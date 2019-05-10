 Bundesliga title race live: Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund in action | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 11.05.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Sports

Bundesliga title race live: Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund in action

Despite a few hiccups, Bayern Munich can claim a seventh successive Bundesliga title with a win on Saturday. Bayern have a tough task on the road in Leipzig but if Borussia Dortmund fail, the title is theirs anyway.

Joshua Kimmich of Bayern Munich (imago)

+++ All times in CEST, refresh page for updates +++

As it stands

1. Bayern Munich - Played: 33 Points: 75 - GD: 52 

2. Borussia Dortmund - Played: 33 Points: 71 - GD: 34

Bayern Munich 0 - 0 RB Leipzig

Borussia Dortmund 0 - 0 Fortuna Düsseldorf

24' - Delaney almost gets round the back for Dortmund but his touch lets him down. Tense stuff at both grounds so far.

22' - Another big challenge from Süle denies Sabitzer. He's been Bayern's standout player so far, which tells you something. That Düsseldorf goal was ruled out in the end.

20' - A little break in play as Laimer is treated for a bloody elbow. Over in Dortmund, Düsseldorf have the ball in the BVB net but it's been ruled out for offside. But there's a VAR review...

17' - Klostermann throws himself to the the ground to pull a ball packk to Poulsen but Hummels throws himself in front of the Dane's shot. But it turns out Klostermann hadn't quite kept it in anyway. The home side getting on top here.

16' - Forsberg, in the inside right channel, threads the needle to find Werner pulling away on the left. The striker cuts inside, allowing Süle to get the block in. Telegraphed that one a bit.

14' - A lively start this, the hosts are popping the ball about nicely at times and Bayern have also offered glimpses of threat. No goals in Dortmund so far either.

11' - Good football from Leipzig. Werner slips in Halstenberg, who is bombing down the left flank, but Sabitzer is squeezed out as he tries a first time shot.

9' - Chance! Thiago dinks a lovely ball through as Leipzig push up on their eighteen yard line. Lewandowski thinks he's beaten the offisde trap but drags it wide. Replays shown he was off by a foot or so anyway. Still should've hit the target at least.

5' - Gnabry drives through the middle and opts to have a crack from 25 yards rather than feed Coman, who was in space on his right. But it's a dribbler that never threatened Gulacsi.

4'- Bayern win the game's first corner of the match but Gulacsi punches Thiago's ball clear.

2' - Leipzig almost got Werner through in the first thirty seconds but Ulreich was off his line quickly to clear the danger. Sounds decent at the Red Bull Arena, which isn't always the case.

1' - And we're off! Bayern, in grey, get the game going.

15:24 - The players will be out soon in Leipzig, with these two the form sides in the league. Leipzig have won 10 and drawn four of their last 14 and have the best defensive record in the Bundesliga while Bayern have scored the most goals and are unbeaten in 12 now.

15:16 - We have eight 15:30 games today, with Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Mainz the only exception, thanks to Frankfurt's Europa League exertions. Bayer Leverkusen could jump above the Eagles in to fourth with a win over Schalke, while Gladbach, Wolfsburg and Hoffenheim are hoping to keep their slim Champions League hopes alive against Nuremberg (a), Stuttgart (a) and Werder Bremen (h), respectively.

At the bottom, Hannover will be relegated if Sttutgart get a point, while Nuremberg are also hanging by a thread.

15: 05 - The Bayern game is, of course, also a dress rehearsal for the German Cup final on May 25. And with Julian Nagelsmann incoming to RB Leipzig ahead of next season, there are those that believe the Red Bulls could mount something of a challenge next year. Can they lay down a marker today?

14:56 - The teams are in and both Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery start on the bench for Bayern in what will be their last Bundesliga matchday squad away from the Allianz Arena. Manuel Neuer still isn’t fit, so Sven Ulreich continues in goal and Javi Martinez also misses out. Timo Werner, who has long been linked with Bayern, starts up front for the home side in that one.

BVB, who host Fortuna Düsseldorf, are also without their first choice keeper Roman Bürki (muscular injury), Marwin Hitz deputizes. Paco Alcacer starts up front in a side missing natural defenders, with Abdou Diallo also out and Christian Pulisic starts in his last Dortmund home game before he joins Chelsea.

14:45 - Is this the day? There's been a growing sense of familiar inevitability about Bayern winning this season's Bundesliga for a few weeks now. But they slipped up in Nuremberg after Dortmund's derby defeat a couple of weeks ago and this is a whole different level of challenge. RB Leipzig still have something to play for despite having secured third and Champions League football - they could still pip BVB to second.

The maths: If Bayern win, they're champions. If they draw or lose, and Dortmund win, it's still alive. If Bayern lose, a Dortmund draw would mean they can mathematically still win the title but would have to make up a huge swing in goal difference and a loss for BVB would mean Bayern wrap it up.

1. Bayern Munich - Played: 32 Points: 74 - GD: 52 

2. Borussia Dortmund - Played: 32 Points: 70 - GD: 34

Watch video 01:46

'Robbery' - champions for the last time?

DW recommends

Bundesliga preview: Bayern Munich face tough title hurdle in Leipzig

Bayern Munich will be crowned Bundesliga champions for the seventh straight year if they win in Leipzig on Saturday. But that will be no easy task, and Borussia Dortmund are waiting to capitalize on any Bayern slip-up. (11.05.2019)  

Opinion: Chelsea and Dortmund profit from Pulisic transfer

Borussia Dortmund have kicked off 2019 by executing another extraordinary move on the transfer chessboard. Christian Pulisic’s €64 million switch to Chelsea is a win-win for both parties, DW's James Thorogood writes. (02.01.2019)  

Opinion: Lucien Favre's blame game does Dortmund no favors

For the second time in a month, BVB were found wanting when it mattered most. Infuriated by an early decision, Lucien Favre took aim at the referee – and his side lost their heads, writes DW's Matt Pearson. (27.04.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

'Robbery' - champions for the last time?  

Related content

DFB-Pokal 2018/19 Halbfinale | Werder Bremen vs. FC Bayern München | TOR München

Bundesliga preview: Bayern Munich face tough title hurdle in Leipzig 10.05.2019

Bayern Munich will be crowned Bundesliga champions for the seventh straight year if they win in Leipzig on Saturday. But that will be no easy task, and Borussia Dortmund are waiting to capitalize on any Bayern slip-up.

Fussball Bundesliga l FC Bayern München vs Hannover 96 l Tor 1:0 Jubel

Bundesliga Bulletin: Bayern Munich close in on seventh straight title 05.05.2019

There's a four-point difference in the title race with six to play for after Dortmund's downfall edged Bayern closer to glory. Elsewhere, the race for Europe and the relegation battle are set to go down to the wire.

Fußball-Bundesliga: Bayer 04 Leverkusen - Eintracht Frankfurt - Tor: Kai Havertz (imago)

Bundesliga Matchday 32 roundup 05.05.2019

A Bundesliga record was broken in Leverkusen, while Borussia Dortmund's title hopes took a hit after Bayern Munich ground out a home win against Hannover. Mainz and RB Leipzig enjoyed a six-goal classic on Friday night.

Advertisement
Fussball Bundesliga Logo 2017

Bundesliga results and standings

Click here for the latest Bundesliga results and the current league standings. Here you can also scroll through the results from past matchdays as well as the league standings in previous weeks.  

UEFA Champions League Logo

Champions League results and standings

Europe's most prestigious club competition is in action for another season. Click here for all of the up-to-date results and standings from the UEFA Champions League.  

DFB Pokal logo

German Cup: All of the results

The German Cup is where lower-division teams get the chance to knock off the Bundesliga's biggest clubs. Click here for all of the results from the latest round of German Cup play.  