey in January.

‘‘Borussia Dortmund are a fantastic club, that place a lot of emphasis on youth," the young right back said. "I’m confident that, with my individual qualities, I will have a lot to offer the club in the years to come. I want to integrate myself quickly, support my team and, above all, learn the language. Doing the latter will certainly make everything easier!’’

With long-serving right back Lukasz Piszczek having recently turned 34, Morey may well be hoping to fill the Polish international's boots before too long.

— June 30

Ozan Kabak's future destination has been decided with the 19-year-old signing a five-year deal with Schalke, joining from Bundesliga 2 outfit Stuttgart following their relegation last season. The highly-rated Turkish center-back had been linked with the likes of AC Milan and Bayern Munich, but becomes the Royal Blues' third signing of the summer.

“We’re delighted to have been able to bring one of the biggest young talents in Europe to Schalke 04," said sporting director Jochen Schneider. "Ozan Kabak chose to join us despite competition from a number of other clubs."

— June 28

Max Kruse's future has been in doubt for a while. Now it is clear. the 31-year-old has signed a three-year deal with Fenerbahce. He is set to have his medical next week. "I'm really excited about the new challenge at a traditional club with passionate fans," Kruse is quoted as saying in a club statement. This marks the end of Kruse's three years at Werder Bremen, where he scored 32 goals and assisted 27 more in 84 games for the club.

— June 28

Borussia Mönchengladbach have captured the signing of Switzerland international Breel Embolo on a four-year deal from Bundesliga rivals Schalke. In three injury-hit seasons with the Royal Blues, the striker made just 61 appearances in all competitions, scoring 12 times in the process, but is looking for a fresh start with the Foals.

"I've only ever head positive things about Borussia from my teammates in the national team," said Embolo. "That's why I'm delighted to have been given the chance to play for this club."

"We're convinced that we can provide him with a chance for a new start and are expecting to have a lot of fun with him," sporting director Max Eberl told the club's website. "He's a fast and powerful striker with a real goal threat who fits very, very well with our current squad."

— June 27

Sow signs for Frankfurt

Versatile forward Djibril Sow has returned to the Bundesliga! Two years after leaving Borussia Mönchengladbach having failed to make the breakthrough, the 22-year-old has signed a five-year deal with Eintracht Frankfurt, moving from BSC Young Boys.

"Djibril Sow is a player who caught the eye with his performances in Europe recently," said sporting director Fredi Bobic. "He was highly sought after which makes it all the sweeter that he chose Eintracht Franfkurt."

Augbsurg pounce on Pedersen

Denmark Under-21 international left-back Mads Pedersen has joined Augsburg after putting pen to paper on a five-year deal with Die Fuggerstädter.

"The Bundesliga is one of the best leagues in the world. I’m pleased that I’ve got the chance in Augsburg to prove myself in the Bundesliga," Petersen told fcaugsburg.de. "FCA is a club where I can really develop further as a young player."

— June 26

Wolfsburg have completed their fourth signing of the summer, snapping up Austrian international Xaver Schlager from Red Bull Salzburg. A four-time Austrian champion and boasting UEFA Europa League experience, the 21-year-old has signed a four-year contract with the Wolves.

"Now is the time for a change," Schalger said. "Wolfsburg offers a professional and familiar environment and I'm convinced that I can continue to develop as best I can here."

— June 24

Borussia Mönchengladbach and Switzerland striker Josip Drmic (26) will join Premier League side Norwich City on July 1, the English club have announced. He joins on a free and has signed a three-year deal. The 26-year-old Swiss striker leaves the Bundesliga having scored 31 goals in 107 appearances for 4 clubs over the last 6 years. A question of what might have been were it not for those injuries. Perhaps this will be the turning point in his career.

— June 19

Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich have confirmed that former national team defender Mats Hummels is returning to BVB on a three-year contract. Neither club gave any details on the financial details, but German media are reporting that the transfer fee could be as high as €38 million ($42.5 million) including bonuses. Hummels' move in the opposite direction just over three years ago was for a reported €35 million. Hummels, 30, who was dropped from the national team along with Jerome Boateng and Thomas Müller following last year's World Cup in Russia, previously played 306 competitive matches for Dortmund between 2008 and 2016. The deal is provisional and is to be confirmed once Hummels has passed his medical at BVB.

— June 18

Ruben Vargas becomes the latest Swiss youngster to bring his talents to the Bundesliga after agreeing to a five-year deal with Augsburg. The 20-year-old midfielder joins from Swiss side FC Luzern.

"In Ruben Vargas we've managed to sign a big Swiss talent, who was attracting interest from several top European clubs,. We're convinced he'll strengthen our side," said spoting director Stefan Reuter.

— June 17

Bayer Leverkusen head coach Peter Bosz has landed one of the players at the top of his summer shopping list aftersnapping up Daley Sinkgraven from Dutch double-winners Ajax. The 23-year-old has put pen to paper on a contract lasting until 2023 with Die Werkself where he links up with his former coach.

"Daley Sinkgraven is a technically gifted player.," said sporting director Simon Rolfes. "His intelligence and footballing qualities make him the perfect fit for our squad."

— June 14

Frankfurt snap up Jovic replacement

Eintracht Frankfurt have signed a young Serbian striker. Yes, again. 19-year-old Dejan Joveljic will join the Eagles from Red Star Belgrade, replacing compatriot Luka Jovic who joined Real Madrid earlier this month.

Dejan Joveljic has been brought into replace Luka Jovic.

Diaby joins Leverkusen

Deal number two of the summer sees Bayer Leverkusen snap up talented French forward Moussa Diaby from the Paris Saint-Germain. The 19-year-old has joined on a five-year deal.

"Moussa is already very advanced at the age of 19. He played 34 games last season, an impressive number for a top European club like PSG. He's one of the really big French talents who will find ideal conditions here with us in Leverkusen to develop into an absolutely top player," said sporting director Simon Rolfes.

— June 12

Borussia Dortmund have announced the departure of 19-year-old Swedish striker Alexander Isak to Real Sociedad in Spain, where he has signed a five-year contract.

Isak, who joined Dortmund from AIK Solna for a reported €8.6 million in January 2017, spent the past half season at Willem II in the Dutch first division, where he scored 13 goals in 16 league games. A Spanish media report suggests that Dortmund have secured a buy-back clause as part of the deal, but that has not been confirmed.

— June 10

Schalke have announced the signing of Jonjoe Kenny. The English right-back joins the Gelsenkirchen club on a season-long loan from Premier League side Everton. Kenny is a member of England’s U21 national team, where he has 14 caps to his name.



— June 4

It's a biggie. Luka Jovic's move to Real Madrid is officially a done deal. The Spanish club announced the signing of the Serbian international forward from Eintracht Frankfurt on Tuesday afternoon.

Jovic, 21, only joined The Eagles permanently earlier in the off season for about €7 million after a prolific loan spell from Benfica saw the poacher rack up 27 goals in 48 games, including 10 on the German side's run to the last four of the Europa League.

The fee is thought to be in the region of €65 million but is likely to rise. "For a sporting point of view Luka Jovic is a great loss for us. His explosiveness and goal threat have been talked about throughout Europe. But it was clear to us that there was a financial reality to it," said Frankfurt Sporting Director Fredi Bobic.





Read more: Jovic the man to restore faith at Real Madrid

— May 31

Augsburg’s Jonathan Schmid has signed for Freiburg, the club where he started his professional career. The French midfielder has expressed his wishes to move closer to his home region of Elsass, close to the German border. Third Freiburg-related transfer update, and it's indeed a charm!

— May 28

Another day, another Freiburg transfer - this time an outgoing one. Florian Niederlechner (28) has signed for Augsburg on a three-year deal. The fee is undisclosed but it seems that it might well see Jonathan Schmid (a former Freiburg player) move in the other direction. "I only wanted to join Augsburg and blocked all other enquiries," Niederlechner said on the club's website. He will add some firepower to Augsburg's attack, but his numbers are modest. In the Bundesliga he has just 17 goals in 80 games.

— May 27

Freiburg have made a bit of a splash in the transfer market by securing the services of 20-year-old left back Gian-Luca Itter from Wolfsburg. Itter couldn't get past Jerome Roussillon this season and so made the move to get more first-team football. Itter was voted Germany's best U17 footballer of the year in 2016 and will be keen to get back to that quality at Freiburg. Christian Streich and the Black Forest club is the perfect place for young talent to develop, and Freiburg have apparently had their eye on Itter for the last three years.

Jadon Sancho staying put as Borussia Dortmund get business done early

After missing out on the Bundesliga title on the final day, Borussia Dortmund acted quickly to wrap up several deals which had already been in the pipeline they hope will help them maintain their challenge next season.

In Julian Brandt (pictured above) from Bayer Leverkusen (for a reported €25 million, $28 million) and Thorgan Hazard (a reported €25.5 million) from Borussia Mönchengladbach), the Black and Yellows have snapped up two of the Bundesliga's top attacking talents, while defensive reinforcement has also arrived in the shape of Nico Schulz ( reportedly €25.5 million from Hoffenheim).

Paco Alcacer has already made his loan deal from Barcelona permanent while CEO Hans-Joachim Watze has categorically ruled out selling English teenager Jadon Sancho, especially with Christian Pulisic having already joined Chelsea.

Despite interest from his home country, Jadon Sancho is staying in Dortmund for the time being

Bayern Munich's transition continues - is Leroy Sane next?

With Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery having played their final games for Bayern Munich, the big transition is well underway in Bavaria. This season has already seen Joshua Kimmich, Niklas Süle, Serge Gnabry, Kingsley Coman and Leon Goretzka establish themselves and the German double winners aren't finished yet.

The Bavarians have already concluded deals for 23-year-old French World Cup-winning center backs Lucas Hernandez (a reported €80 million from Atletico Madrid) and Benjamin Pavard (reportedly €35 million from Stuttgart), while youthful potential will also arrive in the form of teenager Jann-Fiete Arp (reportedly €3 milllion from Hamburg).

Brazilian fullback Rafinha and Colombian midfielder James are both expected to leave the club, while German media outlets seem increasingly confident that Manchester City winger Leroy Sane is the next target. Reports in Manchester however suggest that the English champions are looking to extend the German international's contract. Watch this space ...

Is Leroy Sane next on Bayern's wish list?

Kerem Demirbay (Hoffenheim to Bayer Leverkusen)

With Julian Nagelsmann Leipzig-bound, Hoffenheim are also set to lose a key figure on the pitch. Kerem Demirbay has come on leaps and bounds since moving to Sinsheim in 2016, having a hand in 38 goals (12 goals and 26 assists) in 87 appearances in all competitions, and wants to take the next step in Leverkusen with a view to adding to his two caps for the German national team.

Filip Kostic (Hamburg to Eintracht Frankfurt)

After being relegated with Stuttgart in 2016 and Hamburg in 2018, few would have expected Kostic to be a contender for "signing of the season" when he joined Frankfurt on a two-year loan deal. The Serbian has been a revelation in Adi Hütter's system, playing in 45 of a possible 49 games in all competitions, making Eintracht's decision to trigger the buy-out clause a no-brainer.

Finally found a home: Filip Kostic is enjoying life in Frankfurt

Ihlas Bebou (Hannover to Hoffenheim)

Heavily linked with a move to Borussia Mönchengladbach, there was a surprise twist in the tale for Ihlas Bebou when it was announced he had signed a contract until 2023 with Hoffenheim. The 25-year-old forward, who has 41 Bundesliga outings to his name, scored four goals and laid on three assists, but was limited to just 11 appearances due to torn thigh tendons.

Niclas Füllkrug (Hannover to Werder Bremen)

A product of Bremen's academy, Füllkrug (right) is set to return just under five years since he left to join Nuremberg. The striker's 14 goals helped Hannover survive the 2017-18 campaign, but cartilage damage in his knee restricted him to just 14 games and two goals this past season. Nevertheless, Werder were willing to take the risk.