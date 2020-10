Bundesliga transfer deadline day: Douglas Costa returns to Bayern Munich

Latest moves

Germany's transfer window is open between July 15 and October 5.

October 5 - Deadline Day

Done deal: Douglas Costa - Juventus to Bayern Munich (loan)

Brazilian forward Douglas Costa is returning to Bayern Munich on loan from Juventus until the end of the season.

The 30-year-old made 77 appearances for Bayern between 2015 and 2017 before moving to the Italian giants, and now he's back in Bavaria in place of Ivan Perisic, whose own loan move came to an end in September.

Welcome back to Germany!

Deal not done: Marko Grujic - Liverpool to Werder Bremen

After two successful seasons on loan with Hertha Berlin in the capital, Grujic was expected to join Werder Bremen on loan before the deadline passed. However, reports in German suggest that the deal has broken down after the clubs failed to reach an agreement on the fees involved.

Medical: Kilian Ludewig - RB Salzburg to Schalke

Struggling Schalke appear to have found a surprise solution at right-back, with German under-20 international Kilian Ludewig currently undergoing a medical with the Royal Blues.

Ludewig (20) came through the ranks at St. Pauli, RB Leipzig and RB Salzburg, from where he is currently out on loan at English Championship side Barnsley. But that move is now set to be cut short as he joins up with new Schalke coach Manuel Baum, who he knows from the Germany internation set-up.

Done deal: Ryan Sessegnon - Tottenham to Hoffenheim (loan)

Sebastian Hoeness' Bayern beaters have strengthened their wide options with a season long loan deal for the 20-year-old Englishman.

Sessegnon is comfortable at left fullback or on the left wing and, after becoming the first player born in the 2000s to score in English league football, won a high profile move from Fulham to Spurs in 2019.

But having struggled to break in to the first team, he has signed a one-year loan deal with the Bundesliga club.

Done deal: Sebastian Rudy - Schalke to Hoffenheim (loan)

Schalke midfielder Sebastian Rudy has returned to Hoffenheim for another one-season loan.

The German international also spent last season on loan at Hoffenheim - the club where he intially established himself as a Bundesliga player before an unsuccessful move to Bayern Munich - but began this season back at Schalke, where he featured in the opening defeats to Bayern (8-0) and Bremen (1-3).

The 30-year-old is voluntarily waiving half of his salary in order to return to Hoffenheim - a consequence of Schalke's current financial woes.

Done deal: Marc Roca - Espanyol to Bayern Munich

After Eric Choupo-Moting, the German champions have also confirmed the signing of 23-year-old midfielder Marc Roca from Spanish Segunda Division side Espanyol. The Spaniard (pictured above left) has signed a five-year contract until 2025.

Medical: Matteo Guendouzi - Arsenal to Hertha Berlin (loan)

Hertha Berlin are on the verge of securing a season-long loan move for French under-21 international Matteo Guendouzi from Arsenal - with no option to buy. The central midfielder has struggled for game time in the Premier League.

Medical: Arne Maier - Hertha Berlin to Bielefeld (loan)

With Guendouzi arriving, homegrown Hertha talent Arne Maier is set to go on loan to Bundesliga newcomers Arminia Bielefeld for the rest of the season. The 21-year-old midfielder is also in search of more regular match practise.

October 4

Rumor: Davy Klaassen - Werder Bremen to Ajax

Another one involving the Dtuch giants here, with Klaasen heading back to the club where it all started, with Dutch media reporting an €11 million move has been agreed.

Klaassen has been a regular in his two seasons in the Bundesliga but the 27-year-old appears set to move before the window shuts tomorrow.

Rumor: Justin Kluivert - Roma to RB Leipzig (loan)

Fresh off the back of a dominant win over Schalke on Saturday, Julian Nagelsmann's side look set to strengthen their attacking options before the transfer window closes on Monday.

Kluivert, son of former Dutch striker Patrick, usually plays as a winger and make his name at Ajax before moving to Rome in 2018. But it's not quite happened for him in Serie A, and a move to Saxony could prove appealing. The loan fee on the deal is believed to be €1.5 million and RB are thought to want an option to buy Kluivert.

Rumor: Eric Choupo-Moting - Free agent to Bayern Munich

Backup to Robert Lewandowski has been something of a thankless task since the Polish striker joined Bayern Munich, but it appears the former Paris Saint-Germain forward will be the latest to take on the challenge.

The Hamburg-born Cameroon international, 31, spent 10 years in the Bundesliga before spells at Stoke City and PSG, where he scored a dramatic late winner against Atalanta in the quarterfinal of last season's Champions League. PSG went on to lose to Bayern in the final.

Choupo-Moting will presumably be happy to play second fiddle to Lewandowski should the durable Polish striker need a rest in a truncated season.

October 3

Rumor: Callum Hudson-Odoi - Chelsea to Bayern Munich (loan)

Sources in England and Germany are reporting that Chelsea have rejected Bayern Munich's latest offer for their long-term target, thought to be a loan deal with an option to buy for €77 million next summer.

Hudson-Odoi started for the Blues in their 4-0 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday and his manager, Frank Lampard, addressed the rumors.

"By Monday we will know the answer," he said. "They might have declared their interest, which is one thing, but as I have just said there in terms of the squad, everything that happens by Monday will be things that are firstly good for us as a club because Callum is our player, and what Callum wants comes into consideration.

"It has to be right for everybody. At the minute I want Callum as part of my squad."

Rumor: Ryan Sessegnon - Spurs to Hoffenheim (loan)

Sebastian Hoeness' Bayern beaters are reportedly looking to strengthen their wide options with a season long loan deal for the 20-year-old Englishman.

Sessegnon is comfortable at left fullback or on the left wing and, after becoming the first player born in the 2000s to score in English league football, won a high profile move from Fulham to Spurs in 2019.

But he's struggled to break in to the first team, making just a handful of Premier League cameos and may look to further his development in Germany.

Done deal: Sven Ulreich - Bayern Munich to Hamburg

After five years as Manuel Neuer's backup, and plenty of trophies, Sven Ulreich has moved on from the reigning champions. The 32-year-old will try to help Hamburg return to the top flight at the second attempt.

While he spent most of his time on the bench, Ulreich was a key figure in Bayern's 2017-18 title win but made a critical error in the Champions League semifinal loss to Real Madrid.

The arrival of Alexander Nübel has pushed the former Stuttgart stopper down in the pecking order. "I am now looking forward to the new challenge of HSV and would like to do my part to ensure that the club plays in the Bundesliga again soon - and then I look forward to seeing FC Bayern again," said Ulreich.

Done deal: Amin Younes - Napoli to Eintracht Frankfurt

A deal that was rumored in the week has now been confirmed. The former Gladbach winger, now at Napoli, returns to the Bundesliga to add width and skill to Frankfurt's attack. The 27-year-old has joined on a two-year loan deal and Frankfurt have an option to buy.

October 2

Done deal: Maximilian Philipp - Dynamo Moscow to Wolfsburg (loan)

The former Freiburg and Dortmund attacker Maxi Philipp has returned to the Bundesliga, signing a season-long loan with Wolfsburg. The 26-year-old was quite the player in Freiburg but the move to Dortmund appeared a step too great for him.

Done deal: Marius Wolf - Borussia Dortmund to Cologne (loan)

The 25-year-old has become a Cologne Wolf (sorry) after he completed a temporary deal to move away from the Westfalenstadion for the second season running.

After a frustrating time at Hertha Berlin last season, the former Hannover attacker will hope to recapture the form that won him his big move to Dortmund in 2018.

Deal off: Mickael Cuisance - Bayern Munich to Leeds

The French under-20 international had looked set to join the newly-promoted Premier League side after finding his chances limited in Bavaria since moving from Borussia Mönchengladbach at the beginning of last season.

But widespread reports in England and Germany suggest the midfielder failed a medical, which uncovered an injury that will keep him out for a number of weeks.

October 1

Done deal: Ridle Baku - Mainz to Wolfsburg

Wolfsburg have completed the signing of 22-year-old German defender Ridle Baku on a five-year contract from Bundesliga rivals Mainz. Baku, who has been nominated for Germany's upcoming U21 European Championship qualifiers, has scored three goals in 50 Bundesliga appearances.

Rumor: Alexander Nübel - loan move from Bayern Munich

New Bayern Munich goalkeeper Alexander Nübel is said to be open to a loan move away from the club if the alternative is to share the back-up role behind Manuel Neuer with Sven Ulreich, who has a contrct until 2021. There have been offers for Nübel from both within and outside Germany, according to reports.

Rumor: Jadon Sancho - Borussia Dortmund to Manchester United

Continuing speculation in England over a last-minute move from Manchester United for Jadon Sancho has been met with amusement in Germany. Local Dortmund newspaper Ruhr Nachrichten even produced an article detailing the travails of Sky Sports reporter Gary Cotterill, who was dispatched to Dortmund to this week to report on an eventual move.

"As far as people here are confirmed, I've had raised eyebrows and laughter about that the fact that we in England still believe there is any chance at all of Borussia Dortmund selling this player in this transfer window," reported Cotterill from BVB's training ground.

September 30

Done deal: Frederik Rönnow & Markus Schubert — Eintracht Frankfurt & Schalke

For the second time this summer, Schalke have signed a Frankfurt player on loan as goalkeeper Rönnow joins Goncalo Paciencia on the Royal Blues' books. As part of the deal, Schalke keeper Markus Schubert will move in the other direction to join Frankfurt on a year-long loan.

Rumor: Danny da Costa — Eintracht Frankfurt to Schalke

Schalke have been desperate to find a solution at right-back and may have found it in the form of Frankfurt's Danny da Costa. Sport1 are reporting that negotiations on a loan deal are in the advanced stages for the 27-year-old, who has featured in all three of the Eagles' matches this season.

Rumor: Sead Kolasinac — Arsenal to Bayer Leverkusen

Having seen talk of a move to former club Schalke peter out, Kolasinac is now being linked with a move to Leverkusen. The Bosnian is expected to cost over €10 million and may have to take a significant pay cut to get the deal over the line.

Done deal: Joel Pohjanpalo — Bayer Leverkusen to Union Berlin

Union have further bolstered their attacking options for this season, signing Pohjanpalo on loan from Leverkusen. This is the fifth time the Finn has been sent out on loan since joining Die Werkself in 2013. Last season, the 26-year-old score nine goals in 14 games for Hamburg in the second tier.

September 29

Rumor: Davy Klaassen — Werder Bremen to Ajax

Ajax are working on a deal to bring midfielder Davy Klaassen, 27, back to the club, according to reports in Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf, on Tuesday. Klaassen, a Dutch international, came through the Ajax academy and played 126 times in six years for the club, before moving on to Everton and then Werder Bremen.

The Bundesliga club would rather keep the player, but are believed to be open to selling if the price is right.

September 28

Rumor: Michael Cuisance — Bayern Munich to Leeds United

It appears as though Bayern Munich are ready to let 21-year-old midfielder Michael Cuisance leave the club. Leeds United, coached by Marcelo Bielsa, are lining up a €20 million deal for the French former Borussia Mönchengladbach player. Leeds hope to sign him on a four-year deal, with talks ongoing.

September 26

Rumor: Loris Karius – Liverpool to Union Berlin

This is a surprise one, and not just because Andreas Luthe is a new arrival in Berlin and in decent form. According to kicker, Union have agreed to sign the 27-year-old keeper from Liverpool. No confirmation yet though.

Rumor: Ademola Lookman – RB Leipzig to Fulham

The 22-year-old winger was left out of Leipzig's matchday two squad, furthering rumors that he is on the way out at the club. It's safe to say his time in Leipzig has not worked out as planned and Premier League club Fulham are reportedly interested.

September 25

Confirmed: Santiago Arias – Atletico Madrid to Bayer Leverkusen

Bayer Leverkusen have swooped for a new right-back, signing Santiago Arias on loan from Atletico Madrid until the end of the season. Peter Bosz's side have the option to make the deal permanent should they wish to do so. The 28-year-old has been capped 53 times by Colombia.

September 24

Rumor: Marko Grujic – Liverpool to Hertha Berlin

With first-team opportunities at Liverpool limited, Grujic could seek another return to Hertha having spent the last two seasons on loan in the German capital. Whether for another loan or a more permanent deal this time around, according to kicker, he’s not Hertha’s "Plan A."

Rumor: Wout Weghorst – Wolfsburg to Tottenham

Tottenham are clearly interested in adding a Dutch striker from the Bundesliga to their books. First it was Frankfurt’s Bas Dost, now it’s Wout Weghorst of Wolfsburg. The Wolves reportedly wouldn’t accept a deal under €30 million ($34.9 million), but have given their star striker permission to discuss a move.

September 23

Rumor: Luka Jovic – Real Madrid to Eintracht Frankfurt

The rumors started earlier this week, but when asked if there was anything behind them by BILD, Frankfurt sporting director Fredi Bobic left little room for interpretation with his answer: “Nothing. I’m keeping my door open, but it wouldn’t be right to expect another big-name signing.”

Rumor: Mario Götze to Bayern Munich

Hansi Flick has ruled out bringing in the out-of-contract former Bayern Munich player Mario Götze. Speaking on Sky Sport News on Wednesday, the Bayern coach said that Götze was "not an option at the moment."

Earlier, Sport Bild had reported that Flick was keen on signing the man who scored the goal that won Germany the 2014 World Cup, and that he had recently spoken to him by phone. Flick told Sky Sport News that he has been in frequent contact with Götze, as he has on a regular basis with other players he worked with during his days with the national team.

Götze played for Bayern between 2013 and 2016, making 73 appearances and scoring 22 goals. He has been a free agent since his contract with Borussia Dortmund ran out at the end of last season.

Done deal - Alexander Sorloth — Crystal Palace to Leipzig

RB Leipzig have signed Norway striker Alexander Sorloth from Premier League side Crystal Palace. The 24-year-old Sorloth, who spent last season on loan at Turkish club Trabzonspor has signed a five year contract with the Leipzig

Trabzonspor confirmed that they will split the €20-million-euro ($23 million) transfer fee with Palace.

"The attacking football favoured by Julian Nagelsmann suits my playing style perfectly," Sorloth said. "I'm looking forward to the challenge of playing in the Bundesliga and the Champions League."

September 22

Rumor: Alexander Sorloth - Crystal Palace/Trabzonspor to RB Leipzig

Alexander Sorloth’s long-mooted move to RB Leipzig is reportedly close to finally being announced.

The Trabzonspor striker had an earlier medical postponed but the 24-year-old was photographed In Leipzig and he confirmed to Norwegian television that he was ready to sign.

Leipzig are expected to fork out about €20 million for the Norwegian international, who scored 31 goals in all competitions for Trabzonspor last season. He’s halfway through a two-year loan deal from Crystal Palace, but hasn’t featured in the new Super Lig season as he pushes for a transfer.

Rumor: Luka Jovic - Real Madrid to Eintracht Frankfurt

Following an underwhelming debut season at Real Madrid, Luka Jovic reportedly wants to move back to Eintracht Frankfurt.

The 22-year-old signed for the La Liga giants for €60 million last season but only played 806 minutes of football, recording just two goals and two assists.

The Serbian now wants to reignite his career where it first took off, at Eintracht Frankfurt. Jovic scored 36 goals in 75 games during his spell with the Bundesliga side.

Rumor: Ademola Lookman - RB Leipzig to Fulham

Another unhappy (full) debut season also looks like coming to an end, with Ademola Lookman reportedly attracting interest from Fulham.

RB Leipzig signed the young winger for €18 million at the start of last season, off the back of an impressive loan spell in the 2017-18 campaign.

Yet the 22-year-old made just one start in the Bundesliga last season (with 10 appearances off the bench).

September 21

Rumor: Wout Weghorst — Wolfsburg to Tottenham

Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf has reported that Tottenham Hotspur want to sign Wolfsburg striker Wout Weghorst. With Tottenham set to play over 50 games this season, Jose Mourinho is looking to bolster his forward line and provide back-up to England captain Harry Kane. However, Wolfsburg are believed to value their main striker at €35 million, which is likely to prove a stumbling block.

Rumor: Javi Martinez — Bayern Munich to Athletic Bilbao

Bayern Munich are yet to receive a concrete offer for midfielder Javi Martinez, but a return to his former club Athletic Bilbao remains most likely. There is also interest from China in the 32-year-old Spaniard, who is not believed to be part of Hansi Flick’s plans.

September 18

Rumor: Mario Götze: Free agent

Götze still has unfinished business in Europe after turning down a move to David Beckham’s Inter Miami.

"I have ambitious aims and I still want to win the Champions League – that drives me every day and in every training session," the 2014 World Cup winner told Bild.

Rumor: Sergino Dest: Ajax to Bayern Munich

The buzz around Dest’s potential move had died down, but the rumors have regained traction with reports in Germany suggesting the treble winners have tabled a €15-million ($17.8 million) bid. The 19-year-old has made 36 appearances for Ajax and three for the US men’s national team.

September 17

Done deal: Thiago Alcantara — Bayern Munich to Liverpool

Bayern Munich announced on Thursday that the Bundesliga champions have agreed a transfer with Liverpool for Spain midfielder Thiago Alcantara.



"I can confirm that FC Bayern have finally reached an agreement with Liverpool FC," the club's CEO, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge told German daily Bild.

The deal is reported to be for an initial fee of about €22 million ($26 million) for the 29-year-old Spain international, who has one year remaining on his contract, with add-ons likely to follow.

Bayern head coach Hansi Flick congratulated Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on landing Alcantara, who he described as an "exceptional" player.

'Kloppo' is getting a top player and a great person," Flick said.

Done deal: Ondrej Duda — Hertha Berlin to Cologne

A day after Jhon Cordoba moved from Cologne to Berlin, the Slovakia international will be headed the other way. Hertha attacking midfielder Ondrej Duda has completed his move to Cologne, signing a four-year contract until 2024. The Billy Goats will reportedly pay Hertha €7 million transfer fee. Duda is Cologne’s third signing of the summer after Ron-Robert Zieler and Sebastian Andersson.

Done deal: Baptiste Santamaria – Angers to Freiburg

SC Freiburg have completed the signing of 25-year-old French midfielder Baptiste Santamaria from Ligue 1 side Angers for a club record €10 million. Santamaria missed only 14 minutes of Anger's truncated league campaign last season, in which they finished 11th. He is expected to partner Nicolas Höfler in Freiburg's midfield.

September 16

Done deal: Jhon Cordoba — Cologne to Hertha Berlin

Hertha Berlin have officially signed Cologne’s Jhon Cordoba. The Colombian striker will move to the German capital in a deal reportedly worth €15 million. Cordoba, Cologne's record signing, had asked to sit out the clubs German Cup game against Altglienicke on Saturday in anticipation of the transfer.

Done deal: Goncalo Paciencia — Eintracht Frankfurt to Schalke

Schalke have announced the signing of Goncalo Paciencia, a move that bolsters David Wagner's attacking options. The 26-year-old striker struggled to nail down a starting place in Frankfurt since the arrival of Andre Silva and Bas Dost.

Done deal: Sebastian Andersson — Union Berlin to Cologne

Union have confirmed that Sebastian Andersson leaving the German capital for Cologne. The Swedish striker scored 12 goals and registered three assists in his only Bundesliga season with Union.

Done deal: Marcel Tisserand — Wolfsburg to Fenerbahce

The 27-year-old Congolese defender is leaving the Bundesliga after four years in Germany, moving to the Istanbul-based club for a reported €4 million fee. Tisserand moved to Wolfsburg from Ingolstadt in 2017 after spending a season with Ingolstadt.

Done deal: Florian Müller — Mainz to Freiburg (loan)

After losing backup keeper Mark Flekken to an elbow injury, Freiburg have brought in Mainz's Florian Müller on a one-year loan. The 22-year-old started the last nine games for Mainz after starter Robin Zentner suffered a knee injury, but with Zentner back in the fold, Müller found himself once again in a reserve role.

September 13

Rumor: Jhon Cordoba — Cologne to Hertha Berlin

Cologne striker Jhon Cordoba sat out the team's German Cup win against Altglienicke on Saturday as rumors persist that the Colombian will join Hertha Berlin for around €15 million. "Jhon approached us and asked not to play from the start because he is in negotiations with other clubs," said Cologne coach Markus Gisdol.

September 10

Rumor: Milot Rashica — Werder Bemen to Aston Villa

With a deal to Leipzig not forthcoming, it appears a Premier League side may have muscled their way into neogtiations for a big-money signing of Werder Bremen's Milot Rashica. According to Die DeichStube sources, the Kosovan could be set to join Aston Villa in a deal worth €25 million.

Done deal: Ivan Perisic — Bayern Munich to Inter Milan

Despite talk of the contrary, Bayern have confirmed that Perisic will not remain with the club beyond his one-year loan deal. The Croatian was an unsung hero of the Bavarians' treble, chipping in with eight goals and ten assists in 35 appearances.

Rumor: Marco Richter — Augsburg to Köln

Köln have had a first bid for forward Marco Richter turned down with reports in Germany suggesting the Augsburg are holding out for an eight-figure sum. The German Under-21 international, who has scored nine goals in 68 Bundesliga appearances, has a contract lasting until 2023 in Augsburg.

Rumor: Robert Andrich — Union Berlin to Freiburg

Intent on bolstering their ranks having lost two talismen in Robin Koch and Luca Waldschmidt, Freiburg still on then hunt for a holding midfielder. Having already had a bid for Baptiste Santamaria of Angers rejected, reports suggest the club are in concrete talks with Union Berlin's Andrich, who featured 30 times in the top flight last season.

September 9

Done deal: Angelino — Manchester City to Leipzig

Leipzig have completed the re-signing of Manchester City full back Angelino on loan for another season after the Spaniard played a leading role in the German club's run to the Champions League semifinals.

Unlike the loan deal that saw Angelino impress in the second half of last season, the new deal comes with an option to buy the Spanish left back under a contract through 2025, Leipzig said in a statement.

Done deal: Daniel Baier — Augsburg to retirement

Daniel Baier has admitted on Instagram that he would have loved to end his career in Augsburg, but after his contract with the club expired at the end of July, the 36-year-old has decided to hang up his boots.

"I'm unbelievably happy and proud to be able to call myself a child of the Bundesliga and will always look back fondly on that time. Even if it's happened in a way I didn't envision for myself, this is how it has to be."

September 8

Done deal: Patrik Schick — Roma to Bayer Leverkusen

After selling Kevin Volland and Kai Havertz, Leverkusen have splashed some of the cash on 21-year-old Roma striker Patrik Schick. The Czech international spent last season on loan with RB Leipzig scoring 10 goals in 28 games.

"I am very happy that I can continue playing in Germany and for this club internationally," he added with Leverkusen having qualified for the Europa League next season.



Done deal: Lazar Samardzic — Hertha Berlin to RB Leipzig

One of Germany's brightest emerging talents has left the capital city for Leipzig in a deal reportedly worth €600,000.

"Lazar is one of the best German talents around. Although there was interest from abroad, we've been able to convince him to come here," sporting director Markus Kroesche said.

Samardzic joined the Hertha Berlin youth academy aged seven in 2009 and made a few cameo appearances in the first team last season. But he's now signed a five-year-deal with Julian Nagelsmann's side.

"RB Leipzig is a great club for young, hungry players. The team has been playing attractive and attacking football for many years now and I think I will fit in well," Samardzic said of his new club.

September 7

Rumor: Julian Draxler — Paris Saint-Germain to Bayer Leverkusen

Though he played 90 minutes in each of Germany's Nations League matches, Julian Draxler has been urged by Joachim Löw to "take a step (towards a club) where he plays regularly" if he wants to stay in contention.

The 26-year-old looks to be in high demand with just a year left on his contract at Paris Saint-Germain. And Leverkusen appear ready to fill the holes left by the departures of Kai Havertz and Kevin Volland in recent days.

Rumor: Angelino — Manchester City to RB Leipzig

The marauding leftback spent the second half of last season on loan with Julian Nagelsmann's side and the Red Bulls apparently want him back this term.

Angelino appears to be surplus to requirements at City and while Leipzig want an initial loan again, the Bundesliga club want a €20 million purchase option, according to German football magazine Kicker.

September 6

Rumor: Thiago — Bayern Munich to Liverpool

Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has said he's resigned to losing Thiago, with Liveprool and Manchster United among his suitors, but the Spanish midfielder is not so sure.

"I have not said at any time that I am leaving,” Thiago told reporters ahead of Spain's upcoming Nations League match against the Ukraine. "Every year you put me in a different team. I am on the sidelines, my future is tomorrow’s game right now. I neither care nor am I interested in what I know I talked."

Jus a few days before, Thiago, who was bought to Bavaria by Pep Guardiola from Barcelona in 2013, had described how happy he was in Germany. "Bayern is my home and I am happy to be there," the 29-year-old said.

September 5

Rumor: Julian Draxler — Paris Saint-Germain to Hertha Berlin

The former Schalke and Wolfsburg star is reportedly unhappy with his playing time at the Champions League finalists and will look to move on in order to stay in Joachim Löw's Euro 2021 plans, according to reports in Germany.

Though he has just one year left on his contract, Hertha may be one of the few German sides who can realistically afford him and need a player of his profile. But, despite his star waning since moving to France, he's unlikely to be short of offers.

Done deal Ritsu Doan — PSV to Arminia Bielefeld (loan)

The newly-promoted side have moved to snap up the right-sided winger for the season.

Coach Uwe Neuhaus said in a statement on Saturday that Doan is "a very tricky winger with a lot of pace who shows his quality with goals and assists."

Bielefeld have signed several players this summer but have yet to spend anything on transfer fees.





September 4

Done deal: Kai Havertz — Bayer Leverkusen to Chelsea

This one is finally over the line, with both clubs announcing the deal on Friday night. Havertz has signed a five-year contract with the Premier League side but said he struggled to put in to words his feelings for Leverkusen, the club he joined as a boy.

He'll link up with fellow German internationals Timo Werner and Antonio Rüdiger in Frank Lampard's side and said he can't wait to get started. Plenty more on that one right here.

Rumor: Kai Havertz — Bayer Leverkusen to Chelsea

The latest twist in a transfer saga that is becoming a running gag, but it may finally be coming to an end soon with reports in England and Germany suggesting confirmation of Kai Havertz's long-awaited transfer to Chelsea is expected in the next 24 hours.

The 21-year-old has reportedly left the German national team camp to complete his medical and finalise the deal. Havertz was an unused substitute in Germany's 1-1 draw with Spain on Thursday.

Done deal: Guus Til — Spartak Moscow to Freiburg

Freiburg have bolstered their attacking options with the signing of Dutch midfielder Til on a two-year loan from Spartak that includes an option to buy. "The game is played at a high tempo in the Bundesliga which suits my style of play - I didn't have to think long about the offer," the 22-year-old told Freiburg's website.

Done deal: Mike van der Hoorn — Swansea City to Arminia Bielefeld

Bundesliga newcomers Arminia Bielefeld have signed Dutch center-back van der Hoorn to a three-year deal on a free transfer. "Mike is a robust central defender who also has a good passing game," Bielefeld coach Uwe Neuhaus told the club home page. "With his quality he will fit very well into our system of playing."

September 3

Done deal: Vedad Ibisevic — Hertha Berlin to Schalke

Finding a reliable source of goals with limited funds is never easy, but Schalke have dipped into the free agent market in a bid to solve their problem. 36-year-old Ibisevic whose contract with Hertha ran out in the summer has scored 127 goals in 340 Bundesliga appearances to date and signs on a one-year deal.

Rumor: Benoit Badiashile — Monaco to Bayer Leverkusen

Having sent Volland the other way, Leverkusen were hoping to sign 19-year-old Badiashile to bolster their backline options with another up-and-coming center-back. However, reports in Germany suggest Bayer 04 have been priced out of a deal which could scupper any hopes of a summer move.

Rumor: Baptiste Santamaria — Angers to SC Freiburg

Despite rumors suggesting a deal was imminent, Ligue 1 side Angers publically announced that they have turned down an €11 million offer from Freiburg for Santamaria. The fee would have made the holding midfielder Freiburg's record signing, but now there is a big question mark behind any potential deal.

Done deal: Robert Gumny — Lech Poznan to Augsburg

Augsburg have snapped up Polish Under-21 right-back Gumny from Lech Poznan on a five-year deal. "We're delighted to have signed a young and talented right-back," said sporting director Stefan Reuter. "We're convinced he will play a part in us achieving our targets in the coming years."

September 2

Done deal: Pernille Harder — Wolfsburg Frauen to Chelsea

Danish striker Pernille Harder has left the Women's Bundesliga and joined Chelsea — the fee is reportedly a world record transfer in the women's game.

Harder, 27, is one of the finest strikers in the world and departs Wolfsburg with a scoring record of 105 goals in 114 games. Her final game was the 3-1 defeat by Lyon in the recent Champions League final.

Wolfsburg Frauen sporting director Ralf Kellermann admitted it wasn't easy to let Harder go. "Taking into account that we're dealing with a world record fee, the fact that Pernille was only going to be with us for 10 more months and has just played in a Champions League final for us, we decided it was a fair solution all round."

Done deal: Kevin Volland — Bayer Leverkusen to Monaco

Striker Volland has completed his first move outside of Germany, joining Ligue 1 side Monaco in a deal believed to be worth an initial €11 million plus add-ons having scored 50 goals in 148 games with Leverkusen.

"Kevin's is a versatile striker who works hard for the team with statistics that show his goalscoring and selflessness. I am convinced that his energy and experience will be very positive assets for our group of players," said Monaco's sporting director Paul Mitchell.

Done deal: Philipp Max — Augsburg to PSV Eindhoven

Max has left Augsburg after five years after being snapped up by the 24-time Dutch champions on a four-year deal believed to be worth €10 million. "PSV's style of football appeals to me," Max said. "They want to win trophies and so do I."

September 1

Rumor: Kai Havertz — Bayer Leverkusen to Chelsea

First Timo Werner, now, finally Kai Havertz? Chelsea look to have sealed a deal for another German star in a busy transfer window for Frank Lampard's men.

Several respected sources are reporting that the clubs have agreed a fee of €80m up front plus another €10m to follow and a further €10m payable if a variety of clauses are met.

Leverkusen coach Peter Bosz is resigned to his star man's departure and also that of Kevin Volland to Monaco. "I no longer expect Kevin Volland and Kai Havertz to train with us again," he said.