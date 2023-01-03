Borussia Dortmund: Haller 'feels good' on road to recovery

Borussia Dortmund striker Sebastien Haller says he 'feels good' as he nears his comeback following treatment for testicular cancer. The 28-year-old made his first appearance at the team's winter training camp.

After a long wait, Sebastien Haller finally took to a football pitch to represent Borussia Dortmund as the Ivorian striker continues his recovery from testicular cancer at the club's winter training camp.

"I feel good," he told the media in Marbella, Spain, the day before his side's friendly against second-tier Fortuna Düsseldorf. "Of course, it's been a tough six months. Obviously, I'm just happy to be here with the guys, to be able to train. So, yeah, it was not easy — but it was worth it. It's my job, it's also the thing I love the most — to play football — so I had to stay fit."

The 28-year-old joined Dortmund from Ajax last summer but was diagnosed with cancer before playing a single game. He has since undergone two operations and chemotherapy. "With an illness like this, you don't really know what the future holds," said the 28-year-old. "All I could do was think from day to day and keep myself fit to give back to the club the confidence it gave me."

On Tuesday, Haller came off the bench as BVB beat Düsseldorf 5-1 in Spain, and could also feature in another friendly against FC Basel later in the week as he draws closer to making his competitive debut for the club.

"Anything is possible, I don't set any limits in my head. The only ones who can set limits for me are the trainer and the medical department."

Good to be back

Just a week before, Haller posted a video message on Instagram, thanking followers for the backing he has received over the past six months. "It wasn't easy but it was easier with your support."

"It's positive news for all of us that Sebastien is back again," BVB sporting director Sebastian Kehl told local outlet Ruhr Nachrichten.

"We gave him all the support we could as a club, but ultimately he did it himself. He's not had an easy time and he's worked hard to get to this point. We're all extremely happy for him and we can't wait to see him again. He can be very proud of himself."

After Erling Haaland's move to Manchester City last summer, Dortmund hoped to replace the Norwegian with the €31 million ($32.6 million) purchase of Haller, who scored eleven goals in eight Champions League games for Ajax last season, while also becoming the top scorer in the Dutch Eredivisie.

But the devastating diagnosis changed everything. While Haller began treatment, Dortmund looked to Anthony Modeste as a last-minute replacement — with mixed results.

Still, Haller is under no pressure to return to action before he is ready, and will follow a personally tailored training regime. "He will decide the pace himself," insisted Kehl.

Haller is not alone in the Dortmund recovery department, with Kicker magazine reporting that captain Marco Reus is available again after an ankle injury which saw him miss the World Cup. Mo Dahoud (shoulder), Jamie Bynoe-Gittens (also shoulder), Modeste (groin) and Marius Wolf (balance issues) are also making progress.

Borussia Dortmund, currently sixth in the Bundesliga, will return to action at home to Augsburg on January 22.