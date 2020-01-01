 Bundesliga: Solid Kevin Volland short of the spectacular | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 19.01.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Sports

Bundesliga: Solid Kevin Volland short of the spectacular

Kevin Volland's brace against Paderborn got Leverkusen off to a winning start in 2020, but the striker continues to struggle to get enough recognition for his efforts. A return to the Germany team is unlikely.

Bayer 04 Leverkusen's Kevin Volland (Getty Images/Bongarts/L. Baron)

This was a typical performance from Kevin Volland - busy, tireless, instinctive. His first header was superbly taken, his second the kind a striker should feast on. The 27-year-old missed chances in the first and second half to score a hat trick, but delivered the pass before the assist to quash Paderborn's hopes of a comeback as Leverkusen ran out 4-1 winners.

A brace to beat the worst team in the Bundesliga isn't a hat trick off the bench on your debut though, nor is it a brace to keep your side top of the table. The striker who scored 14 and assisted 12 last season suffers from not being spectacular in an age of football that so often demands more than just scoring.

The 27-year-old scored regularly in the first half of this season, albeit never more than once in a game. The brace on matchday 18 was a welcome change though. It was the striker's first two-goal game since March of last year, the first time he's scored two goals with his head in a game and the fastest double of his career (two minutes and 37 seconds). He is on course for his third straight season of scoring 10 or more goals. 

Solid but not spectacular

And yet Volland remains the afterthought striker, the player often forgotten when listing talented German strikers. Perhaps it's because he lacks the spectacular scoring ability of others, perhaps it's due to his inconsistency, but maybe it's also because the 27-year-old's career, while solid, has not been what it might have been. Once a member of a promising attacking duo with Roberto Firmino in Hoffenheim and touted as a possible solution to Germany's striking problem, Volland enters 2020 with a modest scoring record across his career. In short, it's hard not to think of what kind of player Volland might have been.

Bundesliga SC Paderborn 07 v Bayer 04 Leverkusen | Jubel

Volland is a popular figure in the team

Granted, he has suffered from things beyond his control. His first year at Leverkusen was tough, he was involved with the Germany team during an era of mass denial about the need for transition, and although not falling foul to any major injuries he has suffered from one or two along the way. In many ways playing for Leverkusen, a club famous for its perennial ability to not quite deliver on its potential, is fitting for Volland.

There's been enough clamour about the 27-year-old deserving not only more recognition but also a recall to the Germany squad. And there is a case to be made that the once Germany U21 team captain and now vice captain of Leverkusen is exactly what the Germany team needs. Solid, tireless but experienced, the softly-spoken but funny Volland is a man for the team; a back-to-goal striker who makes up for his lack of height with plenty of presence.

"To play for Germany in a major tournament would be the highlight of a career," Volland said after the win in Paderborn. For Volland to ensure his 10th Germany appearance back in 2016 is not his last, the striker needs a bit of luck and a few more highlights. 

DW recommends

Bundesliga Bulletin: Hat-trick hero Haaland saves Dortmund, RB Leipzig extend lead

The Bundesliga started a new decade of football with fantastic goals and plenty of drama that sets up excitement at both ends of the table. Get all the latest from Germany's top flight. (19.01.2020)  

Forward thinking: Who could solve Germany's striker problem?

Timo Werner is well established as Germany's first choice striker but has struggled to score lately. A country once blessed with goalscoring greats now looks short of alternatives. But is Joachim Löw missing a trick? (21.03.2019)  

Kevin Volland: 'A relegation battle is not what this club expects.'

Bayer Leverkusen and Kevin Volland have come through a difficult period and are riding the crest of a wave. The striker has told DW how he overcame a dip in form and how he still harbors hopes of going to the World Cup. (06.02.2018)  

Bundesliga: Erling Haaland is Borussia Dortmund's hat-trick hero

Borussia Dortmund restarted their Bundesliga campaign, and showed both their best and worst sides. Newly-signed Norwegian talent Erling Haaland stole the show, reminding Europe that sometimes the hype is real. (18.01.2020)  

Audios and videos on the topic

In-form Volland firing Leverkusen to the Champions League  

Related content

Rumänien Bukarest | Auslosung Fußball-EM 2020 | Deutschland, Bundestrainer Joachim Löw

German national team: Joachim Löw’s legacy on the line in 2020 after decade of highs and lows 01.01.2020

A decade in which Germany's national team once looked set to establish dominance has instead ended in relative ignominy. For head coach Joachim Löw, the lead actor throughout, results in 2020 could define his legacy.

EM Quali Deutschland Weißrussland | leere Tribüne

German national team caught in a marketing bubble 17.11.2019

Germany booked their ticket to EURO 2020, but are struggling to sell tickets to supporters. Empty seats were evident again in Mönchengladbach with fans complaining of too much marketing and inflated prices.

Fußball Bundesliga | Hertha BSC vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach | Jürgen Klinsmann

Bundesliga: Klinsmann's Hertha revolution continues with January transfer window 31.12.2019

Two new coaches, a record signing and a rich investor, 2019 was a year of change for Hertha. But with Jürgen Klinsmann in charge and rumors about Granit Xhaka and Julian Draxler, they look set to start 2020 with a bang.

Advertisement
Instagram Logo Neu (Instagram)

DW Kick Off on Instagram

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Deutschland Negativ-Journalistenpreis «Verschlossenen Auster» geht an Facebook (picture alliance/dpa/K. Nietfeld)

DW Kick off on Facebook

This is the place to come to find all of our Bundesliga and other football-related content on Facebook.  

Social Media Twitter Logo Symbolbild (picture alliance/ANP)

DW Sports on Twitter

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Fussball 1.Bundesliga Saison 17/18 - FC Bayern Muenchen vs Hannover 96 (picture-alliance/Pressefoto ULMER/Markus Ulmer)

DW Bundesliga on Alexa

Want to hear what we think about the latest Bundesliga matchday? Just ask your Alexa device to play the audio of our opinion piece.  