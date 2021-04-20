Bundesliga: Schalke relegated for first time in 30 years

Arminia Bielefeld 1-0 Schalke

(Klos 50')

Schalke 04 have been relegated from the Bundesliga following a 1-0 defeat away to Arminia Bielefeld.

The Royal Blues, who were Bundesliga runners-up as recently as 2018, have only won two league games since January 2020, and their fate was sealed on Tuesday night with four games remaining.

For Schalke, it's long been a question of when and not if. The club from Gelsenkirchen in western Germany have endured a miserable 15 months with five different head coaches, high-profile resignations, negative headlines, supporter protests and existential financial problems exacerbated by the coronavirus crisis.

As they plummet into the second division for the first time since 1991, Schalke are saddled with €217 million ($257.8m) of liabilities.

