Bundesliga: RB Leipzig still winless as Fortuna Düsseldorf hang on for point

RB Leipzig 1-1 Fortuna Düsseldorf, Red Bull Arena

(Augustin 68' — Zimmermann 47')

Jean-Kevin Augustin's second half equalizer was not enough to kick-start RB Leipzig's season, as Fortuna Düsseldorf picked up their first point of the season.

Leipzig made a nervy start to the game, and Marvin Ducksch squandered a gilt-edged opportunity to put Düsseldorf ahead after just six minutes.

Half chances fell to Bruma and Timo Werner as the home side eventually settled, but Fortuna remained dangerous swarming forward on the counter-attack.

Düsseldorf wasted no time after the break and took a deserved lead two minutes after the restart, Zimmermann linking up with Niko Giesselmann to sweep the ball into the bottom corner.

Fortuna Düsseldorf thank their travelling support at full time, although many Düsseldorf fans boycotted the fixture.

Augustin found the net for Leipzig just before half-time, bundling in the rebound after Emil Forsberg had stung the palms of Fortuna keeper Michael Rensing. The Frenchman, though, was ruled offside.

Ralf Rangnick's side, who were crushed 4-1 by Borussia Dortmund on the opening weekend of the season, attempted over twice as many passes as their opponents, but struggled to be as accurate with their passing as their well-organized opponents.

However, the hosts responded on 68 minutes, when Augustin picked up a loose ball in the box and prodded it past Rensing.

Matheus Cunha came within inches of scoring a brilliant winner for Leipzig ten minutes from time, but his overhead kick bounced just the wrong side of the post, before Ducksch forced a flying save from Peter Gulacsi at the other end.

mds/em (AFP, Reuters)