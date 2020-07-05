Bundesliga transfer blog: Kai Havertz rumors intensify

Latest moves

Leroy Sane completes Bayern Munich move

Achraf Hakimi joins Inter Milan after two years at Dortmund

Augsburg sign Caligiuri, Gikiewicz and Strobl on free transfers.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Germany's transfer window was open for one day on July 1. It will reopen between July 15 and October 5. Here are the latest deals from the Bundesliga.

July 5

Rumor: Kai Havertz — Bayer Leverkusen to ?

A transfer saga is brewing. Following Bayern Chairperson Karl-Heinz Rummenigge's comments (see July 4), the English press stoked the fires of the rumors linking Havertz’s to Chelsea. However, former Leverkusen head coach Rainer Calmund thinks differently: "From those around him, it’s clear that Spain is his dream destination."

Rumor: Waldemar Anton — Hannover 96 to Stuttgart

Waldemar Anton wants to join Stuttgart and Stuttgart want to sign the former Germany Under-21. The clubs have reportedly already reached an agreement on a deal worth €5 million plus bonuses, but Hannover president Martin Kind is yet to give the green light.

July 4

Rumor: Kai Havertz — Bayer Leverkusen to Bayern Munich

Talking to Sport1, Bayern Chairperson Karl-Heinz Rummenigge outlined that a “Havertz transfer will not be financially possible for us this year.” The 64-year-old went on to say that his "wish for Rudi Völler [Bayer 04's sporting director] is that he stays one more year in Leverkusen."

Rumor: Thiago — Bayern Munich to Liverpool

Thiago reportedly has one foot out of Bayern's door with Rummenigge admitting that "it looks like he [Thiago] wants to do something new". Premier League champions Liverpool are reportedly the front-runners for the 29-year-old, who has made 231 appearances for Bayern since joining from Barcelona in 2013.

Rumor: Angelino — Manchester City to Leipzig

Having already extended Angelino's loan deal by two months; RB Leipzig are intent on securing the Spaniard’s services beyond the end of the season. With a permanent signing off the table, reports in Germany suggest the clubs are in "advanced talks".

July 3

Done deal: Leroy Sane — Manchester City to Bayern Munich

After a year-long transfer saga, Leroy Sane has finally completed his move from Manchester City to Bayern Munich. The German international has signed a five-year contract until 2025, with reports suggesting his transfer will cost the Bavarians approximately €50 million.

Rumor: Jude Bellingham — Birmingham City to Borussia Dortmund

Dortmund appear on the verge of signing another English teenager. According to Bild, the club has reached a five-year agreement with Bellingham, with Birmingham City receiving a €23 million transfer fee. the 17-year-old played 38 games for Birmingham last season, 35 of which came in the English second-tier Championship.

Done deal: Christian Gentner — Union Berlin

Union Berlin have announced that veteran midfielder Christian Gentner has signed a contract extension with the club, but have not outlined how long the new deal will last. "The challenge of keeping Union in the Bundesliga is of enormous motivation for me," said the former Stuttgart man.

July 2

Done deal: Achraf Hakimi — Real Madrid to Inter Milan

Real Madrid has confirmed that defender Achraf Hakimi, who has spent the previous two seasons on loan with Dortmund, is headed to Italy. Media reports suggest the 21-year-old defender has completed a move to Inter Milan for a fee of €40 million.

July 1

Done deal: Tanguy Nianzou Kouassi — PSG to Bayern Munich

A day after completing their first transfer of the offseason, Bayern Munich have announced a second. They completed the free transfer of French defender Tanguy Nianzou Kouassi from Paris Saint-Germain, with the 18-year-old inking a four-year contract until 2024. He is the fourth French international Bayern have recruited over the past two seasons.

June 30

Done deal: Alexander Nübel — Schalke to Bayern Munich

After announcing the transfer back in Janaury, the final formalities of Alexander Nübel's deal to join Bayern Munich from Schalke have been completed. The 23-year-old keeper, who kept 15 clean sheets in 53 appearances for the Royal Blues, has set himself the target of "constantly developing” in Bavaria.

June 29

Done deal: Jeremy Toljan — Dortmund to Sassuolo

Borussia Dortmund have announced that right-back Jeremy Toljan will extend his loan at Serie A side Sassuolo by a further year. According to reports, there's a clause that will see the deal made permanent should Toljan make a certain amount of appearances.

Done deal: Rafal Gikiewicz, Daniel Caligiuri, Tobias Strobl — to Augsburg

Augsburg have moved swiftly to complete a trio of free transfer coups. Union Berlin's Rafal Gikiewicz should solve the goalkeeping problem, while Daniel Caligiuri and Tobias Strobl, who have joined from Schalke and Borussia Mönchengladbach respectively, bring the experience of a combined 450 Bundesliga appearances with them.

Rumor: Hwang Hee-chan — Red Bull Salzburg to RB Leipzig

According to reports from South Korean broadcaster KBS, forward Hwang Hee-chan is on the verge of becoming the latest Red Bull Salzburg player to make the switch to RB Leipzig. The clubs have reportedly already agreed on a transfer.