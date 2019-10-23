 Bundesliga: Schalke and Borussia Dortmund seek killer touch in derby | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 24.10.2019

Sports

Bundesliga: Schalke and Borussia Dortmund seek killer touch in derby

Schalke have twice squandered chances to move top of the Bundesliga in an impressive start to the season. Another bottle job in the derby against Borussia Dortmund would take the gloss off David Wagner’s revolution.

Deutschland Bundesliga 1899 Hoffenheim - FC Schalke 04 (picture-alliance/dpa/U. Anspach)

When Ruhrpott rivals Schalke and Borussia Dortmund meet in the 'Mother of all Derbies', form goes out the window. Need proof? Reference the Royal Blues' 4-2 win last season, which damaged Dortmund's title bid and added silver lining to an otherwise miserable campaign.

"It was an unbelievable feeling and, in the end, an incredible victory that we were able to gift our fans in the midst of a very difficult situation," Schalke captain Alexander Nübel told the club's website.  

Schalke: A top team?

With bragging rights on the line for the first time in 2019/20, the Royal Blues trail BVB by a point. Had they managed to hold their nerve against Cologne or Hoffenheim either side of the international break, Schalke could have come into Saturday's headline act brimming with confidence and sat at the Bundesliga summit. Instead, they are once again fending off criticism from the media and frustration from their fans at passing up the chance to go top for the first time since 2010, when Felix Magath was at the helm.

In the grand scheme of things though, fans aren't bemoaning the fact their side are two points adrift of league leaders Borussia Mönchengladbach and contributing to one of the most competitive starts to a Bundesliga campaign.

Mats Hummels couldn't stop Dortmund struggling against Inter (AFP/M. Bertorello)

Mats Hummels couldn't stop Dortmund struggling against Inter

Heading into his first Revierderby as Schalke head coach, David Wagner refused to "start anything" when questioned about his side's status in Germany's top tier. "We're trying to pick up points game by game," said the 48-year-old. "'Top team' or not - it's all uninteresting. The points tally is decisive, so too is the way we work and the way we play. Not whether we're currently second, fifth or seventh."

Screws to turn

Schalke's strong start to the season shows they have taken significant strides in a short space of time under Wagner, but there are still issues to address as highlighted by the 2-0 loss to Hoffenheim.

Guido Burgstaller, though key to their pressing approach, is not the solution to the Royal Blues' long-standing lack of a 20-goal a season striker. As a result, Schalke have already become fairly reliant on Amine Harit's creative spark, while Wagner determines which midfield combinations work against which style of opponents.

Watch video 02:00

#BundesligaInside: Amine Harit - Schalke's X-Factor

Eight games in and failing to capitalize in clutch situations is the only black mark against Schalke's name this season. But the reputation as a side who crumble when it matters most is one Schalke have been trying to rid themselves of for several years, with varying degrees of success.

'We've got to stay calm'

It's also an issue that's been plaguing visitors Borussia Dortmund recently. After a string of late goals cost them points in the Bundesliga before last weekend's win in the ‘Battle of the Borussias', Wednesday's 2-0 loss to Inter in the Champions League has led to more questions being asked of Lucien Favre's side.

BVB are wounded and Schalke have salt at the ready with captain Nübel claiming they have to "exceed the passion and mental strength we've shown in several games already this season." 

"Nevertheless we can't be over-motivated going into the game,” explained the 23-year-old. "Despite all the emotions involved we've got to stay calm, focused and execute our own plan. Furthermore the fans will be there to support us. They'll give us an extra push!"

If Schalke want to build on an impressive start to the season on Saturday, Wagner needs to prove that he's not just just putting a coat of gloss over a side whose talent still fades when the pressure builds.

