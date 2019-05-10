Bundesliga title race live: Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund in action

+++ All times in CEST, refresh page for updates +++

As it stands

1. Bayern Munich - Played: 33 Points: 75 - GD: 52

2. Borussia Dortmund - Played: 33 Points: 71 - GD: 34

Bayern Munich 0 - 0 RB Leipzig

Borussia Dortmund 0 - 0 Fortuna Düsseldorf

24' - Delaney almost gets round the back for Dortmund but his touch lets him down. Tense stuff at both grounds so far.

22' - Another big challenge from Süle denies Sabitzer. He's been Bayern's standout player so far, which tells you something. That Düsseldorf goal was ruled out in the end.

20' - A little break in play as Laimer is treated for a bloody elbow. Over in Dortmund, Düsseldorf have the ball in the BVB net but it's been ruled out for offside. But there's a VAR review...

17' - Klostermann throws himself to the the ground to pull a ball packk to Poulsen but Hummels throws himself in front of the Dane's shot. But it turns out Klostermann hadn't quite kept it in anyway. The home side getting on top here.

16' - Forsberg, in the inside right channel, threads the needle to find Werner pulling away on the left. The striker cuts inside, allowing Süle to get the block in. Telegraphed that one a bit.

14' - A lively start this, the hosts are popping the ball about nicely at times and Bayern have also offered glimpses of threat. No goals in Dortmund so far either.

11' - Good football from Leipzig. Werner slips in Halstenberg, who is bombing down the left flank, but Sabitzer is squeezed out as he tries a first time shot.

9' - Chance! Thiago dinks a lovely ball through as Leipzig push up on their eighteen yard line. Lewandowski thinks he's beaten the offisde trap but drags it wide. Replays shown he was off by a foot or so anyway. Still should've hit the target at least.

5' - Gnabry drives through the middle and opts to have a crack from 25 yards rather than feed Coman, who was in space on his right. But it's a dribbler that never threatened Gulacsi.

4'- Bayern win the game's first corner of the match but Gulacsi punches Thiago's ball clear.

2' - Leipzig almost got Werner through in the first thirty seconds but Ulreich was off his line quickly to clear the danger. Sounds decent at the Red Bull Arena, which isn't always the case.

1' - And we're off! Bayern, in grey, get the game going.

15:24 - The players will be out soon in Leipzig, with these two the form sides in the league. Leipzig have won 10 and drawn four of their last 14 and have the best defensive record in the Bundesliga while Bayern have scored the most goals and are unbeaten in 12 now.

15:16 - We have eight 15:30 games today, with Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Mainz the only exception, thanks to Frankfurt's Europa League exertions. Bayer Leverkusen could jump above the Eagles in to fourth with a win over Schalke, while Gladbach, Wolfsburg and Hoffenheim are hoping to keep their slim Champions League hopes alive against Nuremberg (a), Stuttgart (a) and Werder Bremen (h), respectively.

At the bottom, Hannover will be relegated if Sttutgart get a point, while Nuremberg are also hanging by a thread.

15: 05 - The Bayern game is, of course, also a dress rehearsal for the German Cup final on May 25. And with Julian Nagelsmann incoming to RB Leipzig ahead of next season, there are those that believe the Red Bulls could mount something of a challenge next year. Can they lay down a marker today?

14:56 - The teams are in and both Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery start on the bench for Bayern in what will be their last Bundesliga matchday squad away from the Allianz Arena. Manuel Neuer still isn’t fit, so Sven Ulreich continues in goal and Javi Martinez also misses out. Timo Werner, who has long been linked with Bayern, starts up front for the home side in that one.

BVB, who host Fortuna Düsseldorf, are also without their first choice keeper Roman Bürki (muscular injury), Marwin Hitz deputizes. Paco Alcacer starts up front in a side missing natural defenders, with Abdou Diallo also out and Christian Pulisic starts in his last Dortmund home game before he joins Chelsea.

14:45 - Is this the day? There's been a growing sense of familiar inevitability about Bayern winning this season's Bundesliga for a few weeks now. But they slipped up in Nuremberg after Dortmund's derby defeat a couple of weeks ago and this is a whole different level of challenge. RB Leipzig still have something to play for despite having secured third and Champions League football - they could still pip BVB to second.

The maths: If Bayern win, they're champions. If they draw or lose, and Dortmund win, it's still alive. If Bayern lose, a Dortmund draw would mean they can mathematically still win the title but would have to make up a huge swing in goal difference and a loss for BVB would mean Bayern wrap it up.

1. Bayern Munich - Played: 32 Points: 74 - GD: 52

2. Borussia Dortmund - Played: 32 Points: 70 - GD: 34