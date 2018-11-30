Bundesliga live: Werder Bremen 1-1 Bayern Munich

+++ Refresh the page for the live updates. All times in CET +++

Werder Bremen 1-1 Bayern Munich, Weserstadion

(Osako 33' — Gnabry 20')

HT — Bremen 1-1 Bayern — All square at the break after an absorbing 45 minutes. Bayern have been good going forward but one mistake has cost them. Bremen have taken the one decent chance they had.

43' It's been a thrilling half of football in Bremen, and one which Bayern will wonder how they're not in front. But one defensive lapse has cost them.

40' Chance for Lewandowski as Gnabry helps the ball onto the Pole, but his shot on the half volley is over the bar.

37' That goal has completely transformed the atmosphere inside the Weserstadion.

One chance, one goal for Bremen against Bayern.

34' GOAL! Bremen 1-1 Bayern — Bremen are level through Osako! A complete bolt from the blue as Osako nods in a cross from the left, with Neuer nowhere. Somehow, Bremen are right back in this.

29' Bayern playing some nice football at the moment. Bremen need to get into this, they're being outplayed.

26' Müller goes close! Alaba lifts a fine cross from the left that Müller takes on the run, but his header doesn't quite have enough on it and bounces wide. close.

23' Bremen are trying to muster a quick response but they're looking very dysfunctional in attack and Boateng and Süle enjoying a quiet afternoon so far.

20' GOAL! Bremen 0-1 Bayern — Gnabry scores for Bayern! Bayern make the breakthrough in the 20th minute. Müller lifts a delicate pass over the Bremen defense and Ganabry's first effort is foiled, but he cushions it in at the second time of asking.

16' Bremen being forced into a lot of defending at the moment. Could be a long afternoon for them.

14' Kimmich cuts in from the right and bends a curler towards the far post, but it just rattles past the post with Pavlenka at full stretch.

10' Müller picks out Lewandowski, whose low shot is well saved by Pavlenka from point-blank range.

6' Bremen being pinned into their own half at the moment. Bayern controlling the tempo and the hosts have their backs to the wall.

3' Bayern on the front foot early on as Rafinha almost scoops a pass into Ribery's path, but the flag is up for offside.

1' We're under way in Bremen!

15.25 Jerome Boateng is making his 250th league appearance for Bayern today. The German starts alongside Niklas Süle in the heart of the Bayern defense, with Mats Hummels yet to recover from a bout of illness.

Teams! Bayern welcome back Serge Gnabry - a huge boost given his form pre injury and Mats Hummels is not fully recovered from his stomach bug so it out. Rafinha also returns, and Kingsley Coman and Thiago are both on the bench - a good sign for the visitors. As for Bremen, the Eggestein brothers both start with Nuri Sahin holding.

Werder Bremen XI: Pavlenka - Augustinsson, Veljkovic, Moisander, Gebre Selassie - Sahin - Klaassen, M. Eggestein - J. Eggestein, Kruse, Osako

Bayern XI: Neuer – Alaba, Boateng, Süle, Rafinha – Goretzka, Kimmich – Gnabry, Müller, Ribery – Lewandowski

Good afternoon! After hammering Benfica at home in the Champions League, Bayern Munich return to domestic action in the hope of relieving even more pressure from their under fire head coach Niko Kovac. Talk around the club is that, well, there is no talk of removing Kovac right now but it seems he'll need to win in Bremen to keep that statement true. As for Bremen, after a strong start, Florian Kohfeldt's side have only won one of their last five and have slipped outside of the European spaces.