Bundesliga transfer blog: Max Kruse returns to Germany

Germany's transfer window is open between July 15 and August 5. Click here for all the confirmed Bundesliga transfers in July.

August 6

Done deal: Max Kruse — Fenerbahce to Union Berlin

The former Germany international is returning to the Bundesliga after spending last season with Istanbul-based side Fenerbahce, recording seven goals and eight assists in 21 games. Kruse was linked with Werder Bremen, where he spent three seasons before moving to Turkey, but decided instead to move to the German capital.

He was a free agent after unilaterally terminating his contract with Fenerbahce, which was set to expire in 2022. The Turkish club said it would take legal action against Kruse over the contract cancellation.

Rumor: Javi Martinez — Bayern Munich to Stade Rennes

According to Kicker, Rennes are keen on recruiting the 31-year-old defensive specialist. Martinez has made just 10 starts this season for Bayern, the last of which came in the Bundesliga after the Bavarians clinched the league title. A factor that could work in Rennes' favor is that the French side qualified for next season's Champions League after finishing third in Ligue 1.

Rumor: Sven Ulreich — Bayern Munich to Schalke

With Alexander Nübel officially moving to Bayern, Ulreich may be headed the other way to Schalke. According to Kicker, the Royal Blues are among the teams interested in the 32-year-old. Ulreich has also drawn interest abroad, the German magazine said, with offers from England and Spain.

Done deal: Kingsley Schindler — Cologne to Hannover

The speedy winger is returning to the second division, joining Hannover on loan for next season. Schindler played in 15 games for Cologne last season, including 13 in the German top-flight, after joining from second-tier side Holstein Kiel.

Done deal: Deyovasio Zeefuik — Groningen to Hertha Berlin

Hertha have added another defender to their squad in Dutch under-21 talent Zeefuik. The Ajax academy product played in all 28 of Groningen's games before their season was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Done deal: Lucas Torro — Eintracht Frankfurt to Osasuna

The former Real Madrid academy product is returning to Spain after two seasons in Germany's financial capital. Torro made just 25 appearances in those two seasons, including 12 in 2019-20.

August 5

Done deal: Fin Bartels — Werder Bremen to Holstein Kiel

Bremen has parted ways with versatile forward Bartels as they continue to restructure their roster after surviving relegation. The 33-year-old spent six seasons with Werder after moving from St. Pauli in 2014. Bartels came through Kiel's youth academy and spent his first two professional seasons with the club before moving to Hansa Rostock in 2007.

Done deal: Benjamin Uphoff — Karlsruhe to Freiburg

A day after parting ways with Alexander Schwolow, Freiburg have added a new goalkeeper to their ranks in Benjamin Uphoff. The 26-year-old played in all but two of Karlsruhe's 37 games last season, allowing 54 goals and keeping five clean sheets.

August 4

Done deal: Alexander Schwolow — Freiburg to Hertha Berlin

Another new goalkeeper in the capital and this too is a surprise. Schwolow had been at Freiburg since 2008, but the 28-year-old sign a long-term deal with Hertha Berlin and will likely be the new number one.

Done deal: Robin Knoche — Wolfsburg to Union Berlin

Union Berlin keep getting business done. Robin Knoche joins on a free after leaving Wolfsburg following 15 years at the club. The 28-year-old central defender brings plenty of experience having played 183 Bundesliga games for Wolfsburg and featured in Europe.

Done deal: Mijat Gacinovic — Frankfurt to Hoffenheim

Done deal: Steven Zuber — Hoffenheim to Frankfurt

This one is a surprise swap. Attacking midfielder Mijat Gacinovic is off to Frankfurt, the 25-year-old signing a deal until 2024, while wide man Steven Zuber (28) goes the other way.

Done deal: Andreas Luthe — Augsburg to Union Berlin

After Rafal Gikiewicz left Union to join Augsburg, now it's the capital club who have taken a keeper off Augsburg. Andreas Luthe (33), who impressed in the latter stages of last season, has joined Union Berlin.

August 3

Done deal: Philipp Bargfrede — Werder Bremen to free agent

Werder Bremen are clearing house. After 16 years and 239 games at the club, Philipp Bargfrede has been let go by the club. Sebastian Langkamp has also been released by Bremen at the end of his contract.

Rumor: Jadon Sancho — Borussia Dortmund to Manchester United

On the day Dortmund's preseason started, Bild are reporting that Premier League side Manchester United are considering paying the €120 million asking price in installments, with the majority of the overall sum coming upfront. Dortmund have reportedly given United a deadline of August 10 to get the deal done.

August 2

Done deal: Sandro Wagner — Tianjin Teda to retirement

Former Germany striker Sandro Wagner is ending his playing career, but will obtain a coaching licence with the aim of becoming a coach from next year onwards.

Wagner, 32, started his career at Bayern Munich before playing for Werder Bremen, Hertha Berlin and Hoffenheim. He returned to Munich for the 2018-19 season before a final stint with China's Tianjin Teda.

August 1

Done deal: Rangnick departs Red Bull

Ralf Rangnick has ended his long association with Red Bull as his contract as Head of Development Soccer has been disbanded, the Austrian energy drinks company have confirmed.

Rangnick has been with Red Bull since 2012, first as sports director at Red Bull Salzburg, then as twice coach and sports director of RB Leipzig before taking on a wider development role in 2019.

"For me the right time has come to end my work at Red Bull," Rangnick said, thanking Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitzt that he "gave me the opportunity to create something unique."