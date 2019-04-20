Bundesliga Live: Nuremberg vs. Bayern Munich

+++ All times in CEST, refresh page for updates +++

Nuremberg 0 - 0 Bayern Munich



28' - It's all very slow and scrappy. Nuremberg are doing well to hold in there but that surely won't be sustainable. That said, they did manage it against Dortmund in February.

23' - Woodwork! Bayern win a freekick well within Alaba territory. The Austrian places it carefully and whips it beautifully towards the top corner. Mathenia gets a fingertip to it and helps it on to the crossbar. Müler can't quite get on the rebound. Looked like a mirror image of Caligiuri's for Schalke yesterday, that.

20' - Goretzka tries to slip Coman in with a cute little ball through the middle of defense but Ewerthon reads it.

16' - Martinez helps another one in to the box but there's nothing doing. It's all in Nuremberg's half now. Bayern haven't really got behind yet but the pressure is growing.

13' - Oh dear. After Jadon Sancho was hit by a lighter from the stands yesterday, it looks like some morons in Nuremberg have decided to follow suit. Several lighters land near, but thankfully not on, Kimmich as he waits to take a corner. Seriously, what are they hoping to achieve with that? So pointless.

12' - Pereira picks up a long crossfield ball on the right and drives at Alaba but his pass to Ishak is poor.

10' - Kimmich whips in a deep ball, which Nuremberg can only clear to Coman. He puts the ball back in the box and Bauer makes a bit of a hash of it, bouncing it off a teammate for a corner. Thiago's delivery just evades everyone.

8' - Both sides have spells of possession but most of it is in midfield. Slow start.

5' - Bayern get a free kick in Nuremberg territory but Coman rushes it and sends it floating in to Mathenia's arms.

3' - Lots of the ball for Bayern in the early stages but the choreo from the home fans, spelling out their team's name behind the goal they are defending has been the star of the show so far.

1' - We're off. Will Bayern make a good week a great week? Or can Nuremberg pull off a shock and give themselves a chance to escape a record ninth relegation?

17:53 - The players have been through their warmups and we're almost ready to go. The last time these two met was back in December, when Robert Lewandowski (2) and Franck Ribery led Bayern to the most straightforward of 3-0 wins. With Luka Jovic and Marco Reus blanking yesterday, and the latter now suspended, the Pole looks certain to win the Torjägerkanone (goal hunter canon), as the Bundesliga's top scorer award is known, once again.

17:45 - Hello, and welcome to a game that looks like being the first leg of a later-than-usual title parade for Bayern Munich. For so long, Borussia Dortmund looked like they would deny the Bavarians a record-extending seventh consecutive title but their loss to Schalke leaves them a point behind their rivals.

It's difficut to see Nuremberg, who have won just three league games all season, denying Niko Kovac's men a four point lead (five if you include their far superior goal difference) with three games left to play. But then it was difficult to see Schalke upsetting the apple cart when Mario Götze scored yesterday.

Kovac has benched Serge Gnabry, with Thomas Müller and Kingsley Coman likely to provide the width and Arjen Robben returning to the bench in time for a brief farewell tour to the Bundesliga. Leon Goretzka gets the nod in midfield.