Bundesliga: Robert Lewandowski spares Bayern Munich's blushes

Bayern Munich 4-3 Hertha Berlin, Allianz Arena

(Lewandowski 40', 51', 85', 90+2' - Cordoba 59', Cunha 71', Ngankam 88')

Not even Bayern Munich's return to the football field was enough to stop transfer talk dominating proceedings.

Before kickoff, Bayern's sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic was unavailable to talk, probably because he had run out of ways to defer from giving an answer. Head coach Hansi Flick, usually a very calm figure, was irritated by questions about possible transfers and wanted to talk about the game.

While Flick's comment is a well-used phrase for coaches who want to avoid talking about something in particular, it was clear watching Bayern just about get past Hertha Berlin why he wanted to talk about what was happening on the field rather than who might be on it soon.

Busy schedule, heavy legs

A smaller off-season, more games and fewer recover days certainly play a role, but Bayern have conceded seven goals in their last two Bundesliga games. Were it not for their incredible composure of their number nine, the headlines would have been very different.

Chris Richards made his starting debut for Bayern Munich

Bruno Labbadia's side exposed, in patches, the same space that Hoffenheim found so much joy in last weekend.

Tiredness was a topic last weekend, and is the main reason Bayern are looking to expand their squad.

More to follow...