 Bundesliga: Mainz show their mettle to edge out Düsseldorf | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 30.11.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Sports

Bundesliga: Mainz show their mettle to edge out Düsseldorf

Mainz sneaked past Fortuna Düsseldorf as two of the Bundesliga's lowest scoring teams locked horns on Friday. The visitors won it by a single goal, leaving the hosts deep in the relegation mire.

Fussball Bundesliga l Fortuna Düsseldorf vs Mainz 05 - Tor 0:1 - Jean-Philippe Mateta (Getty Images/Bongarts/L. Baron)

Mainz bounced back from their narrow defeat against Borussia Dortmund with an attritional win at Fortuna Düsseldorf, who couldn't follow up their heroics in Munich.

For long periods this stale contest appeared unlikely to generate a winner as chances came and went, with both sides guilty of missing decent openings.

Mainz came into this game having given Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund a run for their money on Matchday 12 and taking maximum points from their previous two games. That form had seen them rise to 10th in a season when many expecting them to struggle again.

This stodgy game eventually turned on a quick break and a neat finish by Jean-Philippe Mateta. The Frenchman has toiled in front of goal this season, converting only 32% of his shots into goals, but his was able to produce a clinical finish under the advancing Düsseldorf keeper Michael Rensing.

The hosts push for a route back into it with a late onslaught but lacked the firepower to trouble Sandro Schwarz's side, a problem that has plagued Mainz this season, with only Stuttgart finding the net fewer times that Mainz's 12. But this time they did enough to get the points, leaving Düsseldorf deep in the relegation dogfight.

DW recommends

Borussia Dortmund hold on in Mainz to go nine points clear of Bayern Munich

Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund have extended their lead over Bayern Munich to nine points after holding on for a hard-fought victory in Mainz. Substitute Paco Alcacer was again instrumental for Lucien Favre's team. (24.11.2018)  

Pressure on Niko Kovac heats up after Bayern's 'slapstick' defending

Uli Hoeness has vowed to back under-pressure coach Niko Kovac to the bitter end, but the Bayern president's patience will surely be tested after the champions failed to win for the fourth straight league game at home. (24.11.2018)  

Related content

1. Bundesliga | Bayern München v Fortuna Düsseldorf | (3:3)

Pressure on Niko Kovac heats up after Bayern's 'slapstick' defending 24.11.2018

Uli Hoeness has vowed to back under-pressure coach Niko Kovac to the bitter end, but the Bayern president's patience will surely be tested after the champions failed to win for the fourth straight league game at home.

1. Bundesliga | Bayern München v Fortuna Düsseldorf | (3:3)

Bundesliga Bulletin: Bayern Munich's slump continues, Borussia Dortmund march on 25.11.2018

Borussia Dortmund opened up a nine point lead over Bayern Munich while Eintracht Frankfurt and Borussia Mönchengladbach continued their impressive runs. Hertha Berlin and Hoffenheim played out one of two 3-3 draws.

Fussball Champions League Spieltag 5 Gruppe E l Fc Bayern vs Benfica Tor 3:0 - Lewandowski

Bundesliga: Bayern Munich players look to turn words into actions in Bremen 29.11.2018

Niko Kovac has received public support from his Bayern Munich players – but talk is cheap. The Bavarians need to step up when they travel to Bremen. Elsewhere, Dortmund welcome Freiburg while Gladbach travel to Leipzig.

Advertisement
Fussball Bundesliga Logo 2017

Bundesliga results and standings

Click here for the latest Bundesliga results and the current league standings. Here you can also scroll through the results from past matchdays as well as the league standings in previous weeks. 

UEFA Champions League Logo

Champions League results and standings

Europe's most prestigious club competition is in action for another season. Click here for all of the up-to-date results and standings from the UEFA Champions League. 

DFB Pokal logo

German Cup: All of the results

The German Cup is where lower-division teams get the chance to knock off the Bundesliga's biggest clubs. Click here for all of the results from the latest round of German Cup play. 