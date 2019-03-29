Bundesliga title race live: Borussia Dortmund host Wolfsburg, Bayern Munich in Freiburg

+++ Please refresh (F5) for the latest updates +++

Dortmund 0-0 Wolfsburg // Freiburg 1-1 Bayern Munich

// (Höler 3' - Lewandowski 22')

HALFTIME

Bayern certainly the more dangerous team as the half ends, but Freiburg do pose a threat (albeit a waning one) on the break. It deserves to be level, but it feels like it won't be forever. Dortmund stuck in a bit of a battle. Bürki has made a big save and Alcacer fired over but it has been sparse. The game, as they say, could do with a goal.

40' The battle in Dortmund continues. It's tough work even creating a chance at the moment. Could be a one-goal game.

38' Really end-to-end game in Freiburg. Höler tests Ulreich at the end of another great counter. Then Bayern nearly score again but the final cross to Kingsley Coman is just short. Free header otherwise...

31' Wolfsburg are growing into the contest after that strong start by Dortmund. Dutchman Wout Weghorst cuts inside and lets fly, and Roman Bürki is forced into a fine one-handed save to keep it out. Dortmund finding themselves under pressure for the last few minutes.

22' GOAL! 1-1 Bayern Munich (Lewandowski) Cleared, blocked, but then Bayern get through. Goretzka lifts in back in the box, Lewandowski controls it in the air as he turns and then fires into the far corner before the ball drops. Lovely goal. That's 199 in the Bundesliga now for the Pole.

20' In Dortmund, the hosts are dominating but struggling to make the breakthrough against a well drilled Wolfsburg side. The home team just went close through Paco Alcacer, who was set up by a low cross from Mario Götze on the right, but the Spaniard fied just over.

18' CHANCE! Jerome Boateng clears off the line to deny Mike Frantz at the end of a great Freiburg counterattack! Wow!

17' There might have been little of note on the pitch in Dortmund, but this pre-game choreo is pretty amazing.

12' Bayern looked rattled early, but working their way back into it now - like they do. A slick passing move sees Thomas Müller cross the ball just beyond Robert Lewandowski. Feels like an equalizer is coming... Still a very slow start in Dortmund. It's even, but neither side has really threatened. Patience from Lucien Favre.

5' Wow! Leon Goretzka nearly equalizes immediately when he swings a leg at a bouncing ball outside the box. Just wide! Then Hummels is booked for a late grab. Freiburg look up for it. Slower start over in Dortmund, but as it stands they are top of the table by one point.

3' GOAL! 1-0 Freiburg! Drama! What drama in the Freiburg sunshine! The home side work it well, go left and a cross is hung up by Christian Günter for Lucas Höler. The striker beats Mats Hummels in the air and heads perfectly into the far corner. What a goal! What a start!

1' The touchline is visible in Freiburg and so off we go there too! Is today the day one of the leading two slips up? Time to find out.

1' We are underway in Dortmund, but Bayern are still waiting to start as the pre-game confetti from the Freiburg fans is cleared off the pitch.

15:28 It is a beautiful day for it!

- BAYERN TEAM! Bayern are without Manuel Neuer (calf) and David Alaba (thigh) today, but aim to keep their incredible league form going. They have won nine of their last 10. Ulreich returns in goal and Rafinha moves in at left back. Otherwise, it's a fairly formidable team. Freiburg know they can't concede early, but with Vincenzo Grifo they always pose a threat from set-pieces. Plus, 21-year-old Keven Schlotterbeck is hoping to impress in just his third Bundesliga game (what a name by the way).

Bayern XI: Ulreich - Rafinha, Hummels, Boateng, Kimmich - Thiago - Goretzka, James - Coman, Müller - Lewandowski

Freiburg XI: Schwolow - Gunter, Heintz, Schlotterbeck, Stenzel - Abrashi, Höfler - Grifo, Haberer, Frantz - Höler

- DORTMUND TEAM! BVB will be without Marco Reus today, as he joins his girlfriend in hospital as the pair expect their first child. There are things that are much more important than football. That leaves the Dortmund team looking as follows, with Manuel Akanji as captain. Their bench is thin of attacking options, but it's the defense that will perhaps be more important today as they attempt to stop scoring sensation Wout Weghorst (12 goals).

Dortmund XI: Bürki - Wolf, Akanji, Zagadou, Diallo - Witsel, Delaney - Sancho, Götze, Guerreiro - Alcacer

Wolfsburg XI: Casteels - Roussillon, Brooks, Knoche, William - Guilavogui - Arnold, Gerhardt - Klaus, Weghorst, Mehmedi.

- Eight games left. 60 points each. Seven goals difference. The Bundesliga title race this season is sensational. It's so good, you can't keep your eyes off it. Today, Borussia Dortmund host Wolfsburg and Bayern are in Freiburg. We'll keep you updated on all that goes on in both games.