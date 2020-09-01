Bundesliga transfer blog: Leverkusen agree Havertz fee with Chelsea

Latest moves

Germany's transfer window is open between July 15 and October 5. Click here for all the confirmed Bundesliga transfers in July.

September 1

Rumor: Kai Havertz — Bayer Leverkusen to Chelsea

First Timo Werner, now, finally Kai Havertz? Chelsea look to have sealed a deal for another German star in a busy transfer window for Frank Lampard's men.

Several respected sources are reporting that the clubs have agreed a fee of €80m up front plus another €10m to follow and a further €10m payable if a variety of clauses are met.

Leverkusen coach Peter Bosz is resigned to his star man's departure and also that of Kevin Volland to Monaco. "I no longer expect Kevin Volland and Kai Havertz to train with us again," he said.

August 30

Rumor: Kevin Volland — Bayer Leverkusen to Monaco

Bayer Leverkusen’s Kevin Volland is on the verge of signing for AS Monaco, reports in Germany suggest. The striker will reportedly cost the Ligue 1 side in excess of €20 million.



The French side, managed by former Bayern Munich and Eintracht Frankfurt coach Niko Kovac, are said to be “in an advanced stage” of negotiating the deal for the 28-year-old attacker.

Done deal: Weston McKennie — Schalke to Juventus

Juventus have completed the signing of Schalke’s Weston McKennie. The American midfielder will move to the Italian champions on loan, with the move reportedly becoming permanent subject to various performance-based clauses.

"The decision to give a talented player like Weston up is obviously down to our club’s financial situation," said Schalke sporting director Jochen Schneider. The Gelsenkirchen club are known to be in financial trouble, with the club's debts reportedly reaching around €200million.

August 29

Done deal: Robin Koch — Freiburg to Leeds

Robin Koch has sealed a move to Leeds United. The SC Freiburg man has signed a four-year contract with the Yorkshire side. Securing Koch’s signature will reportedly cost the newly-promoted Premier League club in excess of €15 million euros.



The defender took to his Twitter account to thank Freiburg and their fans.

“Three years at Freiburg, three years which meant a lot to me,” he tweeted. "It is now time for me to take up a new challenge. Hopefully we’ll see each other again."

Rumor: Jean-Phillipe Mateta — Mainz to Crystal Palace

The French striker is reportedly a man in demand after hinting earlier this year that he was ready to leave the Bundesliga. Palace are the latest in a string of Premier League clubs to show interest, following on reported interest from Newcastle.

Mateta missed the first half of the season through injury and despite patchy recent form is still expected to set any suitors back a sum north of €15 million.

August 28

Rumor: Robin Koch — Freiburg to England

After reportedly turning down a move to Benfica in Portugal, Freiburg defender Robin Koch may be headed to the United Kingdom. According to German sports magazine Kicker, the 24-year-old defender has drawn interest from Newcastle and newly promoted Leeds.

August 27

Rumor: Patrik Schick — Roma to Leverkusen

Reports suggests that Leverkusen have stolen a march on Leipzig in the race to sign Schick this summer. The 21-year-old made 22 appearances scoring 10 times during a season-long loan with RB last season, but with the club reportedly unwilling to meet Roma's valuation, Bayer 04 could have the edge.

Rumor: Streli Mamba — Paderborn to Köln

Having impressed with Paderborn last season - a hat-trick against Dotmund chief amongst his achievements - Mamba has made his intentions to leave the club clear. "I want to join FC," the 26-year-old told Express. "I've turned down other offers. If I'm leaving then it'll be to join Köln."

Rumor: Vedad Ibisevic — Free agent to Schalke

Ibisevic's storied Bundesliga career looks set to pen a new chapter with Bild reporting that the 36-year-old is on the cusp of joining Schalke, who are desperate for goals and short of funds. Despite his veteran status, Ibisevic made 27 appearances in all competitions scoring nine goals and providing a further nine assists.

August 26

Rumor: Weston McKennie — Schalke to Juventus

The American midfielder has been the subject of frenzied speculation for months now, with Hertha Berlin and Southampton among the potential suitors.

But it now seems serial Italian champions Juventus are close to sealing a one year loan deal with an option to purchase McKennie for €18 million.

Rumor: Holger Badstuber — Stuttgart to Inter Miami

After being dropped to the reserves, Stuttgart’s Holger Badstuber is looking for the exit. The former German international has been told he can leave on a free despite his contract having a year left to run, which has reportedly piqued the interest of David Beckham’s Inter Miami.

August 25

Rumor: Sead Kolasinac — Arsenal to Schalke

Reports from Sky Germany suggest Schalke are considering bringing former "Knappenschmiede" graduate Kolasinac back to the Ruhr region. The left back made 123 appearances in all competitions for the Royal Blues before joining Arsenal in 2017, but his price tag means that only a loan deal would be possible.

Done deal: Yann Mvogo — Leipzig to PSV Eindhoven

Leipzig have announced a quick fire double involving Swiss international Mvogo, who has signed a two-year contract extension with the club and agreed to a two-year loan deal with PSV. With Peter Gulacsi the undisputed No. 1, the 26-year-old is desperate for more first-team opportunities.

Done deal: Maxence Lacroix -— Sochaux to Wolfsburg

Wolfsburg have completed their second signing of the summer with 20-year-old Lacroix joining the Wolves on a four-year deal from Ligue 2 side Sochaux. "With Maxence we're continuing along the path of brigning talented, young and hungry players," said sporting director Marcel Schäfer.

August 24

Rumor: Amin Younes — Napoli to Bundesliga

Five-time Germany international Younes is eyeing a move back to the Bundesliga in a bid for more game time than he's been getting with Napoli. Werder Bremen are the club most strongly linked with the 27-year-old, whose contract in Italy is due to run out in 2023.

Rumor: Milot Rashica — Stay at Werder Bremen?

Head coach Florian Kohfeldt gave Bremen fans reason to believe that star winger Rashica may still be at the club next season. "As of right now I'm planning with Milot Rashica as if he'll be with us on Matchday 1," Kohfeldt told the press.

August 23

Rumor: Robin Koch — SC Freiburg to Leeds United

With his contract due to expire at the end of next season, Freiburg are ready to cash in on German international Koch, who has attracted interest from the likes of Tottenham, Newcastle & AC Milan. However, according to the Athletic, newly-promoted Leeds are ready to to make a big-money offer.

August 22

Rumor: Serge Aurier — Tottenham to Bayer Leverkusen

Right back has been a problem position in recent seasons for Leverkusen and, having previously been linked with Ajax's Serginio Dest and Max Aarons of Norwich City, the latest name to surface is that of Serge Aurier. Sky Germany are reporting that a deal worth between €15 million €20 million could tempt Tottenham.

August 21

Rumor: Angelino — Manchester City to RB Leipzig

RB Leipzig are reportedly facing competition to sign left-back Angelino from Manchester City. The 23-year-old spent the second half of the season on loan at Leipzig, where he nailed down a starting role. The Bundesliga club reportedly have an option to buy Angelino for about €30 million, however Barcelona are also rumored to be interested in the Spaniard.

August 20

Done deal: Valentino Lazaro — Inter Milan to Borussia Mönchengladbach

Borussia Mönchengladbach have signed wide forward Valentino Lazaro on a season-long loan, the Bundesliga club said on Thursday. The 24-year-old Austrian, who played in the German top flight for Hertha Berlin from 2017-19, is on the books of Inter Milan and spent last season on loan at Newcastle United.

Rumor: Suat Serdar — Set to leave Schalke?

Suat Serdar may be offloaded by Schalke this transfer window, according to various reports. The midfielder is contracted until 2022, but Schalke's tricky financial situation may force them into a sale of the 23-year-old, who is believed to be keen on a move elsewhere.

August 19

Rumor: Kai Havertz — Bayer Leverkusen to Chelsea

Bild reported that negotiations between the two clubs have begun in earnest on a deal that would see Havertz become the most expensive German player off all time. This transfer saga is nearing its conclusion.

Done deal: Reinier — Real Madrid to Borussia Dortmund

Fresh of the success of Achraf Hakimi's loan deal, Dortmund have struck again in the Real Madrid market by securing the services of 18-year-old midfielder Reinier on a two-year loan.

"Reinier is a player who brings with him a lot of talent and can play in multiple attacking positions," said sporting director Michael Zorc. "We've been tracking him for two years. He's robust to go along with the fact that he's technically gifted."

August 18

Done deal: Valentino Lazaro — Inter Milan to Borussia Mönchengladbach

Gladbach head coach Marco Rose confirmed the club will sign Lazaro on a one-year loan deal - the two have previously worked together at Salzburg. Lazaro left Hertha Berlin last summer to join Inter, but ended up spending the season on loan at Newcastle.

Done deal: Kevin Danso — Augsburg to Fortuna Düsseldorf

In a bid to secure more game time next season, Austrian youngster Danso has joined recently relegated Fortuna Düsseldorf on a one-year loan deal. The 21-year-old spent last season at Southampton on a similar deal, but he only made six appearances.

August 17

Done deal: Momo Cisse — Le Havre to Stuttgart

Stuttgart have signed highly-regarded French youngster Momo Cisse from Ligue 2 side Le Havre on a "long-term" contract. Sporting director Sven Mislintat told the club website: "We’ve signed a fast and technically gifted winger, who we’ll introduce to demands of the Bundesliga step-by-step as part of our squad."

Rumor: Matthias Ginter and Nico Elvedi to extend

Borussia Mönchengladbach are confident their star center-backs will put pen to paper on contracts extensions before the start of the season. Ginter told kicker earlier this month that he has every intention of staying, while there’s been no word from Elvedi publicly. Both currently have deals until 2022.

August 16

Done deal: Tahith Chong — Manchester United to Werder Bremen (loan)

Another Premier League youngster moves to the Bundesliga, with the Manchester United winger agreeing a season-long loan with Bremen.

The Dutch prospect has made a handful of appearances for United since joining them as a youth player from Feyenoord in 2018. His signing may hasten the departure ofMilot Rashica, who has been linked to RB Leipzig.

August 15

Done deal: Neven Subotic — Union Berlin to free agent

Veteran defender Neven Subotic has been released by Union Berlin ahead of the club's training camp next week. The 31-year-old, born in Bosnia-Herzegovina but with a German and American citizenship, joined Union at the start of last season and made 23 Bundesliga appearances for the club, scoring one goal. He is now free to talk to other clubs.

Rumor: Tahith Chong — Manchester United to Werder Bremen

Manchester United youngster Tahith Chong was on his way to Bremen on Friday to complete a medical at Werder, a season-long loan deal seemingly in the bag. But, according to German tabloid BILD, new financial discrepancies have emerged, with the two clubs still not in agreement over how to split the 20-year-old's €2.8 million annual salary.

Rumor: Kai Havertz — Bayer Leverkusen to Chelsea?

After their season finally ended with defeat to Inter Milan in the Europa League, Bayer Leverkusen have officially confirmed that they are in discussions regarding the transfer of Kai Havertz.

"Kai has expressed a desire to take the next step," CEO Fernando Carro told the Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger. "Whether that will happen in the near future or not, I cannot say."

Chelsea have long been said to be favorites to sign the German international, but Carro insisted that several other clubs are also interested – although no official offer has yet been made.

August 14

Done deal: Luca Waldschmidt – Freiburg to Benfica

Luca Waldschmidt has joined Portuguese club Benfica from Freiburg. With a new stadium to finance, Freiburg felt they had no choice but to cash in — but coach Christian Streich admitted that losing the 24-year-old is a blow to the Bundesliga club.

"The corona period is not so easy financially, you have to stay healthy in this respect too. The new stadium has to be paid off. What does that mean? Transfer revenues! We need to train players in such a way that they bring us revenue. Waldschmidt has made a profit, but in terms of sports, it's a huge loss for us."

August 12

Rumor: Javi Martinez — Bayern Munich to Rennes

While there has been plenty of talk about the potential departure of one of Bayern Munich's Spanish central midfielders, it turns out Thiago isn't the only one looking to leave Bavaria.

Martinez, 31, has started just 10 games this season and club CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge won't stand in the way of his departure. "We know that he would like to leave the club with a suitable offer," Rummenigge told Spanish outlet AZ.

French club Rennes are thought to be one of the options, according to Kicker.

August 11

Rumor: Patrik Schick — Roma to RB Leipzig

RB Leipzig are keen to extend Czech striker Patrik Schick's loan spell from Roma, but are yet to reach an agreement with the Italian side. "It's true that we've been struggling to find a solution with Roma," admitted sporting director Markus Krösche ahead of the Champions League quarterfinal against Atletico Madrid.

Since the departure of Timo Werner to Chelsea, RB are on the hunt for a replacement striker. Werder Bremen's Milot Rashica is said to be a top target.

Rumor: Weston Mckennie — Schalke to Hertha Berlin

Hertha Berlin remain the frontrunners for the signature of Schalke midfielder Weston Mckennie, but they still consider the Royal Blues' asking price of €25 million ($29.4 million) to be too high.

Hertha sporting director Michael Preetz, who has already wrapped up deals for goalkeeper Alexander Schwolow (from Freiburg) and full-back Deyovaisio Zeefuik (from Groningen), would like to reduce the fee to €20 million.

August 10

Rumor: Jadon Sancho — Borussia Dortmund to Manchester United

Jadon Sancho boarded Borussia Dortmund's flight to their Switzerland training camp on Monday morning as the German club's internal deadline for a transfer seemingly expired.

However, reports in England suggest that Manchester United always considered the August 10 deadline to be "artificial" and that the record English champions are still confident of signing the winger – just not for the €120 million BVB are asking for.

German media report that Sancho has been offered a pay-rise to stay in Dortmund, taking his salary from €6 million to €10 million a year, with Dortmund still confident they can cash in next summer, before the player's contract runs out in 2022.

But speculation remains that they would still accept €120 million this summer should United stump up the money by October.

August 9

Rumor: Weston McKennie — Schalke to Hertha

There is reportedly interest in Schalke's American international Weston McKennie from France, England and from within Germany – and it's Hertha Berlin who are leading the race, according to reports in Germany.

Backed by investor Lars Windhorst, the Berliners are prepared and able to pay Schalke's €25 million ($29 million) asking price and meet McKennie's wage demands – figures which are said to have surprised even Premier League side Southampton.

Reports in France suggest Ligue 1 side Monaco are also interested in the 21-year-old, but the Principality club are yet to make an offer.

Rumor: Jadon Sancho — Borussia Dortmund to Manchester United

The saga of the summer drags on. German media are reporting that Manchester United have agreed personal terms with Jadon Sancho but are unwilling to meet Borussia Dortmund's €120 million ($141 million) asking price for the English teenager, especially given the current crisis.

Dortmund continue to insist that they want to keep Sancho, who has a contract until 2022, and are prepared to offer him a pay rise. But they also know that his value will drop next summer, and won't want to keep an unhappy player.

Sancho was spotted with friends in London this weekend, ahead of Dortmund's training camp in Switzerland, which begins on Monday.

Rumor: Tahith Chong — Manchester United to Werder Bremen

Werder Bremen sporting director Frank Baumann has confirmed that the Bundesliga side have been conducting "good talks" with Manchester United regarding a potential two-year loan move for Dutch youngster Tahith Chong.

The 20-year-old, who has made 16 first team appearances for United, including in the famous Champions League comeback against Paris Saint-Germain last season, only signed a contract extension in March, but is looking for more regular game time.

Bremen see the pacey winger as a potential replacement for Milot Rashica.

August 8

Rumor: Kai Havertz — Bayer Leverkusen to Chelsea

The latest development in the ongoing transfer saga has seen sporting director Rudi Völler open up to Gazzetta dello Sport: "We know Chelsea have a lot of interest in him. If Chelsea want to sign Kai then they have to pay the price we’re demanding. There will be no COVID-19 discount."

Rumor: Ron-Robert Zieler — Hannover to Cologne

Sporting director Horst Heldt has confirmed the Billy Goats are "testing the market" and interested in signing 31-year-old Ron-Robert Zieler to provide competition for Timo Horn. The World Cup winning goalkeeper has 253 Bundesliga appearances to his name and originally came through Cologne's youth academy.

August 7

Done deal: Sarpreet Singh — Bayern Munich to Nuremberg

Having already signed goalkeeper Christian Früchtl, Nuremberg have snapped up another Bayern youngster on loan in Sarpreet Singh. The New Zealand international, who has stated his desire "to take the next step" with "Der Club," scored seven goals in 22 games for Bayern’s second team in the third division last season.

August 6

Done deal: Max Kruse — Fenerbahce to Union Berlin

The former Germany international is returning to the Bundesliga after spending last season with Istanbul-based side Fenerbahce, recording seven goals and eight assists in 21 games. Kruse was linked with Werder Bremen, where he spent three seasons before moving to Turkey, but decided instead to move to the German capital.

He was a free agent after unilaterally terminating his contract with Fenerbahce, which was set to expire in 2022. The Turkish club said it would take legal action against Kruse over the contract cancellation.

Rumor: Javi Martinez — Bayern Munich to Stade Rennes

According to Kicker, Rennes are keen on recruiting the 31-year-old defensive specialist. Martinez has made just 10 starts this season for Bayern, the last of which came in the Bundesliga after the Bavarians clinched the league title. A factor that could work in Rennes' favor is that the French side qualified for next season's Champions League after finishing third in Ligue 1.

Rumor: Sven Ulreich — Bayern Munich to Schalke

With Alexander Nübel officially moving to Bayern, Ulreich may be headed the other way to Schalke. According to Kicker, the Royal Blues are among the teams interested in the 32-year-old. Ulreich has also drawn interest abroad, the German magazine said, with offers from England and Spain.

Done deal: Kingsley Schindler — Cologne to Hannover

The speedy winger is returning to the second division, joining Hannover on loan for next season. Schindler played in 15 games for Cologne last season, including 13 in the German top-flight, after joining from second-tier side Holstein Kiel.

Done deal: Deyovasio Zeefuik — Groningen to Hertha Berlin

Hertha have added another defender to their squad in Dutch under-21 talent Zeefuik. The Ajax academy product played in all 28 of Groningen's games before their season was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Done deal: Lucas Torro — Eintracht Frankfurt to Osasuna

The former Real Madrid academy product is returning to Spain after two seasons in Germany's financial capital. Torro made just 25 appearances in those two seasons, including 12 in 2019-20.

August 5

Done deal: Fin Bartels — Werder Bremen to Holstein Kiel

Bremen has parted ways with versatile forward Bartels as they continue to restructure their roster after surviving relegation. The 33-year-old spent six seasons with Werder after moving from St. Pauli in 2014. Bartels came through Kiel's youth academy and spent his first two professional seasons with the club before moving to Hansa Rostock in 2007.

Done deal: Benjamin Uphoff — Karlsruhe to Freiburg

A day after parting ways with Alexander Schwolow, Freiburg have added a new goalkeeper to their ranks in Benjamin Uphoff. The 26-year-old played in all but two of Karlsruhe's 37 games last season, allowing 54 goals and keeping five clean sheets.

August 4

Done deal: Alexander Schwolow — Freiburg to Hertha Berlin

Another new goalkeeper in the capital and this too is a surprise. Schwolow had been at Freiburg since 2008, but the 28-year-old sign a long-term deal with Hertha Berlin and will likely be the new number one.

Done deal: Robin Knoche — Wolfsburg to Union Berlin

Union Berlin keep getting business done. Robin Knoche joins on a free after leaving Wolfsburg following 15 years at the club. The 28-year-old central defender brings plenty of experience having played 183 Bundesliga games for Wolfsburg and featured in Europe.

Done deal: Mijat Gacinovic — Frankfurt to Hoffenheim

Done deal: Steven Zuber — Hoffenheim to Frankfurt

This one is a surprise swap. Attacking midfielder Mijat Gacinovic is off to Frankfurt, the 25-year-old signing a deal until 2024, while wide man Steven Zuber (28) goes the other way.

Done deal: Andreas Luthe — Augsburg to Union Berlin

After Rafal Gikiewicz left Union to join Augsburg, now it's the capital club who have taken a keeper off Augsburg. Andreas Luthe (33), who impressed in the latter stages of last season, has joined Union Berlin.

August 3

Done deal: Philipp Bargfrede — Werder Bremen to free agent

Werder Bremen are clearing house. After 16 years and 239 games at the club, Philipp Bargfrede has been let go by the club. Sebastian Langkamp has also been released by Bremen at the end of his contract.

Rumor: Jadon Sancho — Borussia Dortmund to Manchester United

On the day Dortmund's preseason started, Bild are reporting that Premier League side Manchester United are considering paying the €120 million asking price in installments, with the majority of the overall sum coming upfront. Dortmund have reportedly given United a deadline of August 10 to get the deal done.

August 2

Done deal: Sandro Wagner — Tianjin Teda to retirement

Former Germany striker Sandro Wagner is ending his playing career, but will obtain a coaching licence with the aim of becoming a coach from next year onwards.

Wagner, 32, started his career at Bayern Munich before playing for Werder Bremen, Hertha Berlin and Hoffenheim. He returned to Munich for the 2018-19 season before a final stint with China's Tianjin Teda.

August 1

Done deal: Rangnick departs Red Bull

Ralf Rangnick has ended his long association with Red Bull as his contract as Head of Development Soccer has been disbanded, the Austrian energy drinks company have confirmed.

Rangnick has been with Red Bull since 2012, first as sports director at Red Bull Salzburg, then as twice coach and sports director of RB Leipzig before taking on a wider development role in 2019.

"For me the right time has come to end my work at Red Bull," Rangnick said, thanking Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitzt that he "gave me the opportunity to create something unique."