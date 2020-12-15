Bundesliga: Marco Reus hands Edin Terzic debut win as Borussia Dortmund's coach

Werder Bremen 1-2 Borussia Dortmund, Weserstadion

(Möhwald 28' — Guerreiro 12', Reus pen. 79')

It certainly wasn't how Edin Terzic would have planned his first game in charge of Borussia Dortmund, but a win is all that matters.

In a scrappy game, a Marco Reus penalty rebound was enough to give Dortmund a much-needed three points.

Raphael Guerreiro's early goal rewarded Dortmund for their bright start, but Kevin Möhwald's beautiful equalizer came as Dortmund's early intensity waned.

Youssoufa Moukoko, making his first start, missed a couple of chances to score his first goal in a game that looked to be heading towards a stalemate.

But then Jiri Pavlenka palmed a cross he might have held and in his attempts to grab the rebound felled Manuel Akanji. Captain Reus stepped up, but Pavlenka saved. Sadly for the Bremen keeper, Reus was able to get to the rebound and in doing so secure Dortmund three huge points.

More to follow...