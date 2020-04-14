 Bundesliga: Manuel Neuer and Bayern Munich contract talks break down - reports | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 15.04.2020

Sports

Bundesliga: Manuel Neuer and Bayern Munich contract talks break down - reports

Contract negotiations between Bayern Munich and captain Manuel Neuer have stalled, according to reports in Germany. Manchester City and Chelsea are said to be interested in the World Cup-winning goalkeeper.

DFB-Pokal | FC Schalke 04 vs. FC Bayern München (Imago-Images/foto2press/M. Ewert)

After head coach Hansi Flick signed a permanent deal and playmaker Thomas Müller agreed a contract extension, German champions Bayern Munich seemed to making good use of the current coronavirus-enforced break.

Next into the Bavarian board room on Säbener Strasse was goalkeeper and captain Manuel Neuer, but sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic and board member Oliver Kahn are said to have been "massively surprised" by the demands made by Neuer's agent.

According to figures leaked to tabloid BILD and reproduced by Kicker, Neuer (34) wants to extend his contract, which runs out at the end of the 2020-21 season, by four more years. Bayern, on the other hand, are only prepared to offer a two-year extension.

Furthermore, Neuer's representatives are said to have demanded a salary of around €20 million ($21.8 million) per year, thus approaching that of French defender Lucas Hernandez who is reported to earn €24 million and striker Robert Lewandowski who, as the club's top earner, will be on even more.

"Both sides are fundamentally in favor [of an extension] but on massively different terms," writes Kicker's veteran Bayern correspondent Karlheinz Wild, adding that Neuer is prepared to run down his current contract should no agreement be reached. He still maintains a close relationship with Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, while Chelsea are also said to be interested.

- Read more: How a Jadon Sancho move to Manchester United has become more likely

Torwart Alexander Nübel wechselt zu FC Bayern München (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Vennenbernd)

Planning for the future: Alexander Nübel

Competition: Alexander Nübel

In January this year, Bayern announced the signing of 23-year-old goalkeeper Alexander Nübel from Schalke as of July 2020. The recruitment of the Germany under-21 international is not said to have bothered Neuer, but he was angered by Bayern's alleged commitment to guarantee Nübel ten games per season.

"I am not an extra; I am an actor,” said Neuer. "I still want to play."

Neuer was also upset that his wage demands were leaked to the press, with Kicker claiming that the trust between player and club has been "seriously shaken."

Neuer has started all 36 of Bayern's matches in all competitions this season, conceding 36 goals. His average of one goal per game is therefore slightly higher than his career average of 0.71 goals per game over the course of 373 first team appearances.

Board member Kahn, however, still sees Neuer as a "leader and talisman" while head coach Flick insists that: "He is the best goalkeeper in the world by a distance. For me, there is no alternative."

Bayern showed how much they valued the four-time Goalkeeper of the Year when they continued to pay Neuer's salary in full during his year-long injury lay-off due to a broken foot. But that relationship has been damaged.

"The willingness to continue talks is currently very low," claims Kicker, saying it could take weeks or even months for an agreement to be reached. "Both sides are entrenched."

