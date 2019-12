Bundesliga live: Hoffenheim vs. Borussia Dortmund

+++ Refresh page for live updates, all times CET +++

—Hello, and welcome to DW's live blog of the last Friday night game before the Bundesliga takes almost a month off. Lucky Bundesliga.

Three league wins in a row before RB Leipzig's visit on Tuesday looked to have steadied the good ship BVB but a chaotic stint early in the second half meant Dortmund's excellent first half showing against the league leaders only earned them a point. That is exactly what the gap between RB and Dortmund will be if Lucien Favre's men pick up three points tonight, with Leipzig, Bayern Munich and Borussia Mönchengladbach all playing on Saturday.

Hoffenheim had hit a worrying run of form of their own, with just one point from four, before an impressive 2-0 away win at Union Berlin on Tuesday. There'll be plenty of time to think on this one whichever way it goes.