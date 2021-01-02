 Bundesliga: Nadiem Amiri wonder goal can′t prevent same old story for lax Leverkusen | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 02.01.2021

Sports

Bundesliga: Nadiem Amiri wonder goal can't prevent same old story for lax Leverkusen

One of the goals of the season, let alone of 2021, wasn't enough to save Bayer Leverkusen from defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt. The former league leaders failed to heed the lesson Bayern gave them at the end of 2020.

Amin Younes equalizes for Eintracht Frankfurt against Bayer Leverkusen

Eintracht Frankfurt came from behind to hand Leverkusen successive 2-1 defeats

Eintracht Frankfurt 2 - 1 Bayer Leverkusen, Waldstadion
(Younes 22', Tapsoba og. 54' - Amiri 10)

An early lead, secured by a moment of attacking brilliance, undermined by a string of basic errors that lead, ultimately, to defeat. Bayer Leverkusen at the start of 2021 look very much like Bayer Leverkusen at the end of 2020.

A late defeat to Bayern Munich meant Leverkusen weren't able to head in to the early and shortened winter break on top of the pile but Peter Bosz's side got another chance on Saturday, with the champions playing a day later. They couldn't take it.

More to follow...

