 Bundesliga: Marco Reus hands Edin Terzic debut win as Borussia Dortmund′s coach | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 15.12.2020

Sports

Bundesliga: Marco Reus hands Edin Terzic debut win as Borussia Dortmund's coach

Edin Terzic's first game in charge of Borussia Dortmund after Lucien Favre's dismissal was a nervy affair against Werder Bremen. The win though, was big for Dortmund.

Borussia Dortmund celebrate a goal

Borussia Dortmund got the win they needed against Werder Bremen

Werder Bremen 1-2 Borussia Dortmund, Weserstadion
(Möhwald 28' — Guerreiro 12', Reus pen. 79')

It certainly wasn't how Edin Terzic would have planned his first game in charge of Borussia Dortmund, but a win is all that matters.

In a scrappy game, a Marco Reus penalty rebound was enough to give Dortmund a much-needed three points.

Raphael Guerreiro's early goal rewarded Dortmund for their bright start, but Kevin Möhwald's beautiful equalizer came as Dortmund's early intensity waned.

Youssoufa Moukoko, making his first start, missed a couple of chances to score his first goal in a game that looked to be heading towards a stalemate.

But then Jiri Pavlenka palmed a cross he might have held and in his attempts to grab the rebound felled Manuel Akanji. Captain Reus stepped up, but Pavlenka saved. Sadly for the Bremen keeper, Reus was able to get to the rebound and in doing so secure Dortmund three huge points.

More to follow...

