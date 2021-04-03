Bundesliga live: RB Leipzig vs. Bayern Munich

RB Leipzig vs. Bayern Munich

Hello and welcome to DW's live coverage of the biggest game in the Bundesliga this weekend as league leaders Bayern Munich travel to second place RB Leipzig.

Kickoff at the Red Bull Arena on Saturday is at 18:30 CET.

All you need to know:

RB Leipzig's biggest chance yet?

With Robert Lewandowski out injured, Jerome Boateng and Alphonso Davies suspended, and internal tensions rocking the Bayern Munich hierarchy, RB Leipzig may never have a better chance to challenge the German champions.

But could it also be their last chance in a while? Dayot Upamecano is also leaving at the end of the season, while Ibrahima Konaté could follow him. And head coach Julian Nagelsmann also remains a man in demand …

If RB are going to announce themselves as serious title contenders, and maybe even win the Bundesliga, then this is the moment to do it.

Bayern Munich tensions

Tensions, you say? What's been going on? Well, earlier in March, it was reported that disagreements between head coach Hansi Flick and sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic had culminated in the former telling the latter to "just shut up" on the team bus.

How such internal details manage to leak to the media is, of course, an entirely different issue, but Bayern Munich insist that the two main men have cleared the air. But it's a fragile peace…

Anyway, with big names missing, here's how Bayern could line up, with Serge Gnabry leading the line in place of Lewandowski:

Possible Bayern XI: Neuer – Pavard, Süle, Alaba, Hernandez – Kimmich, Goretzka – Sané, Müller, Coman – Gnabry

RB Leipzig absentees

Julian Nagelsmann has his own absentees to deal with as well, with midfield maestro Kevin Kampl suspended, attacking fullback Angelino injured and Marcel Halstenberg in quarantine after being in close contact with COVID-positive Germany teammate Jonas Hofmann on international duty.

RB are also likely to start without a recognized striker – although more out of choice, with attacking midfielder set to be given the nod over Yussuf Poulsen or Alexander Sorloth:

Possible RB Leipzig XI: Gulacsi – Klostermann, Upamecano, Orban – Mukiele, Sabitzer, Adams, Haidara – Olmo, Nkunku – Forsberg

Facts:

RB Leipzig have never been beaten Bayern Munich in a meaningful game. They did win 2-1 towards the end of the 2017-18 season, but Bayern had already been crowned champions.

However, they have managed to draw their last four Bundesliga meetings, most recently a thrilling 3-3 draw in Munich in December.

***Live coverage of RB Leipzig vs. Bayern Munich here on Saturday.***