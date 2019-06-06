 Bundesliga: The toughest game of Jamilu Collins′ career | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 28.09.2019

Sports

Bundesliga: The toughest game of Jamilu Collins' career

Paderborn defender Jamilu Collins struggled at the start of Saturday's game against Bayern Munich but then gave his team hope. Despite defeat, the 25-year-old Nigerian's first performance on a bigger stage was promising.

default

Jamilu Collins looked as though he had just finished a training session. He had taken his shirt off, revealing his six pack, but there wasn't a drop of sweat to be seen on the 25-year-old. Collins had just run 11 kilometers around Paderborn's pitch, though. "This was the toughest game of my career," the Nigerian said, smiling but in some pain.

He and Paderborn had just lost 3-2 at home against Bayern Munich, putting up a strong fight against the defending champions. The newly-promoted side weren't too far away from securing a point against their all-powerful opposition. And Paderborn had Collins to thank for Bayern's wobble.

Battle with Gnabry

With his thunderous strike to pull Paderborn within one goal, the last gasps of hope rang around the stadium. "I tried it in the first half, but the ball went wide. But I really wanted to score," Collins said, with a face full of belief. The defender met a clearance perfectly, hammering the ball past Manuel Neuer, who was left with no chance. Once again though, Paderborn ended the game empty handed and remain bottom of the table. "We're at our limits," said head coach Steffen Baumgart. "It's just not enough."

The same words could also have been applied to Collins' first half. In his left back spot, he spent most of the day battling with Bayern's Serge Gnabry. Largely he came out second best, and both Collins and his teammates were grateful that Gnabry and the rest of Bayern's attack were wasteful with their chances.

"I'm happy with the result, but not with the manner of victory," Niko Kovac said afterwards, referring to his player's inability to make the most of the attacking situations they created.

Fußball Bundesliga SC Paderborn v Bayern München Collins

Collins struggled against Gnabry but improved in the second half

Long-range rocket

After Gnabry finally put Bayern ahead, Philippe Coutinho doubled the lead. But Paderborn were undeterred, and in fact the second goal seemed to spur them into life. The motto seemed to be: What have we got to lose? And the same was true of Collins. The defender won far more challenges, found more ways to play out of trouble and ran so much up and down the touchline that he became one of the players Bayern suddenly struggled to control.

Kai Pröger gave Paderborn the feeling that something special was possible when he scored. Collins, inspired by Paderborn's first home goal of the season, sent a rocket into the back of the net to give them belief when all looked lost again.

It was the first game on the bigger stage for the Nigerian defender. Collins has played just six Bundesliga games so far having played for Paderborn in the second division last year and in Croatia for HNK Rijeka before that.

Collins: "There's more to come"

If he can stabilize his performance across 90 minutes in the future and consistently reach his top level, then Paderborn will surely not finish bottom in Germany's top flight. It's clear already that a lot of Paderborn's hopes are linked to Collins' performances.

The 25-year-old isn't short of confidence. He was asked whether his goal past Neuer was his best yet, or whether more long-range strikes were to come. "We will see. There's more to come," Collins said.

Baumgart wasn't keen to focus on one specific player after the unfortunate defeat. "'I'm not happy with the result, but I am with the performance," Baumgart said afterwards, striking the opposite tone to Kovac. Jamilu Collins can rest assured that he was included in that praise.

  • Fußball Bundesliga Borussia Dortmund - Werder Bremen (Imago Images/J. Huebner)

    Bundesliga matchday 6 in pictures

    Borussia Dortmund 2 - 2 Werder Bremen

    Dortmund missed the chance to keep the heat on Bayern Munich, succumbing to a draw with Bremen. The visitors took an early lead through Milot Rashica, but that was quickly cancelled out by Mario Götze, who headed in the equalizer on his first start of the season. Marco Reus seemed to put Dortmund on the path to victory before half time, but Marco Friedl's header ensured a share of the points.

  • Paderborn 2 - 3 Bayern Munich (Reuters/W. Rattay)

    Bundesliga matchday 6 in pictures

    Paderborn 2 - 3 Bayern Munich

    The champions went top with a win that was more nervy than it needed to be. Serge Gnabry opened the scoring after a brilliant through ball from Coutinho in the first half before the pair reversed roles after the break. Substitute Kai Pröger crashed home a bouncing ball on 68 minutes before Robert Lewandowski looked to have sealed it. A late Jamilu Collins goal wasn't quite enough for the hosts.

  • RB Leipzig 1 - 3 Schalke (Getty Images/Bongarts/B. Streubel)

    Bundesliga matchday 6 in pictures

    RB Leipzig 1 - 3 Schalke

    Amine Harit scored his fourth of the season from the penalty spot as resurgent Schalke inflicted Leipzig's first loss of the season. Harit's penalty at the end of the first half was sandwiched between a Salif Sane header and a first Bundesliga strike from young Welsh winger Rabbi Matondo. Despite Emil Forsberg's late consolation, David Wagner's Royal Blues have now won four on the bounce.

  • Borussia Mönchengladbach players celebrate Torjubel (Imago/Nordphoto)

    Bundesliga matchday 6 in pictures

    Hoffenheim 0 - 3 Borussia Mönchengladbach

    Goals from Alassane Plea, Marcus Thuram and Florian Neuhaus helped the improving Foals to a win over a Hoffenheim side struggling to adjust to the post-Julian Nagelsmann era. Thuram wriggled down the right before finding Plea for the 43rd minute opener before driving in to the area to add the finishing touch to a counterattack. Neuhaus' late effort ensured Gladbach's third consecutive win.

  • Mainz 0 - 1 Wolfsburg (Imago/J. Huebner)

    Bundesliga matchday 6 in pictures

    Mainz 0 - 1 Wolfsburg

    An early header from Marcel Tisserand settled the kind of game that showed why blunt Mainz are down at the wrong end of the table. The DR Congo international rose to nod home a ninth minute corner and kept the Wolves unbeaten start to the league season alive.

  • Augsburg 0 - 3 Bayer Leverkusen (Imago Images/C. Kolbert)

    Bundesliga matchday 6 in pictures

    Augsburg 0 - 3 Bayer Leverkusen

    Augsburg's rotten record against Saturday's visitors continued after a late surge from Leverkusen wrapped up the points. Florian Niederlechner turned in to his own net to give Peter Bosz's side a first half lead before Kevin Volland and Kai Havertz both scored in the final quarter of the match to seal the victory.

  • Bas Dost celebrates scoring for Frankfurt (picture-alliance/dpa/T. Weller)

    Bundesliga matchday 6 in pictures

    Union Berlin 1 - 2 Eintracht Frankfurt

    Union's famous win over Borussia Dortmund is fast becoming a distant memory as goals from summer signings Bas Dost and Andre Silva secured the Eagles a Friday night win. A late strike from substitute Anthony Ujah couldn't quite spark the desired comeback and the capital club are looking over their shoulders.

    Author: Matt Pearson


