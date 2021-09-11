Bundesliga: RB Leipzig vs. Bayern Munich — live updates

RB Leipzig 0-1 Bayern Munich

(Lewandowski 12' pen.)

32' Simakan stops Serge from scoring

Mohamed Simakan dove in at the crucial moment to stop Serge Gnabry in his tracks just outside of the six-yard box.

The 21-year-old French defender joined Leipzig from Ligue 1 side Racing Strasbourg before the season. His arrival coincided with the departure of Dayot Upamecano, who moved to Bayern Munich before the season.

Simakan has held his own so far this term, starting every game for Leipzig in central defense alongside veteran Willi Orban.

27' Leipzig struggling to contain Bayern

The defending champions are looking at their dominant best, adapting their shape depending on whether or not they have the ball.

Alphonso Davies, who has returned to the starting lineup, is pushing up more as a wing-back when Bayern have the ball, with Serge Gnabry pushing back to give Bayern another wing-back on the right.

15' Robert Lewandowski approaching another Bundesliga record

The Polish striker's goal from the spot marks the 14th consecutive Bundesliga game in which he has scored. He is now two games away from matching the late Gerd Müller's record of 16 straight games with a goal.

Lewandowski has been chasing down Müller's scoring records in recent seasons. He surpassed the legendary German striker's single-season mark last term, scoring 41 goals.

Robert Lewandowski converts a penalty to give Bayern Munich the lead

12' GOAL! 1-0 Bayern Munich

Referee Deniz Aytekin pointed to the spot, deeming Leipzig's Kevin Kampl handled the ball with his upper arm in the penalty area. Robert Lewandowski stepped up and converted the spot kick for his sixth goal of the season.

1' Kickoff!

We are underway in Leipzig's Red Bull Arena.

Nagelsmann: 'I already miss my former employers'

Making his return to Leipzig since becoming Bayern Munich's head coach, Julian Nagelsmann shared his thoughts with Sky Sports in Germany.

Julian Nagelsmann before Bayern Munich's game against RB Leipzig

"I already miss all my former employers," Nagelsmann, who coached two seasons in Leipzig after joining from Hoffenheim in 2019. "Because I had such a good time with both Leipzig and Hoffenheim.

Nagelsmann received a cool reception from the home fans when he came onto the field before the game.

Marcel Sabitzer on the bench for Bayern Munich

Weeks after finalizing his move from RB Leipzig to Bayern Munich, Marcel Sabitzer will have to wait and see if he makes his Bayern debut against his former team.

Julian Nagelsmann has elected to keep the Austrian midfielder, a former Leipzig captain, on the bench to start the game. But don't be surprised if the 27-year-old, who has 32 goals and 27 assists in 145 games in the German top flight, makes an impact off the bench.

Starting lineups

Leipzig: Gulacsi — Mukiele, Orban, Simakan, Angelino — Laimer, Kampl — Nkunku, Olmo, Szoboszlai — Silva

Bayern: Neuer — Pavard, Upamecano, Hernandez, Davies — Kimmich, Goretzka — Gnabry, Müller, Sane — Lewandowski

Davies returns for Bayern, Olmo for Leipzig

Alphonso Davies is set to make his Bundesliga debut after an injury scare during the international break. The Canadian international had picked up a knee injury while on international duty, but Nagelsmann said the star defender would be available for this game against Leipzig and next week's contest against Barcelona.

Frenchmen Benjamin Pavard and Lucas Hernandez are also set to make their season debuts. Pavard had been nursing a calf injury while Hernandez was recovering from a knee operation at the end of June.

Meanwhile, Dani Olmo, who represented Spain at both Euro 2020 and the Summer Olympics, will make his season debut for Leipzig. He had five goals and 10 assists in his maiden Bundesliga season last term.

Previous meetings

Leon Goretzka's winning goal in the corresponding fixture last season saw Bayern stretch their unbeaten streak to six league games against Leipzig. The hosts only win in 10 meetings came courtesy of goals from Naby Keita and Timo Werner, dating back to March 2018.

From the coach's mouth: Jesse Marsch

"We couldn’t win all of our games, so there is more pressure on this game. But like I’ve already said, we’ll play without fear and be full of self-belief. You can’t lose to Bayern. Playing them always provides a good opportunity to show yourself."

From the coach's mouth: Julian Nagelsmann

"I'm very excited to come back. We had two very good years, and the coaching team are also looking forward to it. We'll find our way around, we just have to take a different turn in the stadium. I'm eagerly anticipating the game, even if there are a few people whistling."

Julian Nagelsmann guided Leipzig to the semifinals of the Champions League and two second-place finishes in the Bundesliga

Fun fact!

Robert Lewandowski is eyeing another Bundesliga record having scored in his last 13 straight league outings, a new personal best. Only Gerd Müller got on the scoresheet in more successive Bundesliga games, scoring in 16 straight in 1969/70.

From the player's mouth: Willi Orban

"We have to see [interest in Leipzig players] as a compliment for the good work done by each individual. But it obviously doesn't make it easier for us as a club and team when you have upheaval again year after year and lose a lot of good players."

From the player's mouth: Marcel Sabitzer

"With Leipzig, I worked my way up from the second tier to the Champions League semifinals and became a leader and captain along the way. I think I've given a lot back to the club and the city. I'm happy to come back, even if it's a bit tense."

Fun fact!

Marcel Sabitzer was a boyhood Bayern fan, but fluffed his chance to join them during a trial aged 14, when he failed to impress Werner Kern, head of the club's academy at the time. "He trained as badly as I've ever seen anyone train. Even his agent apologized to me at the time."