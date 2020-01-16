 Bundesliga: RB Leipzig′s Tyler Adams sets his sights on title | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 19.01.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Sports

Bundesliga: RB Leipzig's Tyler Adams sets his sights on title

He's making his way back after a long injury layoff, but RB Leipzig's American prospect Tyler Adams isn't in the mood to waste any more time. The midfielder believes Julian Nagelsmann's young side can win the title.

Fussball Bundesliga l RB Leipzig vs 1. FC Union Berlin l Tyler Adams (Imago Images/Contrast/O. Behrendt)

American midfielder Tyler Adams says he's ready to step up and help RB Leipzig win a first ever Bundesliga title after helping his side to a 3-1 win over Union Berlin on Saturday night.

Leipzig came from behind to extend their lead at the top of the Bundesliga to five points, with Adams making his second appearance of the season, stepping into the midfield void left by the departed Diego Demme.

Asked whether RB Leipzig could win the title after the match, Adams did not mince his words: "Absolutely," he told DW. "My goal is to lift the championship at the end of the season. I always want to win. Our team is very competitive and we have the right mentality right now."

Mentor's departure offers chance

Following the sale of midfield stalwart Demme to Napoli for €12m ($13.3m) earlier this month, Adams was thrust in at the deep end, despite having made just one previous appearance this season, at right-back before the winter break.

"Obviously with Diego [Demme] leaving, there is a big vacancy in our midfield so I'm ready to fill in," said Adams. "He helped me a lot in the beginning when I came here and now I'm ready to go and win a championship."

Following Adams' first match of the season in his preferred central midfield position, his coach Julian Nagelsmann said that, despite a rusty start against Union, Adams will have a big role to play.

"In the first 25 minutes I was not pleased," admitted the 34-year-old. "He was basically out for eight months and wasn't playing enough balls forward. In the second half, he showed what he can do, he played a part in one of the goals and showed his quality.

"We hope he can stay healthy so that he can be a big asset for us the rest of the season."

Adams joined RB Leipzig in January 2019 from MLS sister club New York Red Bulls for a €2.63m fee and made an immediate impact at the back end of last season.

Raring to go after time away

He featured in nine consecutive Bundesliga games, making seven starts and providing two assists before an injury in April saw him sidelined until matchday 17 of this season. There, he filled in at right-back in a 3-1 win over Augsburg, before shooting up the pecking order thanks to Demme's departure.

"Those six months out gave me time to reflect and it was about staying mentally sharp and being ready for any opportunity I get," explained Adams. "It was nice to get a game before the winter break so when we came back I was buzzing with energy, ready to go."

Now Adams says it is his goal to keep his starting berth in a side that aims to hold on to top spot by playing fast, attacking football.

"We're electrifying going forward and defensively we've been really sharp," he said. "We know that if we're ourselves and we stick to the philosophy of how we want to play, we're going to win game after game.

"We know that if we're consistent throughout, we'll lift the championship at the end of the season."

DW recommends

Bundesliga: New decade, new tune as RB Leipzig lead challenge to Bayern Munich

The Bundesliga returns after the winter break this weekend and the title race is closer than ever — a welcome change. But it will be Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig or Borussia Dortmund who lift the Meisterschale in May? (16.01.2020)  

Opinion: Bundesliga - are you not entertained?

As the Bundesliga enters a new decade, there is hope that the league will retain what makes it unique whilst also delivering some different results. After one matchday in 2020, it's clear that fun is here to stay. (18.01.2020)  

Champions League: RB Leipzig, Julian Nagelsmann and the next step

A point away at Lyon on Tuesday ensured RB Leipzig top spot in Group G. For both the club and coach Julian Nagelsmann, the Champions League knockout stages are unchartered territory. It's time to take the next step. (10.12.2019)  

Transfers: Yunus Malli moves from Wolfsburg to Union Berlin

Union Berlin have added a creative spark to their squad with the loan signing of Yunus Malli from Wolfsburg while Timo Werner has spoken about his future. Keep up-to-date with the latest Bundesliga transfer news here. (17.01.2020)  

Related content

Deutschland RB Leipzig gegen Bayern München | Roman Lewandowski

Bundesliga: New decade, new tune as RB Leipzig lead challenge to Bayern Munich 16.01.2020

The Bundesliga returns after the winter break this weekend and the title race is closer than ever — a welcome change. But it will be Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig or Borussia Dortmund who lift the Meisterschale in May?

Fussball Champions League Gruppe G l Zenit St. Petersburg vs RB Leipzig l Nagelsmann

Champions League: RB Leipzig, Julian Nagelsmann and the next step 10.12.2019

A point away at Lyon on Tuesday ensured RB Leipzig top spot in Group G. For both the club and coach Julian Nagelsmann, the Champions League knockout stages are unchartered territory. It's time to take the next step.

FC Augsburg - RB Leipzig 2:2

Opinion: RB Leipzig are top of the Bundesliga, and that’s not a good thing 15.12.2019

After Borussia Mönchengladbach lost to Wolfsburg, the Bundesliga has a new leader: RB Leipzig. The team is there on merit, but the rise of the Red Bull franchise deserves scrutiny, not celebration, says DW's Matt Ford.

Advertisement
Instagram Logo Neu (Instagram)

DW Kick Off on Instagram

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Deutschland Negativ-Journalistenpreis «Verschlossenen Auster» geht an Facebook (picture alliance/dpa/K. Nietfeld)

DW Kick off on Facebook

This is the place to come to find all of our Bundesliga and other football-related content on Facebook.  

Social Media Twitter Logo Symbolbild (picture alliance/ANP)

DW Sports on Twitter

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Fussball 1.Bundesliga Saison 17/18 - FC Bayern Muenchen vs Hannover 96 (picture-alliance/Pressefoto ULMER/Markus Ulmer)

DW Bundesliga on Alexa

Want to hear what we think about the latest Bundesliga matchday? Just ask your Alexa device to play the audio of our opinion piece.  