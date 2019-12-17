 Bundesliga live: Hoffenheim vs. Borussia Dortmund | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 20.12.2019

Sports

Bundesliga live: Hoffenheim vs. Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund have a chance to put pressure on the leading pack as they kick off the last matchday before the winter break with a trip to Sinsheim. Their opponents, while inconsistent, are dangerous. Follow it live.

Bundesliga - 1.FSV Mainz 05 - Borussia Dortmund (picture-alliance/dpa/T. Frey)

+++ Refresh page for live updates, all times CET +++

—Hello, and welcome to DW's live blog of the last Friday night game before the Bundesliga takes almost a month off. Lucky Bundesliga.

Three league wins in a row before RB Leipzig's visit on Tuesday looked to have steadied the good ship BVB but a chaotic stint early in the second half meant Dortmund's excellent first half showing against the league leaders only earned them a point. That is exactly what the gap between RB and Dortmund will be if Lucien Favre's men pick up three points tonight, with Leipzig, Bayern Munich and Borussia Mönchengladbach all playing on Saturday.

Hoffenheim had hit a worrying run of form of their own, with just one point from four, before an impressive 2-0 away win at Union Berlin on Tuesday. There'll be plenty of time to think on this one whichever way it goes.

  • default

    Bundesliga Matchday 16: In pictures

    Frankfurt 2-4 Cologne

    Jonas Hector's long-range deflected strike looked to be nothing more than a consolation goal for Cologne, but in the end it spurred the newly-promoted side on to come back from two goals down and score four goals in a row. The result lifts Cologne out of the relegation zone.

  • default

    Bundesliga Matchday 16: In pictures

    Freiburg 1-3 Bayern Munich

    Teenage talent Joshua Zirkzee scored the winner with his first touch in stoppage time on his debut to give Bayern a dramatic and perhaps undeserved win against Freiburg. The win keeps Bayern just four points back with one game left before the winter break.

  • default

    Bundesliga Matchday 16: In pictures

    Gladbach 2-0 Paderborn

    A goal seconds after the restart spurred the home side onto an unimpressive but important home win. Alassane Plea and a Lars Stindl penalty proved enough for Marco Rose's side, who are now level on points with RB Leipzig but sit second on goal difference.

  • default

    Bundesliga Matchday 16: In pictures

    Wolfsburg 1-1 Schalke

    Markus Schubert had an impressive debut in goal for Schalke, but his error allowed Wolfsburg to grab an equalizer that the home side deserved. The point keeps Schalke just outside the top four.

  • default

    Bundesliga Matchday 16: In pictures

    Leverkusen 0-1 Hertha Berlin

    Jürgen Klinsmann got his second straight one-goal win in charge of the capital club. Defender Karim Rekik tucked in a rebound in a game that few attended or will feel they missed. The result lifts Hertha six points clear of the relegation zone.

  • default

    Bundesliga Matchday 16: In pictures

    Werder Bremen 0-5 Mainz

    Florian Kohfeldt's job as Bremen coach took a turn for the worse on Tuesday night as the club slumped to another drubbing, this time at the hands of Mainz. Three goals in the first 20 minutes had the home side reeling and by halftime they trailed by four - the worst they have ever been down in the Bundesliga before. Robin Quaison bagged a hat trick for Mainz, who move six clear of the drop.

  • default

    Bundesliga Matchday 16: In pictures

    Union Berlin 0-2 Hoffeheim

    The visitors sealed their first win in the league since early November in perhaps a surprise result against an Union team that have been tough to beat at home this season. Ihlas Bebou sent a rasping drive into the net from outside the box to put Hoffenheim on their way. After Sebastian Andersson was deined by Oliver Baumann, Christoph Baumgartner snuck in a second for Alfred Schreuder's side.

  • default

    Bundesliga Matchday 16: In pictures

    Augsburg 3-0 Düsseldorf

    Philipp Max continued his fine form, scoring two and assisting another, as Augsburg climbed into the top 10. The left back tucked home a rebound in the first half before sending in a corner, then Tin Jedvaj headed home after the hour mark. With the contest over, he got a second after Zach Steffen fumbled a long-range free kick. Fortuna's flunk continues as Augsburg finish the year strongly.

  • default

    Bundesliga Matchday 16: In pictures

    Dortmund 3-3 RB Leipzig

    In the most entertaining game of the season, BVB twice threw away a lead against an RB Leipzig side that were delighted to come away with a point. After a fantastic first half performance that saw Julian Weigl and Julian Brandt give BVB the lead, two inexplicable errors handed RB a way back into the game. Jadon Sancho put BVB back ahead, before sub Patrick Schick ensured the points were shared.

    Author: Jonathan Harding


