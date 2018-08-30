 Bundesliga live: Stuttgart vs. Bayern Munich | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 01.09.2018

Sports

Bundesliga live: Stuttgart vs. Bayern Munich

With the rest of last season's top six having dropped points already, Bayern Munich have the chance to move ahead of their challengers earlier than usual. They face a side who beat them 4-1 last time the two met.

Fußball Bundesliga, 34. Spieltag | FC Bayern München - VFB Stuttgart (imago/Pressefoto Baumann/J. Rahn)

+++  Refresh page for updates, all times in CET+++

Stuttgart 0 - 0 Bayern Munich

7' - Another corner for Bayern as Maffeo can only head Robben's long ball out behind him. This time Thiago puts it in the mixer but Zieler is out to claim it.

5' - Boateng flies in to a tackle on Insua and is penalised, perhaps harshly. Stuttgart swing it in and it's cleared behind. Pavard is convinced it came off Ribery but the referee thinks otherwise.

2' - Boateng swings one of his trademark raking crossfield passes out to Ribery, who wins a corner. Thiago goes short to Robben but his low cross is easily cleared. 

1' - And we're off! 

18:25 - Just time for a quick reminder of the day's other results. In case you missed them.

18:21 - While Stuttgart's 4-1 at the end of last season at the Allianz Arena did come when Bayern were in party mode, today's hosts are no mugs. They haven't lost at Mercedes-Benz Arena since January and will hope to offer up stiff resistance to the visitors today. Bayern were not entirely convincing in their Friday night win last week but they are, you know, Bayern.

18:15 - Hello, and welcome to Saturday's Bundesliga late game where Bayern Munich look to become only the second side to reach six points. The first is, quite shockingly, Wolfsburg, though Hertha Berlin have the opportunity tomorrow.

After a relatively kind Champions League draw, Bayern will be expecting to avenge the 4-1 mauling Stuttgart gave them on the final day of last season while Stuttgart's Benjamin Pavard will be looking to impress against the team long rumored to be interested in him.

Pavard played every minute of last season and starts again today while Mario Gomez leads the line against his old club. Bayern hand a full debut to Leon Goretzka, who comes in for Javi Martinez while Mats Hummels returns alongside Jerome Boateng at the back. Still no place in the starting eleven for James Rodriguez, who is on the bench.

