Bundesliga Relegation Playoff Live: Stuttgart in Berlin

Union Berlin vs. Stuttgart (agg. 2-2)

(Kickoff 20:30 CEST)

— That's one way to do it! The famous Berlin Currywurst (curry sausage) and french fies with a local beer. Union fans around the world are getting into the spirit ahead of the game.

— A good omen? I honestly think Union have a great chance of going through tonight. Two away goals in the back pocket going into a home game in the second leg? I'm sure they'd have been delighted with that had it been offered before kickoff in the first game.

— The calm before the storm. The relegation playoff game has a funny old history. From 1982 to 1991 the format included a third game if the scores were level. In that time period, the second division side ended up winners on only three occasions. Then the format disappeared for 18 years, before the DFL (German Football League) brought it back. Since 2009, only twice has the second division side progressed. Fortuna Düsseldorf's victory over Hertha Berlin back in 2012 feels like a long time ago. Since then, Kaiserslautern, Fürth, Karlsruher, Nürnberg, Eintracht Braunschweig and Holstein Kiel have all failed. Tonight, it's Union Berlin's chance to buck the trend.

— Famous commentator Derek Rae is already making his way to the ground. The excitement is growing.

— It's a big day for Stuttgart's sporting director, Thomas Hitzlsperger. He's got two "finals" to worry about.

— Good evening! Tonight's the night. It's time to stay or go. Union Berlin are aiming to make history, while Stuttgart are hoping one good performance can put a forgettable season to bed. It's the Bundesliga relegation playoff game. The first leg ended in a 2-2 draw after a thrilling encounter that saw the second-division side head home with two vital away goals.Stuttgart now head to Berlin, hoping not to be affected by what will likely be an impressive atmosphere. It's all to play for. Kickoff is at 20:30 CEST. Between now and then we'll bring you all the latest updates, the lineups and the best social media posts as we build up to this enormous game.