Bundesliga Relegation Playoff Live: Stuttgart in Berlin

+++ Please refresh (F5) for the latest updates +++

Union Berlin vs. Stuttgart (agg. 2-2)

(Kickoff 20:30 CEST)

— Famous commentator Derek Rae is already making his way to the ground. The excitement is growing.

— It's a big day for Stuttgart's sporting director, Thomas Hitzlsperger. He's got two "finals" to worry about.

— Good evening! Tonight's the night. It's time to stay or go. Union Berlin are aiming to make history, while Stuttgart are hoping one good performance can put a forgettable season to bed. It's the Bundesliga relegation playoff game. The first leg ended in a 2-2 draw after a thrilling encounter that saw the second-division side head home with two vital away goals.Stuttgart now head to Berlin, hoping not to be affected by what will likely be an impressive atmosphere. It's all to play for. Kickoff is at 20:30 CEST. Between now and then we'll bring you all the latest updates, the lineups and the best social media posts as we build up to this enormous game.