Bundesliga transfer blog: Schalke sign veteran stiker Vedad Ibisevic

Latest moves

Harder joins Chelsea in world record fee

McKennie moves to Juventus, initially on loan

Volland joins Monaco, PSV sign Max

Germany's transfer window is open between July 15 and October 5.

Click here for a recap of all the Bundesliga transfer news and rumors from July 2020.

Click here for a recap of all the Bundesliga transfer news and rumors from August 2020.

September 3

Done deal: Vedad Ibisevic — Hertha Berlin to Schalke

Finding a reliable source of goals with limited funds is never easy, but Schalke have dipped into the free agent market in a bid to solve their problem. 36-year-old Ibisevic whose contract with Hertha ran out in the summer has scored 127 goals in 340 Bundesliga appearances to date and signs on a one-year deal.

Rumor: Benoit Badiashile — Monaco to Bayer Leverkusen

Having sent Volland the other way, Leverkusen were hoping to sign 19-year-old Badiashile to bolster their backline options with another up-and-coming center-back. However, reports in Germany suggest Bayer 04 have been priced out of a deal which could scupper any hopes of a summer move.

Rumor: Baptiste Santamaria — Angers to SC Freiburg

Despite rumors suggesting a deal was imminent, Ligue 1 side Angers publically announced that they have turned down an €11 million offer from Freiburg for Santamaria. The fee would have made the holding midfielder Freiburg's record signing, but now there is a big question mark behind any potential deal.

Done deal: Robert Gumny — Lech Poznan to Augsburg

Augsburg have snapped up Polish Under-21 right-back Gumny from Lech Poznan on a five-year deal. "We're delighted to have signed a young and talented right-back," said sporting director Stefan Reuter. "We're convinced he will play a part in us achieving our targets in the coming years."

September 2

Done deal: Pernille Harder — Wolfsburg Frauen to Chelsea

Danish striker Pernille Harder has left the Women's Bundesliga and joined Chelsea — the fee is reportedly a world record transfer in the women's game.

Harder, 27, is one of the finest strikers in the world and departs Wolfsburg with a scoring record of 105 goals in 114 games. Her final game was the 3-1 defeat by Lyon in the recent Champions League final.

Wolfsburg Frauen sporting director Ralf Kellermann admitted it wasn't easy to let Harder go. "Taking into account that we're dealing with a world record fee, the fact that Pernille was only going to be with us for 10 more months and has just played in a Champions League final for us, we decided it was a fair solution all round."

Done deal: Kevin Volland — Bayer Leverkusen to Monaco

Striker Volland has completed his first move outside of Germany, joining Ligue 1 side Monaco in a deal believed to be worth an initial €11 million plus add-ons having scored 50 goals in 148 games with Leverkusen.

"Kevin's is a versatile striker who works hard for the team with statistics that show his goalscoring and selflessness. I am convinced that his energy and experience will be very positive assets for our group of players," said Monaco's sporting director Paul Mitchell.

Done deal: Philipp Max — Augsburg to PSV Eindhoven

Max has left Augsburg after five years after being snapped up by the 24-time Dutch champions on a four-year deal believed to be worth €10 million. "PSV's style of football appeals to me," Max said. "They want to win trophies and so do I."

September 1

Rumor: Kai Havertz — Bayer Leverkusen to Chelsea

First Timo Werner, now, finally Kai Havertz? Chelsea look to have sealed a deal for another German star in a busy transfer window for Frank Lampard's men.

Several respected sources are reporting that the clubs have agreed a fee of €80m up front plus another €10m to follow and a further €10m payable if a variety of clauses are met.

Leverkusen coach Peter Bosz is resigned to his star man's departure and also that of Kevin Volland to Monaco. "I no longer expect Kevin Volland and Kai Havertz to train with us again," he said.