Bundesliga Live: Will Klinsmann's first game at Hertha be Favre's last at Dortmund?

+++ Please refresh (F5) for the latest updates +++

Hertha Berlin 1-2 Borussia Dortmund

(Darida 34' - Sancho 15', Hazard 17')

39' We've got a game here now. Selke wants a foul against Zagadou and then minutes later against Akanji who denies him from breaking clear. Now it's Dortmund who need to get to halftime unscathed.

34' GOAL! Hertha grab one back (Darida)! That'll do! Lukebakio controls a long ball superbly, drives forward and then across the edge of the box. He thinks about shooting, waits, waits and then shoots through a crowd of bodies. Teammate Vladimir Darida sticks his foot and deflects the ball past a helpless Bürki. Great instincts! Hertha are back in it!

31' Akanji comes back on after Witsel covers him in defense for a bit. Lukebakio forces a save out of Bürki after some neat individual play in the box. That's a start for Hertha but they're going to need more.

28' Akanji takes a knee to the back as he goes in for a header against Kraft. Small break in the play.

26' A counterattack is spoiled by Brandt's hesitation. This game has the potential to drift now, but it would Dortmund (and Favre) well to end the contest right here, right now. Hertha need to do all they can to prevent that from happening, and since the second goal they are battling back a bit. Time to win those mini battles before setting about the greater task of getting back into this game.

24' Brandt coming deep to get the ball is working. He's getting more touches and looking more dangerous too. The lack of a striker isn't a problem because someone, at least so far, will be on the end of a cross or the through ball.

21' It is all happening here. Darida is booked, then after Akanji has a header saved, Hummels is booked. A penny for Klinsmann, who has only had three odd training sessions before this game. He couldn't work magic. This Hertha team looks a troubled one. Mind you, a 2-0 scoreline is never safe, especially against Dortmund.

17' GOAL! 2-0 Dortmund (Hazard) Well, this one has burst into life! Akanji plays a strong ball out of the back to send Hakimi down the right. He stides forward and then plays the ball into the boxing to Hazard, who gets in behind the Hertha to defense to convert. A slick move and just like that, the hosts are sinking without a trace.

15' GOAL! 1-0 Dortmund (Sancho) A superb piece of play by Julian Brandt makes this happen. He looks up and then delivers the pass to slice Hertha's defense in half, feeding Sancho in on the left-hand side. The teenager makes no mistake, putting the ball into the far corner. It had to be him didn't it? Safe to say he looks focused and ready.

13' Niklas Stark has not started well. Maybe that Germany cap has gone to his head. An errant pass invites Dortmund, but they don't make it count. Feels like this one is teetering on the edge of excitement

10' Selke does enough against Zagadou to get a corner, but it comes to nothing. Ball goes down the other end, but Dortmund can't get the cross right and it's cleared. All a bit untidy at the moment.

6' Elbows flying early here. First Guerrero and now Boyata against Hazard. No handbags though, so on we go. Tactical note, Julian Brandt is coming very deep to get the ball. Looks more like Hazard is up top, or Reus. It's a yellow mystery.

3' A lively start, with Selke putting pressure on Dortmund's defense and Stark escaped after giving his keeper a hospital pass. Mind you, not as lively as in Paderborn. RB Leipzig are already 2-0 up. Crikey.

1' Dortmund get us started.

— "He has always helped us. He's a really dangerous player," Favre said when asked of Sancho. "We don't have to exaggerate. We conceded unnecessary goals against Barcelona and lacked patience when we had the ball."

The Swiss was coy about his formation.

— Klinsmann is speaking ahead of the game today. "I've missed the broadcasts, the weekends, I could live just for the Bundesliga," said the 55-year-old. He was also keen to stress that he would do the job until the end of the season and the search for a new coach would start. He will then focus on his job upstairs at the club, which he has retained during his time as head coach. "It's important to be brave and to trust themselves, to take the crowd with them today and get a positive result," Klinsmann said.

— TEAMS! The Favre and Sancho saga continues, and the Swiss recognizes that his teenager's importance and starts him. Otherwise, it's a bit of a mystery really. Dan-Axel Zagadou starts, perhaps at right back? Julian Brandt in attack is brave, given how ineffective he has been of late in that position. The hosts have Thomas Kraft starting for the suspended Jarstein, and Lukebakio and Selke form a really strong front line.

Hertha Berlin XI: Kraft - Mittelstädt, Stark, Boyata, Rekik, Wolf - Grujic, Skjelbred, Darida - Selke, Lukebakio

Dortmund XI: Bürki - Zagadou, Hummels, Akanji, Hakimi - Witsel - Guerrero, Hazard, Reus, Sancho - Brandt

— Welcome to DW's live blog on Borussia Dortmund's trip to Hertha Berlin. Dortmund are in desperate need of a win, more specifically their head coach Lucien Favre. A poor defeat to Barcelona last time out wasn't as damaging as the 3-3 draw against Paderborn before that, but either way BVB and Favre need to turn it around. Hertha have lost their last four in a row in the league, and the 4-0 battering at the hands of Augsburg ended Ante Covic's time in charge. Step forward Jürgen Klinsmann. Has he got the right tools to succeed? Time to find out.