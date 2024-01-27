Bundesliga spectator unexpectedly stars as game official

Bundesliga spectator unexpectedly stars as game officialJanuary 27, 2024
A spectator at a Bundesliga game between Cologne and VfL Wolfsburg on Saturday took over the fourth official role as emergency backup, replacing the assistant referee who could no longer do his job after getting hit in the face by the ball.
Assistant referee Thorben Siewer had to leave the game after a powerful clearance from Cologne footballer Max Finkgräfe hit him in the face. The game came to a halt in the 14th minute, when the seemingly dazed Siewer was helped off the field.
"He's doing well under the circumstances. He's been taken to hospital and will probably have to stay there overnight for observation," referee Sören Storks told broadcasters Sky.
How did a spectator replace the referee?
Following Siewer's injury and subsequent withdrawal, the game was paused for some 15 minutes.
The stadium announcer made an appeal to the spectators for a qualified referee. The 32-year-old Tobias Krull then stepped up.
Krull is a goalkeeper for local sixth-division club MTV Gifhorn.
"Tobias did a great job and helped out very, very well. A great performance," Storks said.
rmt/lo (AP, dpa)