Bundesliga referees to announce VAR decisions to fans

The Bundesliga is hoping to take some of the controversy out of the use of video evidence by getting its referees to start announcing decisions on the stadiums' PA system. DW has all you need to know.

For the first time in Germany's top-flight, referees are set to broadcast their decisions to the crowds in the stands via loudspeakers. This will happen at four Bundesliga matches this upcoming weekend (January 31 to February 2, 2025), including Bayern Munich's home game against Kiel. The referee for the second-division match between Düsseldorf and Ulm will do the same. This will only apply to decisions made after the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) has intervened.

The stadiums of the nine clubs that are members of the German Football League (DFL) Football Commission were selected for the test phase, which runs until the end of the season: Bayern Munich, Bayer Leverkusen, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, Eintracht Frankfurt, SC Freiburg, St. Pauli, Fortuna Düsseldorf, and Greuther Fürth.

DW answers the key questions.

Since when has VAR been in use in football?

In 2016, the International Football Association Board (IFAB), the highest regulatory authority in the sport, approved the use of video assistant referees (VAR). The Netherlands had been experimenting for years with the use of additional referees in controversial situations, who watch video replays to check if the official on the pitch made the right decision and intervening when necessary.

A referee's decision was overturned due to VAR for the first time in a Dutch cup match in the fall of 2016.

VAR was introduced to the Bundesliga for the 2017-18 season. According to the IFAB, video assistant referees were already being used in 15 countries at that time, including France, Italy, Brazil, Australia, the United States, Saudi Arabia and Qatar. In 2018, the IFAB included VAR in the international rulebook, the 'Laws of the Game.' However, in view of the high technical costs involved, it is up to the national associations to decide whether or not to implement VAR.

When should VAR come into play?

According to the IFAB, VAR should only be used in cases of "clear and obvious error" or a "serious missed incident" in four situations: Goal or no goal; penalty kick or not; red card (not two yellow cards); if the referee has mistakenly cautioned or sent off the wrong player.

VAR has been widely uses in both domestic and international football for years Image: Amr Abdallah Dalsh/REUTERS

However, the rules are not quite as clear as they appear at first glance. There is certainly room for interpretation: for example, when is an incident before a successful shot on goal serious enough to be considered? When is a decision clearly wrong, and when is it a matter of opinion?

Why is the DFL launching its pilot project?

Some VAR decisions are difficult to understand for fans, whether they are watching in person or tuning in on TV. This is why the IFAB decided at the start of 2023 to experiment with referees broadcasting their decisions. This has long been common practice in American football, ice hockey and rugby.

In March 2024, the IFAB gave the green light for stadium announcements at international tournaments or leagues, after it had been well received at the 2023 Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

In which cases should the referee address the public?

A referee is to make an announcement if he (or she) has reversed a decision on the basis of information provided by the VAR. They should also broadcast their final decision after looking at a replay on a sideline monitor following advice of the VAR.

What do referees think about their new task?

"Not everyone will feel comfortable having their voices heard in a stadium," said former referee Jochen Drees, who is responsible for the use of VAR at the German Football Association (DFB). "This is why we had to do a bit of convincing."

Bundesliga referees like Felix Zwayer have been supported by VAR since 2017-18 Image: Malte Ossowski/SVEN SIMON/picture alliance

The referees have been trained for their new task at several training camps, most recently at a course in Portugal during the winter break, Drees said. "It's now part of a referee's repertoire."

What happens after the testing phase is over?

The testing phase is to include 67 matches in the Bundesliga and second division over the rest of this season. After that, the DFB and DFL will decide whether to make referees announcements a regular feature – starting in the 2025-26 campaign.

Could this put an end to all the controversy over the use of VAR?

It's hard to imagine that the criticism will stop completely. Fans may be even more annoyed, because the referees' announcements are bound to make the interruptions in football matches even longer than they already are. Then there are the football rules that are difficult to grasp, such as handball, ensuring that there is still room for interpretation with or without VAR.

This article was originally published in German.