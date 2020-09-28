Bundesliga transfer blog: Bayern's Cuisance closing in on Leeds move

Latest moves

Germany's transfer window is open between July 15 and October 5.

September 28

Rumor: Michael Cuisance — Bayern Munich to Leeds United

It appears as though Bayern Munich are ready to let 21-year-old midfielder Michael Cuisance leave the club. Leeds United, coached by Marcelo Bielsa, are lining up a €20 million deal for the French former Borussia Mönchengladbach player. Leeds hope to sign him on a four-year deal, with talks ongoing.

September 26

Rumor: Loris Karius – Liverpool to Union Berlin

This is a surprise one, and not just because Andreas Luthe is a new arrival in Berlin and in decent perform. According to kicker, Union have agreed to sign the 27-year-old keeper from Liverpool. No confirmation yet though.

Rumor: Ademola Lookman – RB Leipzig to Fulham

The 22-year-old winger was left out of Leipzig's matchday two squad, furthering rumors that he is on the way out at the club. It's safe to say his time in Leipzig has not worked out as planned and Premier League club Fulham are reportedly interested.

September 25

Confirmed: Santiago Arias – Atletico Madrid to Bayer Leverkusen

Bayer Leverkusen have swooped for a new right-back, signing Santiago Arias on loan from Atletico Madrid until the end of the season. Peter Bosz's side have the option to make the deal permanent should they wish to do so. The 28-year-old has been capped 53 times by Colombia.

September 24

Rumor: Marko Grujic – Liverpool to Hertha Berlin

With first-team opportunities at Liverpool limited, Grujic could seek another return to Hertha having spent the last two seasons on loan in the German capital. Whether for another loan or a more permanent deal this time around, according to kicker, he’s not Hertha’s "Plan A."

Rumor: Wout Weghorst – Wolfsburg to Tottenham

Tottenham are clearly interested in adding a Dutch striker from the Bundesliga to their books. First it was Frankfurt’s Bas Dost, now it’s Wout Weghorst of Wolfsburg. The Wolves reportedly wouldn’t accept a deal under €30 million ($34.9 million), but have given their star striker permission to discuss a move.

September 23

Rumor: Luka Jovic – Real Madrid to Eintracht Frankfurt

The rumors started earlier this week, but when asked if there was anything behind them by BILD, Frankfurt sporting director Fredi Bobic left little room for interpretation with his answer: “Nothing. I’m keeping my door open, but it wouldn’t be right to expect another big-name signing.”

Rumor: Mario Götze to Bayern Munich

Hansi Flick has ruled out bringing in the out-of-contract former Bayern Munich player Mario Götze. Speaking on Sky Sport News on Wednesday, the Bayern coach said that Götze was "not an option at the moment."

Earlier, Sport Bild had reported that Flick was keen on signing the man who scored the goal that won Germany the 2014 World Cup, and that he had recently spoken to him by phone. Flick told Sky Sport News that he has been in frequent contact with Götze, as he has on a regular basis with other players he worked with during his days with the national team.

Götze played for Bayern between 2013 and 2016, making 73 appearances and scoring 22 goals. He has been a free agent since his contract with Borussia Dortmund ran out at the end of last season.

Done deal - Alexander Sorloth — Crystal Palace to Leipzig

RB Leipzig have signed Norway striker Alexander Sorloth from Premier League side Crystal Palace. The 24-year-old Sorloth, who spent last season on loan at Turkish club Trabzonspor has signed a five year contract with the Leipzig

Trabzonspor confirmed that they will split the €20-million-euro ($23 million) transfer fee with Palace.

"The attacking football favoured by Julian Nagelsmann suits my playing style perfectly," Sorloth said. "I'm looking forward to the challenge of playing in the Bundesliga and the Champions League."

September 22

Rumor: Alexander Sorloth - Crystal Palace/Trabzonspor to RB Leipzig

Alexander Sorloth’s long-mooted move to RB Leipzig is reportedly close to finally being announced.

The Trabzonspor striker had an earlier medical postponed but the 24-year-old was photographed In Leipzig and he confirmed to Norwegian television that he was ready to sign.

Leipzig are expected to fork out about €20 million for the Norwegian international, who scored 31 goals in all competitions for Trabzonspor last season. He’s halfway through a two-year loan deal from Crystal Palace, but hasn’t featured in the new Super Lig season as he pushes for a transfer.

Rumor: Luka Jovic - Real Madrid to Eintracht Frankfurt

Following an underwhelming debut season at Real Madrid, Luka Jovic reportedly wants to move back to Eintracht Frankfurt.

The 22-year-old signed for the La Liga giants for €60 million last season but only played 806 minutes of football, recording just two goals and two assists.

The Serbian now wants to reignite his career where it first took off, at Eintracht Frankfurt. Jovic scored 36 goals in 75 games during his spell with the Bundesliga side.

Rumor: Ademola Lookman - RB Leipzig to Fulham

Another unhappy (full) debut season also looks like coming to an end, with Ademola Lookman reportedly attracting interest from Fulham.

RB Leipzig signed the young winger for €18 million at the start of last season, off the back of an impressive loan spell in the 2017-18 campaign.

Yet the 22-year-old made just one start in the Bundesliga last season (with 10 appearances off the bench).

September 21

Rumor: Wout Weghorst — Wolfsburg to Tottenham

Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf has reported that Tottenham Hotspur want to sign Wolfsburg striker Wout Weghorst. With Tottenham set to play over 50 games this season, Jose Mourinho is looking to bolster his forward line and provide back-up to England captain Harry Kane. However, Wolfsburg are believed to value their main striker at €35 million, which is likely to prove a stumbling block.

Rumor: Javi Martinez — Bayern Munich to Athletic Bilbao

Bayern Munich are yet to receive a concrete offer for midfielder Javi Martinez, but a return to his former club Athletic Bilbao remains most likely. There is also interest from China in the 32-year-old Spaniard, who is not believed to be part of Hansi Flick’s plans.

September 18

Rumor: Mario Götze: Free agent

Götze still has unfinished business in Europe after turning down a move to David Beckham’s Inter Miami.

"I have ambitious aims and I still want to win the Champions League – that drives me every day and in every training session," the 2014 World Cup winner told Bild.

Rumor: Sergino Dest: Ajax to Bayern Munich

The buzz around Dest’s potential move had died down, but the rumors have regained traction with reports in Germany suggesting the treble winners have tabled a €15-million ($17.8 million) bid. The 19-year-old has made 36 appearances for Ajax and three for the US men’s national team.

September 17

Done deal: Thiago Alcantara — Bayern Munich to Liverpool

Bayern Munich announced on Thursday that the Bundesliga champions have agreed a transfer with Liverpool for Spain midfielder Thiago Alcantara.



"I can confirm that FC Bayern have finally reached an agreement with Liverpool FC," the club's CEO, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge told German daily Bild.

The deal is reported to be for an initial fee of about €22 million ($26 million) for the 29-year-old Spain international, who has one year remaining on his contract, with add-ons likely to follow.

Bayern head coach Hansi Flick congratulated Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on landing Alcantara, who he described as an "exceptional" player.

'Kloppo' is getting a top player and a great person," Flick said.

Done deal: Ondrej Duda — Hertha Berlin to Cologne

A day after Jhon Cordoba moved from Cologne to Berlin, the Slovakia international will be headed the other way. Hertha attacking midfielder Ondrej Duda has completed his move to Cologne, signing a four-year contract until 2024. The Billy Goats will reportedly pay Hertha €7 million transfer fee. Duda is Cologne’s third signing of the summer after Ron-Robert Zieler and Sebastian Andersson.

Done deal: Baptiste Santamaria – Angers to Freiburg

SC Freiburg have completed the signing of 25-year-old French midfielder Baptiste Santamaria from Ligue 1 side Angers for a club record €10 million. Santamaria missed only 14 minutes of Anger's truncated league campaign last season, in which they finished 11th. He is expected to partner Nicolas Höfler in Freiburg's midfield.

September 16

Done deal: Jhon Cordoba — Cologne to Hertha Berlin

Hertha Berlin have officially signed Cologne’s Jhon Cordoba. The Colombian striker will move to the German capital in a deal reportedly worth €15 million. Cordoba, Cologne's record signing, had asked to sit out the clubs German Cup game against Altglienicke on Saturday in anticipation of the transfer.

Done deal: Goncalo Paciencia — Eintracht Frankfurt to Schalke

Schalke have announced the signing of Goncalo Paciencia, a move that bolsters David Wagner's attacking options. The 26-year-old striker struggled to nail down a starting place in Frankfurt since the arrival of Andre Silva and Bas Dost.

Done deal: Sebastian Andersson — Union Berlin to Cologne

Union have confirmed that Sebastian Andersson leaving the German capital for Cologne. The Swedish striker scored 12 goals and registered three assists in his only Bundesliga season with Union.

Done deal: Marcel Tisserand — Wolfsburg to Fenerbahce

The 27-year-old Congolese defender is leaving the Bundesliga after four years in Germany, moving to the Istanbul-based club for a reported €4 million fee. Tisserand moved to Wolfsburg from Ingolstadt in 2017 after spending a season with Ingolstadt.

Done deal: Florian Müller — Mainz to Freiburg (loan)

After losing backup keeper Mark Flekken to an elbow injury, Freiburg have brought in Mainz's Florian Müller on a one-year loan. The 22-year-old started the last nine games for Mainz after starter Robin Zentner suffered a knee injury, but with Zentner back in the fold, Müller found himself once again in a reserve role.

September 13

Rumor: Jhon Cordoba — Cologne to Hertha Berlin

Cologne striker Jhon Cordoba sat out the team's German Cup win against Altglienicke on Saturday as rumors persist that the Colombian will join Hertha Berlin for around €15 million. "Jhon approached us and asked not to play from the start because he is in negotiations with other clubs," said Cologne coach Markus Gisdol.

September 10

Rumor: Milot Rashica — Werder Bemen to Aston Villa

With a deal to Leipzig not forthcoming, it appears a Premier League side may have muscled their way into neogtiations for a big-money signing of Werder Bremen's Milot Rashica. According to Die DeichStube sources, the Kosovan could be set to join Aston Villa in a deal worth €25 million.

Done deal: Ivan Perisic — Bayern Munich to Inter Milan

Despite talk of the contrary, Bayern have confirmed that Perisic will not remain with the club beyond his one-year loan deal. The Croatian was an unsung hero of the Bavarians' treble, chipping in with eight goals and ten assists in 35 appearances.

Rumor: Marco Richter — Augsburg to Köln

Köln have had a first bid for forward Marco Richter turned down with reports in Germany suggesting the Augsburg are holding out for an eight-figure sum. The German Under-21 international, who has scored nine goals in 68 Bundesliga appearances, has a contract lasting until 2023 in Augsburg.

Rumor: Robert Andrich — Union Berlin to Freiburg

Intent on bolstering their ranks having lost two talismen in Robin Koch and Luca Waldschmidt, Freiburg still on then hunt for a holding midfielder. Having already had a bid for Baptiste Santamaria of Angers rejected, reports suggest the club are in concrete talks with Union Berlin's Andrich, who featured 30 times in the top flight last season.

September 9

Done deal: Angelino — Manchester City to Leipzig

Leipzig have completed the re-signing of Manchester City full back Angelino on loan for another season after the Spaniard played a leading role in the German club's run to the Champions League semifinals.

Unlike the loan deal that saw Angelino impress in the second half of last season, the new deal comes with an option to buy the Spanish left back under a contract through 2025, Leipzig said in a statement.

Done deal: Daniel Baier — Augsburg to retirement

Daniel Baier has admitted on Instagram that he would have loved to end his career in Augsburg, but after his contract with the club expired at the end of July, the 36-year-old has decided to hang up his boots.

"I'm unbelievably happy and proud to be able to call myself a child of the Bundesliga and will always look back fondly on that time. Even if it's happened in a way I didn't envision for myself, this is how it has to be."

September 8

Done deal: Patrik Schick — Roma to Bayer Leverkusen

After selling Kevin Volland and Kai Havertz, Leverkusen have splashed some of the cash on 21-year-old Roma striker Patrik Schick. The Czech international spent last season on loan with RB Leipzig scoring 10 goals in 28 games.

"I am very happy that I can continue playing in Germany and for this club internationally," he added with Leverkusen having qualified for the Europa League next season.



Done deal: Lazar Samardzic — Hertha Berlin to RB Leipzig

One of Germany's brightest emerging talents has left the capital city for Leipzig in a deal reportedly worth €600,000.

"Lazar is one of the best German talents around. Although there was interest from abroad, we've been able to convince him to come here," sporting director Markus Kroesche said.

Samardzic joined the Hertha Berlin youth academy aged seven in 2009 and made a few cameo appearances in the first team last season. But he's now signed a five-year-deal with Julian Nagelsmann's side.

"RB Leipzig is a great club for young, hungry players. The team has been playing attractive and attacking football for many years now and I think I will fit in well," Samardzic said of his new club.

September 7

Rumor: Julian Draxler — Paris Saint-Germain to Bayer Leverkusen

Though he played 90 minutes in each of Germany's Nations League matches, Julian Draxler has been urged by Joachim Löw to "take a step (towards a club) where he plays regularly" if he wants to stay in contention.

The 26-year-old looks to be in high demand with just a year left on his contract at Paris Saint-Germain. And Leverkusen appear ready to fill the holes left by the departures of Kai Havertz and Kevin Volland in recent days.

Rumor: Angelino — Manchester City to RB Leipzig

The marauding leftback spent the second half of last season on loan with Julian Nagelsmann's side and the Red Bulls apparently want him back this term.

Angelino appears to be surplus to requirements at City and while Leipzig want an initial loan again, the Bundesliga club want a €20 million purchase option, according to German football magazine Kicker.

September 6

Rumor: Thiago — Bayern Munich to Liverpool

Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has said he's resigned to losing Thiago, with Liveprool and Manchster United among his suitors, but the Spanish midfielder is not so sure.

"I have not said at any time that I am leaving,” Thiago told reporters ahead of Spain's upcoming Nations League match against the Ukraine. "Every year you put me in a different team. I am on the sidelines, my future is tomorrow’s game right now. I neither care nor am I interested in what I know I talked."

Jus a few days before, Thiago, who was bought to Bavaria by Pep Guardiola from Barcelona in 2013, had described how happy he was in Germany. "Bayern is my home and I am happy to be there," the 29-year-old said.

September 5

Rumor: Julian Draxler — Paris Saint-Germain to Hertha Berlin

The former Schalke and Wolfsburg star is reportedly unhappy with his playing time at the Champions League finalists and will look to move on in order to stay in Joachim Löw's Euro 2021 plans, according to reports in Germany.

Though he has just one year left on his contract, Hertha may be one of the few German sides who can realistically afford him and need a player of his profile. But, despite his star waning since moving to France, he's unlikely to be short of offers.

Done deal Ritsu Doan — PSV to Arminia Bielefeld (loan)

The newly-promoted side have moved to snap up the right-sided winger for the season.

Coach Uwe Neuhaus said in a statement on Saturday that Doan is "a very tricky winger with a lot of pace who shows his quality with goals and assists."

Bielefeld have signed several players this summer but have yet to spend anything on transfer fees.





September 4

Done deal: Kai Havertz — Bayer Leverkusen to Chelsea

This one is finally over the line, with both clubs announcing the deal on Friday night. Havertz has signed a five-year contract with the Premier League side but said he struggled to put in to words his feelings for Leverkusen, the club he joined as a boy.

He'll link up with fellow German internationals Timo Werner and Antonio Rüdiger in Frank Lampard's side and said he can't wait to get started. Plenty more on that one right here.

Rumor: Kai Havertz — Bayer Leverkusen to Chelsea

The latest twist in a transfer saga that is becoming a running gag, but it may finally be coming to an end soon with reports in England and Germany suggesting confirmation of Kai Havertz's long-awaited transfer to Chelsea is expected in the next 24 hours.

The 21-year-old has reportedly left the German national team camp to complete his medical and finalise the deal. Havertz was an unused substitute in Germany's 1-1 draw with Spain on Thursday.

Done deal: Guus Til — Spartak Moscow to Freiburg

Freiburg have bolstered their attacking options with the signing of Dutch midfielder Til on a two-year loan from Spartak that includes an option to buy. "The game is played at a high tempo in the Bundesliga which suits my style of play - I didn't have to think long about the offer," the 22-year-old told Freiburg's website.

Done deal: Mike van der Hoorn — Swansea City to Arminia Bielefeld

Bundesliga newcomers Arminia Bielefeld have signed Dutch center-back van der Hoorn to a three-year deal on a free transfer. "Mike is a robust central defender who also has a good passing game," Bielefeld coach Uwe Neuhaus told the club home page. "With his quality he will fit very well into our system of playing."

September 3

Done deal: Vedad Ibisevic — Hertha Berlin to Schalke

Finding a reliable source of goals with limited funds is never easy, but Schalke have dipped into the free agent market in a bid to solve their problem. 36-year-old Ibisevic whose contract with Hertha ran out in the summer has scored 127 goals in 340 Bundesliga appearances to date and signs on a one-year deal.

Rumor: Benoit Badiashile — Monaco to Bayer Leverkusen

Having sent Volland the other way, Leverkusen were hoping to sign 19-year-old Badiashile to bolster their backline options with another up-and-coming center-back. However, reports in Germany suggest Bayer 04 have been priced out of a deal which could scupper any hopes of a summer move.

Rumor: Baptiste Santamaria — Angers to SC Freiburg

Despite rumors suggesting a deal was imminent, Ligue 1 side Angers publically announced that they have turned down an €11 million offer from Freiburg for Santamaria. The fee would have made the holding midfielder Freiburg's record signing, but now there is a big question mark behind any potential deal.

Done deal: Robert Gumny — Lech Poznan to Augsburg

Augsburg have snapped up Polish Under-21 right-back Gumny from Lech Poznan on a five-year deal. "We're delighted to have signed a young and talented right-back," said sporting director Stefan Reuter. "We're convinced he will play a part in us achieving our targets in the coming years."

September 2

Done deal: Pernille Harder — Wolfsburg Frauen to Chelsea

Danish striker Pernille Harder has left the Women's Bundesliga and joined Chelsea — the fee is reportedly a world record transfer in the women's game.

Harder, 27, is one of the finest strikers in the world and departs Wolfsburg with a scoring record of 105 goals in 114 games. Her final game was the 3-1 defeat by Lyon in the recent Champions League final.

Wolfsburg Frauen sporting director Ralf Kellermann admitted it wasn't easy to let Harder go. "Taking into account that we're dealing with a world record fee, the fact that Pernille was only going to be with us for 10 more months and has just played in a Champions League final for us, we decided it was a fair solution all round."

Done deal: Kevin Volland — Bayer Leverkusen to Monaco

Striker Volland has completed his first move outside of Germany, joining Ligue 1 side Monaco in a deal believed to be worth an initial €11 million plus add-ons having scored 50 goals in 148 games with Leverkusen.

"Kevin's is a versatile striker who works hard for the team with statistics that show his goalscoring and selflessness. I am convinced that his energy and experience will be very positive assets for our group of players," said Monaco's sporting director Paul Mitchell.

Done deal: Philipp Max — Augsburg to PSV Eindhoven

Max has left Augsburg after five years after being snapped up by the 24-time Dutch champions on a four-year deal believed to be worth €10 million. "PSV's style of football appeals to me," Max said. "They want to win trophies and so do I."

September 1

Rumor: Kai Havertz — Bayer Leverkusen to Chelsea

First Timo Werner, now, finally Kai Havertz? Chelsea look to have sealed a deal for another German star in a busy transfer window for Frank Lampard's men.

Several respected sources are reporting that the clubs have agreed a fee of €80m up front plus another €10m to follow and a further €10m payable if a variety of clauses are met.

Leverkusen coach Peter Bosz is resigned to his star man's departure and also that of Kevin Volland to Monaco. "I no longer expect Kevin Volland and Kai Havertz to train with us again," he said.