Bundesliga Live: Will Klinsmann's first game at Hertha be Favre's last at Dortmund?

+++ Please refresh (F5) for the latest updates +++

— "He has always helped us. He's a really dangerous player," Favre said when asked of Sancho. "We don't have to exaggerate. We conceded unnecessary goals against Barcelona and lacked patience when we had the ball."

The Swiss was coy about his formation.

— Klinsmann is speaking ahead of the game today. "I've missed the broadcasts, the weekends, I could live just for the Bundesliga," said the 55-year-old. He was also keen to stress that he would do the job until the end of the season and the search for a new coach would start. He will then focus on his job upstairs at the club, which he has retained during his time as head coach. "It's important to be brave and to trust themselves, to take the crowd with them today and get a positive result," Klinsmann said.

— TEAMS! The Favre and Sancho saga continues, and the Swiss recognizes that his teenager's importance and starts him. Otherwise, it's a bit of a mystery really. Dan-Axel Zagadou starts, perhaps at right back? Julian Brandt in attack is brave, given how ineffective he has been of late in that position. The hosts have Thomas Kraft starting for the suspended Jarstein, and Lukebakio and Selke form a really strong front line.

Hertha Berlin XI: Kraft - Mittelstädt, Stark, Boyata, Rekik, Wolf - Grujic, Skjelbred, Darida - Selke, Lukebakio

Dortmund XI: Bürki - Zagadou, Hummels, Akanji, Hakimi - Witsel - Guerrero, Hazard, Reus, Sancho - Brandt

— Welcome to DW's live blog on Borussia Dortmund's trip to Hertha Berlin. Dortmund are in desperate need of a win, more specifically their head coach Lucien Favre. A poor defeat to Barcelona last time out wasn't as damaging as the 3-3 draw against Paderborn before that, but either way BVB and Favre need to turn it around. Hertha have lost their last four in a row in the league, and the 4-0 battering at the hands of Augsburg ended Ante Covic's time in charge. Step forward Jürgen Klinsmann. Has he got the right tools to succeed? Time to find out.