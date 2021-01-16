Bundesliga: Marco Reus' missed penalty costs Dortmund dear

Borussia Dortmund 1-1 Mainz, Signal-Iduna Park

(Meunier 73' - Öztunali 57')

A missed 76th-minute penalty from captain Marco Reus condemned a frustrated Borussia Dortmund to yet more dropped points at home, this time to the Bundesliga's bottom club.

After Thomas Meunier's low strike had levelled things up following Levin Öztunali's thunderbolt, Reus was handed the chance to win his side the game, but screwed his spot kick wide.

Dortmund had started well but faded badly before Öztunali's rocket form distance sparked them in to life. Only Schalke and Arminia Bielefeld have scored less first half goals than Edin Terzic's men and those sluggish starts caught up with them on Saturday.

It could concievably have been worse, with Mainz twice coming close to a winner in the closing stages. But their coach Bo Svensson will be delighted to win his first point in such circumstances. For the hosts, it's time for yet more soul searching.