 Bundesliga: RB Leipzig vs Borussia Mönchengladbach - live blog

Sports

Bundesliga: RB Leipzig vs Borussia Mönchengladbach - live blog

Leipzig face another test of their title credentials when the league leaders play host to third-place Borussia Mönchengladbach. Just two points separate the sides coming into Saturday's showpiece. Follow it live!

Borussia Mönchengladbach - RB Leipzig (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Becker)

+++++Click here for the latest live updates+++++

DW's coverage of Leipzig vs. Gladbach will go live tomorrow at 16:30 CET join us then. 

For now here's all the pre-match pre-amble you need ahead of the Saturday night showdown.  

Fun fact:

Leipzig have only lost one of their last 12 Bundesliga games on a Saturday evening (W9, D2): 1-0 at home to Dortmund in January 2019. They’ve won each of their last four Topspiel fixtures. Conversely, Borussia Mönchengladbach haven’t won any of their last five Bundesliga games on a Saturday evening (D2, L3), failing to score in their four most recent Topspiel fixtures. 

Fun fact:

RB Leipzig’s 2-0 defeat at Frankfurt last time out was their first Bundesliga loss since the end of October (2-1 in Freiburg). They were last beaten in back-to-back BL games in April 2018 (5-2 against Hoffenheim, 3-0 in Mainz).

Pre-match spotlight: Timo Werner

Timo Werner drew a rare blank in the defeat to Frankfurt, but history suggests it won’t happen in back-to-back games. The 23-year-old has scored eight goals in his first seven Bundesliga games against Gladbach for Leipzig, only netting more against Mainz (10). Not only that, he also scored his first senior hat-trick in the reverse fixture in the Hinrunde this season. 

Pre-match spotlight: Alassane Plea

The Frenchman's brace last weekend, which inspired Gladbach to a come-from-behind 3-1 win over Mainz, was the first time the frontman had scored more than once in a single league game since November 2018 when he netted a hat-trick against Werder Bremen. Plea has had a hand in 12 goals (seven goals, five assists), but if Borussia can get him firing on all cylinders, their title tilt may still have legs left in it. 

From the coaches mouth: Julian Nagelsmann

"Gladbach have a very powerful and flexible attack. They play at a high tempo and have clear patterns of play when they go forward. We have a huge game in front of us and we are going to give everything we have! Both teams want to play attractive football and have a strong mentality. I'm expecting a close game and I'm really looking forward to it."

From the coaches mouth: Marco Rose

“Everyone is aware of Timo Werner's quality, but Leipzig have a number of other threats. We can't just worry about dealing with Werner's pace. We're coming off the back of a win and go to Leipzig full of confidence. However, we need to deliver a top performance on the day." 

Possible line-ups: Leipzig

Gulacsi – Mukiele, Klostermann, Upamecano, Halstenberg – Adams, Laimer – Sabitzer, Forsberg – Werner, Schick 

Possible line-ups: Gladbach

Sommer – Lainer, Ginter, Elvedi, Wendt – Kramer, Zakaria – Herrmann, Stindl, Thuram – Plea 

Historic form

Gladbach have failed to beat Leipzig in their first seven Bundesliga meetings (D2, L5) – they only took longer to pick up their first BL win over Bayern and Frankfurt (8 games each). The Foals’ points per game average against Leipzig (0.29) is lower than against any other side in the Bundesliga that they have faced at least twice.  

