Bundesliga: Schalke chairman Clemens Tönnies resigns

Schalke's chairman Clemens Tönnies resigned on Tuesday amid a scandal involving a coronavirus outbreak at a slaughter house his company operates.

The resignation comes days after Schalke fans protested in Gelsenkirchen, where the club is based, calling for Tönnies to step down.

Tönnies became a member of Schalke's advisory board in 1994 and had spent the last 19 years as its chairman.

"Clemens Tönnies has played a decisive role in establishing [Schalke] as one of the sporting and economic heavyweights in the Bundesliga over the past 26 years," the club's marketing director Alexander Jobst and manager of sport Jochen Schneider said in a joint statement.

"His international network, his pronounced entrepreneurship and his passionate commitment have shaped our club in a special way," the statement continued. "We know how difficult this decision was for him, so it deserves our utmost respect."

Year of scandal

Tönnies owns a 45% stake in Tönnies Holding, a family business in the meat industry. The company has recently come under fire over a coronavirus outbreak at a slaughterhouse in the northwest German town of Rheda-Wiedenbrück, the 64-year-old's hometown.

The former Schalke chairman also sparked outrage in August 2019 over remarks about Africa at a business conference in Paderborn that were perceived as racist. The club suspended him from his duties as supervisory board chairman for three months after Schalke's honorary board deemed the comments went against the club's anti-discrimination policy — though said the racism accusations "were unfounded."

Both scandals have drawn the ire of Schalke fan groups and ultras. On Saturday, over 1,000 Schalke supporters demonstrated outside Veltins Arena, the club's home ground in Gelsenkirchen, calling for Tönnies to relinquish his duties.