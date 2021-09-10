Bundesliga: RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich - live blog

Hello and welcome to DW's coverage of the Bundesliga's Saturday night showdown between RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich (kickoff 18:30 CET, 16:30 GMT, 11:30 ET). The blog goes LIVE when the line-ups are announced, until then feel free to peruse our prematch lowdown.

Previous meetings

Leon Goretzka's winning goal in the corresponding fixture last season saw Bayern stretch their unbeaten streak to six league games against Leipzig. The hosts only win in 10 meetings came courtesy of goals from Naby Keita and Timo Werner, dating back to March 2018.

From the coaches' mouth: Jesse Marsch

"We couldn’t win all of our games, so there is more pressure on this game. But like I’ve already said, we’ll play without fear and be full of self-belief. You can’t lose to Bayern. Playing them always provides a good opportunity to show yourself."

From the coaches' mouth: Julian Nagelsmann

"I'm very excited to come back. We had two very good years, and the coaching team are also looking forward to it. We'll find our way around, we just have to take a different turn in the stadium. I'm eagerly anticipating the game, even if there are a few people whistling."

Julian Nagelsmann guided Leipzig to the semifinals of the Champions League and two second-place finishes in the Bundesliga

Fun fact!

Robert Lewandowski is eyeing another Bundesliga record having scored in his last 13 straight league outings, a new personal best. Only Gerd Müller got on the scoresheet in more successive Bundesliga games, scoring in 16 straight in 1969/70.

From the player's mouth: Willi Orban

"We have to see [interest in Leipzig players] as a compliment for the good work done by each individual. But it obviously doesn't make it easier for us as a club and team when you have upheaval again year after year and lose a lot of good players."

From the player's mouth: Marcel Sabitzer

"With Leipzig, I worked my way up from the second tier to the Champions League semifinals and became a leader and captain along the way. I think I've given a lot back to the club and the city. I'm happy to come back, even if it's a bit tense."

Fun fact!

Marcel Sabitzer was a boyhood Bayern fan, but fluffed his chance to join them during a trial aged 14, when he failed to impress Werner Kern, head of the club's academy at the time. "He trained as badly as I've ever seen anyone train. Even his agent apologized to me at the time."

Possible line-ups

Leipzig: Gulacsi - Klostermann, Orban, Simakan, Gvardiol - Laimer, Haidara - Szoboszlai, Olmo, Nkunku - Silva

Bayern: Neuer - Stanisic, Upamecano, Süle, Hernandez - Kimmich, Goretzka - Gnabry, Müller, Musiala - Lewandowski